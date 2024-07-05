Buxted to Blackpool 320 mile charity cycle ride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ride will be undertaken by John, who'll spend approx. 22hrs in the saddle with 10 minute breaks every 2½ hrs; he may even get an hours shut eye somewhere.

Cyclists Fighting Cancer

Approximately 2,400 children and young people (up to, and including the age of 18) are diagnosed with cancer each year in the UK. We are passionate about helping all of these families along this difficult journey.

We help children to regain their physical fitness and mental wellness by giving them new bikes, adapted trikes and specialist support during treatment and into recovery.

Caution Man In Lycra

Since the charity began in 2005 we have awarded over 8,500 bikes and trikes and we can only continue to do this with the support of our amazing fundraisers!

The current plan is for the ride to take place on or around the 9th July 2024, hopefully the British weather will be kind to us.