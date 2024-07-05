Buxted to Blackpool 320 mile charity cycle ride
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cyclists Fighting Cancer
Approximately 2,400 children and young people (up to, and including the age of 18) are diagnosed with cancer each year in the UK. We are passionate about helping all of these families along this difficult journey.
We help children to regain their physical fitness and mental wellness by giving them new bikes, adapted trikes and specialist support during treatment and into recovery.
Since the charity began in 2005 we have awarded over 8,500 bikes and trikes and we can only continue to do this with the support of our amazing fundraisers!
The current plan is for the ride to take place on or around the 9th July 2024, hopefully the British weather will be kind to us.
John will start hi 320 mile route in the rolling Sussex countryside and heads into the Surrey Hills, through Berkshire into Oxfordshire passing through the Cotswolds, the Malvern Hills and on through the West Midlands. It continues north through Staffordshire, Cheshire and passes between Manchester and Liverpool before arriving in Lancashire and the final destination of Blackpool, the St Tropez of the North!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.