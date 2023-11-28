Carleton Community Music Festive Concerts

Carleton Community Music has been busy this term preparing for their Christmas concerts, one of which is a joint concert with Carleton Community Band. The repertoire will be a varied mix of Christmas, gospel and pop music to appeal to everyone.

The choir and band are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to get into the spirit of Christmas. The first concert will take place on Tuesday December 5 from 7pm at St Martin’s and St Hilda’s Church, Carleton (next door to the Castle Gardens Pub).

The joint concert will take place on Tuesday December 12 at St Peter’s Church, Lord Street, Fleetwood from 7.00 pm. There will also be a prize raffle draw to raise funds for The Mustard Seed Group, who provide a hot meal each week and signposting to support services, for those most in need in the community.

Admission to both concerts is free (donations are welcome if so desired).