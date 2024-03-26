Capturing life's moments: a glimpse into the "Northern Exposures" Photography Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From April 1st to May 5th, 2024, Tea Amantes - Tearoom & Gallery will host the much-anticipated exhibition, "Northern Exposures: Contemporary Street Photography in the North West."

Organized by a dynamic group of photographers, this exhibition promises to offer a unique perspective on life in the North West. "StreetSnappers North West," a collective of 15 members, has curated a collection of images that capture the essence of everyday life in our community. From the iconic landmarks to the hidden gems, these photographers have artfully documented the beauty and diversity of our surroundings.

But this exhibition is more than just a display of images—it's a celebration of the art of street photography itself. Inspired by a desire to connect with one another and share their passion for photography, the members of "StreetSnappers North West" have created a supportive and inclusive community where photographers of all levels can come together to learn, grow, and create.

In the words of Rob Mandel, one of the members of the collective, "Street photography is arguably one of the toughest genres in photography but has, nevertheless, become one of the most popular. It is in part about creating a sense of order and extraordinariness from the chaotic jumble of everyday life. It allows us to take time to observe our environment and show what otherwise might not be seen."

The exhibition will kick off with a private viewing on Monday, April 1st, at 6:30 PM, where attendees will have the opportunity to meet the photographers behind the images. Whether you're an experienced photographer or just starting your journey, all are welcome to join us for an evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and creativity.

So mark your calendars and make plans to visit Tea Amantes - Tearoom & Gallery for this unforgettable exhibition. Come and discover the beauty of our community through the lens of these talented photographers. We can't wait to see you there!

Event Details:

Exhibition Dates: April 1st - May 5th, 2024

April 1st - May 5th, 2024 Private Viewing and Meeting with Photographers: Monday, April 1st, 2024, at 6:30 PM

Monday, April 1st, 2024, at 6:30 PM Location: Tea Amantes - Tearoom & Gallery, 53b Albert Rd, Blackpool, FY1 4PW