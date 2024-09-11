Explore some of the most marvellous mouths of the animal kingdom, head off to Ancient Rome for the final showdown of a thrilling charioteering epic, enjoy a fascinating illustrated journey through the evolution of information, and discover danger and excitement in the latest adventure in a spectacular rabbit world fantasy series in a sparkling selection of September children’s books.

Age 7 plus:

Open Wide! Jaw-dropping Mouths of the Animal World

Letizia Diamante and Ed J.Brown

Crunch! Snap! Slurp! Explore the most marvellous mouths of the animal kingdom, from the awesome jaws of the great white shark to the tiny teeth of the garden snail, and gobble up a feast of fascinating facts.

Open Wide! – written by scientist and author Letizia Diamante and fabulously illustrated by Ed J.Brown – is a tasty treat for all those children who can’t get enough of sharks, big cats and other toothy predators.

From the most astonishing mouths and sharpest teeth to the stretchiest cheeks and the stickiest tongues in the animal kingdom, youngsters will love chomping through the pages as they learn about animal mouths, teeth, beaks, tongues and lips, the important animal body parts that are often overlooked, even though they are right under our noses!

Some animals sport tongues that are longer than their bodies, others have super-sticky spit that can speedily snare an insect snack. And animals use their mouths for lots of things other than just eating... to carry their food or their babies, to build their homes or even to climb waterfalls!

Children are especially aware of their own mouths as they lose their milk teeth and watch adult teeth grow in their place, and Open Wide! compares their teeth to those of their favourite animals (and some super weird ones, too!).

Diamante’s knack for sharing cutting-edge information in a playful, awe-inspiring way is guaranteed to engage budding young scientists, and with Brown’s stylish illustrations on every page, photographic zoom-ins to bring the stories and facts to life, and a sneaky lesson in diversity, this is the perfect way to get down and deep into the animal world!

(What on Earth Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Circus Maximus: Return of the Champion

Annelise Gray

Breathtaking horses, pulsating action, deadly danger, simmering, shimmering mysteries… and the corrupting power of revenge! If you hanker after truly extraordinary adventures – classics in more ways than one – then head off to Rome and share more thrills and spills of the ancient sport of charioteering alongside a courageous girl who dares to take on the best and win.

In the fourth and final book of her heart-pounding debut series, classics scholar and Latin teacher Annelise Gray once again brings the Roman world to life with a vibrancy and breathtaking authenticity that cannot fail to capture hearts and minds.

A magical blend of real history and dazzling fiction transports us back to the trials and terrors of the first century AD whilst delivering a terrific, inspirational adventure starring Dido, the only girl charioteer ever to have chalked up a victory at the majestic but brutal Circus Maximus.

It was a win that cost her dear because the evil Emperor Caligula was intent on wreaking revenge, but Caligula is dead and when her beloved horse Porcellus sires a new foal, Dido hopes he will be the missing piece in her quest to train the greatest team ever seen at the Circus Maximus. But grief and her own desire for revenge are clouding her judgment. Then her old friend and one-time charioteer Parmenion asks her to shelter the runaway son of her bitterest rival and help him fulfil his dream of becoming a charioteer. Can Dido and the boy, Damon, help each other find a way out of darkness? And who will claim the right to be known as the sport’s ultimate champion in one last battle for racing glory?

Expect fury and rivalry as the intelligent, loyal and passionate Dido must once more summon up the blood to fight personal and sporting battles in a world dominated by men. With an exciting cast of human and horse characters, Gray’s last gripping adventure gallops along as fast as the prize stallions of the Circus Maximus whilst delivering intriguing snippets of real history and steeping readers in the sights and sounds of the Roman Empire. So saddle up, take the reins and enjoy one final extraordinary and exhilarating ride!

(Zephyr, paperback, £8.99)

Age 9 plus:

The History of Information

Chris Haughton

Take an illustrated journey through the evolution of knowledge, communication and information with best-selling author and designer Chris Haughton. A graphic handbook of information – the biggest influence on human history – this chunky book offers a unique exploration of the ways humans share and store information, and how this has changed and shaped the world.

Illustrated in Haughton’s signature style, The History of Information travels through time and dives deep into the story of information, from the first languages and cave paintings through to how we communicate and record information today.

History, as it is often taught, presents the what and when, but it rarely asks why. Why did the world’s religions rise around the same time and why is society dominated by men? The answers all come down to the same thing... information. The striving to share information, and – at the same time – the striving to undermine it, explains so much of today’s world and connects so many seemingly unconnected things like the rise of religions, states, science, democracy, the West, militarism, racism, fascism, consumerism, big tech, polarisation, and AI.

