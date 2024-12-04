Christmas Record Fair to Wrap Up the Year at Abingdon Street Market

Blackpool Record Fairs and Inertial Sounds are excited to announce the final Record Fair of the year, the Christmas Record Fair, taking place at Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool on Sunday, December 8th. This festive event offers vinyl enthusiasts a fantastic opportunity to explore a diverse selection of music and connect with fellow collectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Diverse Range of Music Stalls

Attendees can look forward to an impressive array of stalls featuring vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, merchandise, memorabilia, and Hi-Fi equipment. In addition to the extensive offerings, the fair will include live DJ sets and a variety of food and beverage options available at the market’s food hall, creating a lively atmosphere for all.

Inertial Sounds is partnering with both local and national record dealers to ensure a wide range of products that cater to every budget, from accessible music selections to rare collectibles. The centrally located Abingdon Street Market will provide a vibrant backdrop for the fair, complemented by nearby bars, eateries, and artisan stalls.

Troy Bradford from Inertial Sounds

Community Spirit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Troy Bradford, the event organizer, highlighted the community spirit of record fairs, stating, "Choosing Abingdon Street Market as our venue ensures an enjoyable experience for all attendees." Inertial Sounds, known for its independent record shop at the market, has been hosting these fairs since last year.

Both cash and card payments will be accepted at the event. The Christmas Record Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abingdon Street Market.

Join us for a day of music, community, and holiday spirit as we celebrate the final Record Fair of the year!