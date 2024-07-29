Care home residents celebrate National Ice Cream Day with sweet day out
The residents were thrilled to visit Notarianni Ices, a beloved spot on Blackpool’s map, where they savoured the best ice creams and created lasting memories together. The outing was made even more special by the incredible generosity of Lucas from Notarianni, who provided tubes of ice cream for residents who were unable to join the excursion. The gesture touched the hearts of everyone at Glenroyd Care Home, emphasizing the sense of community that defines the home.
Acting General Manager, Yvonne Hand, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Ice Cream Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love ice cream? We have all had a great time trying out delicious ice creams, it was a wonderful way to keep cool in the heat.”
Rita, a cherished resident at Glenroyd Care home, said: “I absolutely love ice cream! There really isn’t anything nicer on a hot summer’s day. We have had loads to sample today with all kinds of different toppings.”
Glenroyd Care Home extends a massive thank you to Notarianni Ices for their warmth and generosity in sharing their delectable ice creams with the residents. The day was a testament to the power of simple joys and the impact of bringing happiness to the lives of others.
