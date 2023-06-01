True Blackpool story finally published

Gillian happily presents her first published children's book.

The author Gillian Airey Goodwin (Samuel's Auntie) finally completed the true story during lock down and managed to get the book published in order to give it to Samuel for his sixteenth birthday. This delightful tale is now available on Amazon for everyone to enjoy.

"During lock down I had the time to retell this family tale and put into words the distress; the way the family all worked together to reunite these two friends and the surprising results from trying everything and not giving up," states Gillian. "It is a remarkable story that all ages will enjoy and understand, as it is about a subject all parents and children can relate too."

Gillian, who attended Knowle High Primary School and The Blackpool and Fylde Collage, now lives in Lincolnshire. She is adding to her skills as an Assistant Headteacher in a large primary school and is now also recognised as a children's author. Her next children's book 'God is in his Heaven and so am I' is currently being illustrated and will be available soon.

Samuel's Special Ursus Maritimus