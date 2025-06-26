Can't get to Dublin? One Night in Dublin will come to you!

By Katherine Kilgour
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 12:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It’s St Patrick’s Day every day, with One Night in Dublin - the ultimate feel-good Irish music tribute show headed to the Grand Theatre Blackpool on Wednesday, 2 July.

Join The Wild Murphys in ‘Murphys Bar’ as they cover all of your favourite sing-along Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone.

With songs by The Pogues, The Dubliners, Van Morrison, Daniel O’Donnell, The Fureys and many more, the show is a must for anyone who loves Irish music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Performed live by "the best Irish band to never come from Ireland", The Wild Murphys are a six-piece band with Fiddle, Accordion, authentic Irish dancers and a whole lot of craic!

For more information and tickets: blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/one-night-in-dublin

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice