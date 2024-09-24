Charity football match to be held in partnership with Smile FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everyone is called to take part in a 12-hour charity football match at Poolfoot Farm on 9th November, running from 8am to 8pm. This event, held in partnership with Smile FC, a local men's mental health charity team, aims to raise funds to get a defibrillator for the local Youth Hub Local sponsors and raffle donations to help boost fundraising efforts are invited!

12-Hour Charity Football Match at Poolfoot Farm to Raise Funds for Life-Saving Defibrillator

On 9th November, Poolfoot Farm will host a special 12-hour charity football match to raise vital funds for a defibrillator at the local Youth Hub. Kicking off at 8 AM and running until 8 PM, this event promises to be a fun-filled day of excitement, camaraderie, and community spirit.

In partnership with Smile FC, a local men's mental health charity team, this initiative aims to not only enhance the safety of young people but also to promote mental well-being through sport. The defibrillator will provide essential emergency support for the youth and visitors at the hub, ensuring that help is readily available in case of an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

12 hour charity match

Entry fees are set at £10 per player for the first hour, with a reduced fee of £5 for each additional hour of play. Participants are encouraged to join in for as long as they like, all while contributing to this important cause. The organisers welcome players of all abilities, making this a truly inclusive event.

In addition to the matches, organisers are looking for local sponsors and donations for raffle prizes to boost the fundraising efforts. Community support is crucial for the success of this event, and all contributions are appreciated.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together for such a significant cause,” said Callum Sanderson, one of the event organisers. “Football has a unique way of uniting people, and partnering with Smile FC allows us to highlight the importance of mental health while also focusing on the physical safety of our community.”

The day will feature not only football but also a range of activities to engage participants and spectators alike, creating a vibrant atmosphere for families and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those interested in playing or supporting this charitable effort, please contact Callum at [email protected] for more information or to secure a place in the matches.

Join us at Poolfoot Farm on 9th November for a fantastic day of football, community spirit, and health awareness. Every kick counts, and together we can help ensure a safer environment for everyone in the community.