This history of information is closely connected to the history of visual communication – and as these two are largely the same – it makes sense to tell this story visually... a history of graphics told through graphics. Through a mix of timelines, graphics, and illustrations, The History of Information, clearly breaks down and explains each concept for children and adults alike.

Divided into ten beautifully designed chapters that are cleverly illustrated in a way to make complex subjects accessible, and exploring everything we know and how we know it, this is a dazzling one-of-a-kind book that would sit comfortably on bookshelves at home, school, and in libraries.

(DK Children, hardback, £20)

Age 9 plus:

Podkin and the Tentacled Terror

Kieran Larwood and David Wyatt

The race is on to find a magical anvil in the penultimate book of master storyteller Kieran Larwood’s The World of Podkin One-Ear, a spectacular rabbit world fantasy series which has readers longing for each new book as it appears. And it’s pleasing to report that Podkin and the Tentacled Terror once more delivers all those ingredients that children love... adventure, magic, danger, thrills and friendship. After claiming the Singing Spear, Podkin, son of a rabbit warrior chieftain, heads to the sea to search out the last Gift of all – the anvil of Magmarok – a gift which will help save rabbitkind and which is hidden inside a mysterious labyrinth. He must brave the ancient sea monster Krakos and fearsome pirates with no scruples to arrive at the city that houses the anvil before Scramashank and his Gorm. But what will it take to defeat the labyrinth and win the anvil, and what will happen when the Gifts finally gather in one place? In a restless world under threat, Podkin will discover the importance of kinship, friends in funny places and a strength he never knew he had! Written with Larwood’s unique storytelling magic, exquisitely illustrated with full page artwork by leading fantasy illustrator David Wyatt, and encompassing a breathtakingly imagined world full of memorable rabbit characters, this is middle grade fiction at its very best.

(Faber Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Meesh the Bad Demon: The Secret of the Fang

Michelle Lam

Daring adventures aren’t just for those who think they’re super-brave! In the second book of her magical and inspirational Meesh the Bad Demon full-colour graphic novel series, Los Angeles-based story artist Michelle Lam once again draws on her Chinese American childhood experiences to bring youngsters stories brimming with fantasy and fun.

The star of this epic series is a reluctant twelve-year-old bad demon called Meesh who became leader of a band of outcasts tasked with saving the underworld. And after accomplishing this amazing feat once, she never thought she’d have to do it twice!

Meesh has banded together with Fairy Princess Nouna to save their world from the darkness and as she grows into her newly discovered destiny as the Guardian of the world, Meesh knows there will be a few minor rescues, and maybe even some crime-fighting here or there. But before long, her new friend Chai’s family is forced out of their home by an evil force who threatens to destroy all of wolf-kind if they dare stay. Meesh suspects the same masked villain she faced before is behind all of this, but will she be able to stop them before it's too late?

Youngsters will love being reunited with Meesh in her marvellously magical world and following her exciting adventures as she faces up to another epic battle to defeat the darkness once and for all. With an eclectic cast of demons, werewolves, fairy princesses and unicorns to enjoy, Lam’s gallery of adorable characters and fantastical illustrations bringing the story to devilish life, Meesh and her gang are undoubtedly everyone’s favourite good-bad guys!

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

Knutz and Boltz and the Sorcerer of Science

Tim Collins and Louise Forshaw

Join a thrilling quest to track down the fiendish Dr Chaos and test out your own science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills to help save a kidnapped sorcerer!

Written by Tim Collins, illustrated by Louise Forshaw, and developed with a specialist STEAM consultant, this first wickedly clever comic-style book in an exciting new puzzle adventure series takes readers on an all-action adventure in the company of Knutz, a STEAM whizz-kid, and canine super-inventor Boltz.

Knutz and Boltz are waiting for a live stream of their favourite vlogger, the Sorcerer of Science, who performs experiments for her legions of fans. But today a strange figure has taken over her feed. He introduces himself as Dr Chaos and says he’s taken the Sorcerer prisoner... Knutz and Boltz will have to use all their STEAM-skills to tackle the fiendish challenges in the Mansion of Mayhem in order to save the Sorcerer and defeat Dr Chaos!

Featuring an innovative mix of graphic-novel pages, zany prose and integrated puzzles, this fast-paced adventure steeps youngsters in STEAM subjects whilst delivering fun and entertainment on every page. Across six chapters, readers develop key science, technology, engineering, art and maths skills as they help Knutz and Boltz work their way through the challenges.

