Call for writers: 'Seaside Shuffle' anthology and live event in Blackpool

A new literary initiative is being launched at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery, Blackpool, inviting local writers, poets and book clubs to take part in a project celebrating the stories of the town and its coastline.

Titled “Seaside Shuffle”, the initiative will culminate in a live event planned for late 2025, where participating authors will each be given between five and ten minutes to read or present an excerpt of their work before an audience. Alongside the event, selected submissions will be published in a printed anthology under the same name.

Writers are invited to submit short stories, poems or memoirs of up to 1,000 words. Entries should be sent by email to [email protected] with the subject line “Seaside Shuffle – Book Club & Local Writers Anthology”. The deadline for submissions is September 30.

The project is aimed not only at individual authors, but also at poetry and book club organisers and aspiring writers keen to share their work. Organisers at Tea Amantes hope that, if successful, the initiative will evolve into a regular monthly book club, offering a platform for original writing and local voices.

“Seaside Shuffle” is open to all who wish to contribute to the literary life of Blackpool and the Fylde coast.