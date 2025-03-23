Cabaret 3 - A fabulous night of music and dance

​Euphoria Dance and Therapy's Cabaret 3, held on March 15, 2025, at Viva Blackpool, was a resounding success, raising over £5,000 for Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity. The event featured a dynamic lineup of performances, including dance routines and vocal acts, showcasing the talents of nearly 30 local women from diverse backgrounds. These performers volunteered their time and energy, aiming to entertain and support a meaningful cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viva Blackpool, renowned for its Vegas-style productions and versatile event spaces, provided an ideal setting for this charitable event. Located next to Blackpool Tower, the venue offers a grand stage equipped with LED screens and top-tier sound and lighting systems, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees. ​

All proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and fundraising activities during Cabaret 3 were directed to Sands. This charity plays a crucial role in supporting families affected by stillbirth and neonatal death, offering helplines, online forums, and in-person groups to help parents navigate their grief. Additionally, Sands works towards reducing the number of such tragedies through research and awareness campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Euphoria Dance and Therapy, based in Kirkham, Lancashire, has been promoting mental health and emotional well-being through movement and creative expression since 2019. Their commitment to providing high-quality dance tuition is evident in their fun and friendly classes, which cater to individuals of all ages and

The cast of Cabaret 3

The success of Cabaret 3 highlights the power of community collaboration in supporting vital causes. Euphoria Dance and Therapy's dedication to combining entertainment with philanthropy not only provided an enjoyable evening but also made a significant impact on the lives of families affected by the loss of a baby.​