Christmas Record Fair to Wrap Up the Year at Abingdon Street Market
A Diverse Range of Music Stalls
Attendees can look forward to an impressive array of stalls featuring vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, merchandise, memorabilia, and Hi-Fi equipment. In addition to the extensive offerings, the fair will include live DJ sets and a variety of food and beverage options available at the market’s food hall, creating a lively atmosphere for all.
Inertial Sounds is partnering with both local and national record dealers to ensure a wide range of products that cater to every budget, from accessible music selections to rare collectibles. The centrally located Abingdon Street Market will provide a vibrant backdrop for the fair, complemented by nearby bars, eateries, and artisan stalls.
Community Spirit
Troy Bradford, the event organizer, highlighted the community spirit of record fairs, stating, "Choosing Abingdon Street Market as our venue ensures an enjoyable experience for all attendees." Inertial Sounds, known for its independent record shop at the market, has been hosting these fairs since last year.
Both cash and card payments will be accepted at the event. The Christmas Record Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abingdon Street Market.
Join us for a day of music, community, and holiday spirit as we celebrate the final Record Fair of the year!