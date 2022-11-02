Would You Rather? Christmas Cracker by Joe Shooman

Switch off your phone, ditch watching turgid TV repeats, and get stuck into the perfect festive family game book for kids and grown-ups!

Written by Joe Shooman, who has worked in radio as a presenter, producer and reporter and is a contributor to the legendary Viz comic, Would You Rather? Christmas Cracker is a fun game that is guaranteed to get the whole family involved this Christmas.

A hilarious game of alternatives, players have to make some tough (and funny!) decisions! Would you rather... look just like Santa, or just like one of his merry elves? Would you rather... decorate the Christmas tree with a week’s worth of your underpants, or have to sing your neighbour a Christmas carol while naked? Would you rather... get a lump of coal for Christmas every year, or have to eat the whole family’s Brussels sprouts for them at Christmas dinner?

All the questions in the pocket-size book aim to excite children’s imaginations and get the grown-ups talking, and are an ideal ice-breaker for family Christmas gatherings, festive parties and winter holidays abroad or at home. Simply organise the family into teams and play as a scored game, or just for fun.

And don’t forget to bring your sense of humour as there are over 200 mind-bending, hilarious, hypothetical dilemmas and inventive questions that will split opinions and get everyone talking... and laughing!