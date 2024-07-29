Care home residents celebrate National Ice Cream Day with sweet day out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Perfectly timed in the middle of a heatwave, staff and residents at Barchester’s Glenroyd care home in Blackpool had a delightful indulgent celebration for National Ice Cream Day as they embarked on a special trip to the renowned Notarianni Ices Blackpool, the iconic ice cream shop in Blackpool. The day was filled with laughter, joy, and of course, delicious ice cream flavours that brought smiles to everyone’s faces.

The residents were thrilled to visit Notarianni Ices, a beloved spot on Blackpool’s map, where they savoured the best ice creams and created lasting memories together. The outing was made even more special by the incredible generosity of Lucas from Notarianni, who provided tubes of ice cream for residents who were unable to join the excursion. The gesture touched the hearts of everyone at Glenroyd Care Home, emphasizing the sense of community that defines the home.

Acting General Manager, Yvonne Hand, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Ice Cream Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love ice cream? We have all had a great time trying out delicious ice creams, it was a wonderful way to keep cool in the heat.”

Rita, a cherished resident at Glenroyd Care home, said: “I absolutely love ice cream! There really isn’t anything nicer on a hot summer’s day. We have had loads to sample today with all kinds of different toppings.”

Glenroyd Care Home extends a massive thank you to Notarianni Ices for their warmth and generosity in sharing their delectable ice creams with the residents. The day was a testament to the power of simple joys and the impact of bringing happiness to the lives of others.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.