All STEAMed up and ready for action!

(Buster Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Light Thieves and the Terrifying Dawn

Helena Duggan

When it comes to saving the world, it’s only kids you can trust! Welcome back to third and final action-packed eco-techno-adventure in The Light Thieves series from Irish author Helena Duggan, creator of the much-loved and bestselling A Place Called Perfect series. Brimming with action, mystery, and timely warnings about the dangers of placing too much reliance on technology, The Light Thieves stars a group of plucky young friends, Grian, Jeffrey and Shelli, whose mission is to stop the theft of invaluable sunlight. People know that the sun is being stolen by tech-billionaire Howard Hansom who has been spinning everyone a massive lie. The only person who can stop him from plunging the world into darkness is the mysterious White Rose but she must keep her identity a secret, so she has been sending out coded letters hoping good people will find them and work out what’s going on. Grian, Shelli and Jeffrey have been deciphering her letters and are close to solving all the puzzles... but they need one more set of clues to help them in their quest. Can they find the White Rose before it’s too late? Set against a superbly imagined dystopian world, and full of Duggan’s now trademark humour, intrigue, quirkiness and thrilling adventures, this is the last fantastic chapter of a thought-provoking and excitingly imaginative series, full of challenging ideas, fantasy and gripping twists and turns, and a timely reminder of the real-life fragility of our planet.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Pizza Pete and the Missing Magic

Carrie Sellon and Sarah Horne

Brace yourself for more laughs, tasty pizzas and words of wisdom as author Carrie Sellon and illustrator Sarah Horne return with the second laugh-out-loud adventure of a trilogy starring the irrepressible Pizza Pete! We first met Pete last year in Sellon’s acclaimed debut Pizza Pete and the Perilous Potions, a book currently listed for The Week Junior Book Awards. After finding a mysterious briefcase full of magic potions under the floorboards in the attic, Pete and his dad experimented with them to create some crazy, crowd-pleasing pizza toppings to help save the family business. Now Pete is back but he’s worried about seeing his friends – Anna, Archie and Useless the dog – and starting a new school term after a long summer holiday selling pizzas from his van with Dad. He’s also in great danger. Someone wants the magical potions and will stop at nothing to get them. When they go missing, Pete has to summon all his courage to save the day... and make use of some magic! Pete is a true hero for young readers, a boy who is helping the battle to save his family’s pizza business whilst struggling with his own anxiety issues. And it’s the author’s distinctive brand of laugh-out-loud, slapstick humour – perfectly complemented by Horne’s extravagant, fun-filled illustrations – which provide the ideal wrapping for a story that gently, and sensitively, tackles serious issues around mental health and anxiety. Don’t miss a slice of the pizza action fun!

(Guppy Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Bigg School: Secret Crush

Lisa Williamson and Jess Bradley

Moving from primary to secondary school is a big leap for youngsters and brings with it many fears and anxieties, and highs and lows. It’s a topic that award-winning author Lisa Williamson tackles with warmth, enthusiasm, humour and empathy in the third book of her Bigg School series which follows a group of children starting life at the Henry Bigg Academy. Astrid likes being different – she doesn't care that some of her classmates think she's a bit odd. She’s happy being exactly who she is, she’s got amazing friends and is the Scribble Society’s star writer. When new boy Teddy joins the school, Astrid is super excited to discover they have loads in common. Soon she realises that she has a secret crush on Teddy, but on Valentine’s Day Astrid’s world is turned upside down when she discovers that Teddy likes someone more than her. Suddenly being different doesn't feel so great after all. Maybe it’s time for Astrid to start to try fitting in... but things don’t quite go as Astrid planned. With Jess Bradley’s emotive illustrations expressing the conflicted inner world and worries of emotionally mixed-up Astrid, this funny, relatable, tender and sometimes painfully honest story is a moving reflection of an ordinary youngster navigating friendships, first love and the ups and downs of growing up and secondary school. Entertainment and reassurance in one perfectly created book.

