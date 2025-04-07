Calum Scott announces he's bringing global 'The Avenoir Tour' to Manchester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Calum Scott has announced his biggest tour to date which includes a run of UK and European shows across 24 cities later this year, including a live date at the Manchester AO Arena on November 19. ‘The Avenoir Tour’ sees Calum playing in the biggest UK and European venues of his career so far.

From London to Paris, Dublin to Budapest, right through to Manchester, Calum will bring his powerhouse vocals to venues in each city, including London’s OVO Wembley Arena.

Presale tickets for “The Avenoir Tour” will be available from 9am Wednesday, April 9 here with tickets for the general sale available from 9am Friday, April 11 here.

News of the tour follows last week’s announcement of Calum’s forthcoming third studio album, Avenoir, out September 12th via EMI, which borrows its title from John Koenig’s The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a word-construction project that defines “avenoir” as “the desire that memory could flow backwards.”

The globally beloved artist’s third full-length features his brand-new single “God Knows,” a wildly romantic epic track that brings Calum’s stunning and soulful voice to an intimate yet grandiose expression of longing and remorse.

Avenoir marks the latest entry in a formidable catalogue that also includes his gold-certified 2018 debut Only Human, featuring his 5x platinum smash “You Are The Reason”, “Where Are You Now” (a gold-certified collaboration with Lost Frequencies that earned a 2023 BRIT Award Nomination for ‘Best International Song’ and cracked the Top 20 on the Spotify Global Chart), as well as the iconic 3x platinum cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”which earned a BRIT Award nomination in the category of Best British Single.

With his powerful voice and soul-baring songwriting, Calum creates the kind of deeply resonant songs that are primed to accompany the most meaningful moments in our lives.

From weddings to end-of-life rituals, fans have turned to his music to soundtrack major life events and for solace in times of heartbreak and loss. To date, Calum’s music has amassed over 10 billion streams worldwide.

