Brand-new Production Featuring Soul Hits Performed Acoustically at Lowther Pavilion This Friday
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Starring William Hicks - of successful touring concert shows Let the Music Play - a brand-new production takes a bow at the Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes this Friday, September 27. Acoustic Soul is a delicate homage to the likes of Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Bill Withers, Percy Sledge and Al Green: featuring all their million-selling hits performed live on stage.
Legendary Motown Records songwriter and producer Eddie Holland said of the show's lead singer, William Hicks: "He's an absolutely fantastic vocalist and entertainer - simply superb".
William is joined by accomplished musicians Paul Thornton on guitar, Nathan Welch - bass player for Brian May of Queen and also for Take That, Dave Collet - pianist for the Joe Longthorne Band, Brian Costello - drummer for San Fancisco's Towwer of Power, and jazz artists Alan Barned and David Newton.
Tickets are available from the Lowther Pavilion box office 01253 794221 lowtherpavilion.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.