(Guppy Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Jack-Jack, How to Train Your Human

Ben Garrod and Charli Vince

Enjoy a dog’s eye view of his amazing world in the second book of delightfully cute and funny fiction series written by Ben Garrod, Professor of Evolutionary Biology and Science Engagement at the University of East Anglia. Garrod was inspired to pen The Adventures of a Dog Called Jack-Jack books after filming the hit BBC2 series, Baby Chimp Rescue in Africa, falling in love with Jack, and bringing him back to the UK where the two are now inseparable. So meet Jack-Jack who is not just any old dog... he’s the world’s coolest dog and used to look after orphaned chimpanzees in Africa until his owner Ben flew him thousands of miles away to live in the ‘Yookay.’ And after (sort-of) acclimatising to his strange new life, he is ready to shares his secrets of how to train his human. Humans may think they train dogs, but Jack-Jack says it’s actually the dogs that are training the humans, especially when gravy bone treats are involved. And his human has a lot to learn. Why does he put a rope on Jack-Jack and then go in the opposite direction of where he wants to go? Why does his human call his name when he’s in the middle of something important like sniffing another dog? And if he really does want that stick, why does he insist on throwing it away every time he returns it to him when they’re having walkies? Weird behaviour! So much so that Jack-Jack won’t be playing Fetch again! With the richly detailed and fun-filled black and white illustrations of Charli Vince on every page, Jack-Jack’s adventures as a snack-loving, exercise-shy hound like no other cannot help but win the hearts of all young (and old!) animal lovers!

(Zephyr, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Shop-Witch’s Quest

Aisha Bushby and Patri de Pedro

Award-winning children’s author Aisha Bushby casts a spell over young readers with an enchanting new adventure starring a shop-witch and a hero who must work together to fulfil an important quest. In a magical world where heroes go on exciting quests while witches keep everything running behind the scenes, Laurel works in her parents’ shop, supplying everything from enchanted yarn to magical carpets and bright idea lamps. But the shop is struggling after the opening of a big shopping centre nearby, so when a hero waltzes in with a long list of expensive items, Laurel sees an opportunity to help save the shop. However, there’s one item on the list that isn’t in stock, and it’s going to be very tricky to find! Join Laurel and her wise cat familiar as they take the reluctant hero on a quest to rescue her parents’ shop in this super-fun fantasy adventure full of magical exploits and hilarious mishaps, all brought to life by the charming artwork of Patri de Pedro and published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format. Truly spellbinding!

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Dave Pigeon (Zombies!)

Swapna Haddow and Sheena Dempsey

Youngsters (and their grown-ups!) will be all of a-flutter when author Swapna Haddow and illustrator Sheena Dempsey’s sixth Dave Pigeon comedy adventure wings its way into their eager hands. With a laugh guaranteed on every page, this much-loved, award-winning chapter book series shows off the outstanding queens of comedy at their very best and has received rave reviews since first publishing in 2016. In their spooktastic new Halloween-flavoured adventure, we find Dave Pigeon and his trusty sidekick, Skipper, in the garden shed, discussing the possibility that there are zombie animals in the garden! They think this is the work of some dreaded green cookies. (Eat them at your peril.) But a cookie's a cookie, and Dave can't resist taking a peck. Now Skipper is in quite the flap! Is Dave about to turn into a zombie... or are those animals actually just in fancy dress? Packed with Haddow’s warmth, sense of fun and wicked, laugh-out-loud wit, and Dempsey’s irresistibly hilarious black and white illustrations, this funny, energetic and addictive series from one of the most inspired partnerships in children’s comedy fiction is simply irresistible!

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Busy Little Fingers: Music

Eva Wong Nava and Eleonora Marton

Can you make a noise like a trumpet, and do you know how to sing the blues? This bright and busy book – bursting with fun, facts and bold illustrations – is perfect for a first, entertaining look at music, and is jam-packed with things for busy little fingers to try. Written by Eva Wong Nava, an award-winning children’s author, and colourfully illustrated by Italian-born artist Eleonora Marton, Busy Little Fingers has a delightful vibrancy and energy and is ideal as an interactive introduction to music for younger children. Featuring ten need-to-know movements from Jazz and Folk to Hip Hop and Soul, children learn all about each genre and its defining characteristics before trying their hand at creating their own funky beats. A hands-on music lesson!

(Big Picture Press, paperback, £9.99)

Age 5 plus:

Adventuremice: The Ghostly Galleon

Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre

Youngsters love these meeces to pieces! The dream team of author Philip Reeve and illustrator Sarah McIntyre pool their talents for the new book in a simply delightful early reader series which has all the fun of TV hit Paw Patrol, and the charm and whimsy of classics like The Wind in the Willows. With its focus on fun, friendship and kindness, Adventuremice features Pedro, a timid little mouse who has proved himself to be brave enough to join the heroic team who protect the Mouse Islands from danger. And here we find him getting ready for the annual Autumn Festival at the spookiest time of the year, and wondering if the ghost stories about the legendary Captain Cheesebeard and his ancient treasure hoard aren’t just tales? Pedro will have to summon the bravery needed to discover the secrets of the spooky galleon and the other ghostly goings-on at sea, and get to the bottom of the mystery! Reeve’s lively, heartwarming and fun-filled storytelling delivers all those ingredients that children love – immersive adventures, lovable heroes, reassuring friendships, exciting action and plenty of smiles – and all brought to vibrant, colourful life by McIntyre’s exquisitely characterful illustrations. A warm and whiskery favourite with mouse lovers of every age!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 2 plus:

