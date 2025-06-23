Carleton community choir presents Summer Concerts with free admission
This year's Summer Concerts will take the audience on an enchanting musical adventure, showcasing an eclectic mix of popular songs from various eras and genres. The diverse repertoire promises an engaging and unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts of all ages, with a range of music to suit everyone's taste.
Carleton Community Chorus is a mixed-ability group of men and women who share a passion for singing and come together to create beautiful harmonies. The choir celebrates inclusivity and the joy of making music as a community, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among its members.
Under the talented direction of Andy Brooke, accompanied by Brenda Bentley, Carleton Community Chorus has been entertaining the local community for almost 15 years.
Join us for an evening of captivating melodies, harmonious performances, and memorable moments as we celebrate the joy of music and community spirit. The concert will also feature a solo performance and a group performance from the basses, adding an extra touch of excitement and variety.
For more information about the choir, visit carletoncommunitymusic.org.uk