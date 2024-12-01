Two local community choirs are teaming up for their forthcoming Christmas concerts.

The Carleton Community Chorus and Blackpool Soundwaves Ladies Chorus will be performing together at two upcoming events, bringing holiday cheer to audiences young and old.

The Carleton Community Chorus, known for their diverse repertoire, is excited to collaborate with the Blackpool Soundwaves Ladies Chorus, a group renowned for their tight harmonies and lively performances.

"We're thrilled to be working with such a talented group of singers," says Carleton Community Chorus Musical Director, Andy Brooke. "We are looking forward to bringing people together through music, and we can't wait to share that with our audiences."

The concerts are taking place on Tuesday 3rd December from 7 pm at St Martin’s & St Hilda’s Church, Carleton (next door to The Castle Gardens) and Tuesday 10th December from 7 pm at Bispham United Reformed Church, Cavendish Road, Bispham.

Free admission although donations to the respective churches are very welcome. There will also be an interval where refreshments will be served.