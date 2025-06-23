Call for creatives: Showcase your work at the Blackpool Makers Market this Sunday

Blackpool Makers Market is back, and it’s getting bigger, bolder, and busier as summer kicks in. We’re now welcoming applications from artists, crafters, makers, and independent traders to join us this Sunday for a vibrant celebration of creativity in the heart of town.

Open to both returning stallholders and first-time participants, the market welcomes a wide variety of traders, from ceramicists and illustrators to jewellery makers, vintage sellers, and more. The event provides a friendly, accessible platform for creatives to promote, sell, and celebrate their craft in one of Blackpool’s most exciting indoor venues.

Taking place in the heart of the town, Abingdon Street Market has become a weekend destination thanks to its buzzing food hall, live music, and supportive community atmosphere. The Blackpool Makers Market complements this perfectly, creating a lively, curated experience for visitors and vendors alike

Next Market: Sunday, June 29

Organisers are particularly keen to hear from:

Creatives launching new collections or products

First-time stallholders looking for a friendly, accessible platform

Artists who want to demo or display their process

Anyone with something handmade, unique or unusual to share

A limited number of stalls are still available for this weekend, and booking early is encouraged. For more information, creatives can visit the Eventbrite listing or get in touch with the event team directly.

With community spirit, creativity, and commerce at its core, the Blackpool Makers Market continues to grow, and this weekend’s edition promises to be one of the busiest yet.

For any questions or if you’d like help getting started, just drop us a message at [email protected]