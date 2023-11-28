Carleton Community Music Festive Concerts
The choir and band are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to get into the spirit of Christmas. The first concert will take place on Tuesday December 5 from 7pm at St Martin’s and St Hilda’s Church, Carleton (next door to the Castle Gardens Pub).
The joint concert will take place on Tuesday December 12 at St Peter’s Church, Lord Street, Fleetwood from 7.00 pm. There will also be a prize raffle draw to raise funds for The Mustard Seed Group, who provide a hot meal each week and signposting to support services, for those most in need in the community.
Admission to both concerts is free (donations are welcome if so desired).
For further information about the choir and band and details of rehearsals, have a look at the Website www.carletoncommunitymusic.org.uk