Winnie and Wilbur: Winnie’s Witchy Bedtime

Valerie Thomas and Korky Paul

The adventures of Winnie the Witch and her black cat have provided spellbinding, bite-size stories for 36 years and the two madcap stars take centre stage in this super gift edition picture book. Written by the ever-inventive Valerie Thomas and brilliantly illustrated in Korky Paul’s distinctive and charismatic style, Winnie and Wilbur’s escapades are always mad, bad and dangerously hilarious, and in their latest colourful adventure there are laughs galore and a wide-awake adventure that – funnily enough! – is perfect for bedtime reading. It’s midnight and bedtime for witches. Wilbur is soon snoring but Winnie just can’t get to sleep! She decides to try some sleepy spells to help her nod off and soon there are frogs leaping around her bedroom and a rather pongy potion brewing. Nothing seems to work... until Winnie remembers her Big Book of Spells. Can she find the right spell before Wilbur wakes up for breakfast? Thomas’ joyful, exuberant and warm-hearted story reminds youngsters about the importance of bedtime routines and sleep while Paul’s richly detailed and playful artwork is full of fun, mischief, magic and mishaps. A cracking chaotic caper that’s guaranteed to cast a spell!

(Oxford University Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

Sleep Stories: Little Panda and Little Elephant

Sarah Cordingley and Kamala Nair

Join a little panda as she follows a mysterious rumbling sound in the forest – and a little elephant searching for his lost rubber duck – in two new titles in an enchanting bedtime series from Oxford University Press. Drawing on their vast experience of children’s books for all ages, the book boffins have created these perfect calming reads to prepare little ones (and their carers!) for a good night’s sleep. In Little Panda, readers travel through the forest with the little creature as the sun sets behind the Snowy Mountains to find out just who is making the mysterious noise? And in Little Elephant, we find the baby animal having a bedtime bath in the Moonbeam Pool when his rubber duck is swept away down a stream. Can his friends from the savannah help him get it back? These enchanting, reassuring and soothing sleepy stories – beautifully written by Sarah Cordingley in consultation with a qualified mindfulness teacher, and gorgeously illustrated by Kamala Nair – transport youngsters to atmospheric, dream-like, twilight worlds where they follow the bedtime journeys of adorable animal characters. And as an added bonus, scan the QR code inside the book to access more mindfulness exercises, an audio version of the story, an atmospheric soundscape for reading the book aloud, and a gentle lullaby. The ideal wind-down after a busy day!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99 each)

From birth:

Barefoot Baby-Proof Books

Here’s something for every mum to chew over... chomp-proof, rip-proof, waterproof and bendable books just made for babies to get their teeth into!

For over 30 years, Barefoot Books – a women-founded, independent publisher which started as a small home-based business in England in 1992 – have been creating visually captivating books which aim to celebrate diversity, spark curiosity and capture children’s imaginations.

And one of their big success stories has been the Barefoot Baby-Proof Books range which was designed to meet early developmental needs, and is ideal for babies and toddlers who love to explore using ALL their senses.

These delightful ‘chew-proof’ books are made from durable, non-toxic materials, fully washable, dishwasher-safe and are perfect for bath-time. Each title is bursting with new concepts and skills and includes a QR code to audio and video animation to bring the story to life.

Adored by children for 25 years is the Bear series – written by Stella Blackstone and Illustrated by Debbie Harter – which features gorgeous artwork to inspire interactive early learning and is suitable for babies from birth onwards. So meet the lovable Bear in Bear in a Square which introduces little ones to lots of different shapes... triangles on the waves, diamonds on the crown and stars in the sky. Rhyme, repetition and counting, and a two-page spread to recap the shapes and colours, reinforces the educational building blocks.

And in Bear About Town, tiny tots walk down to town with Bear and discover all the different businesses and settings. The rhyming text teaches days of the week, and is complemented by a two-page map of the town at the end.

Also in the Barefoot Baby-Proof Books range is Fast and Slow which is illustrated by Britta Teckentrup and introduces first vocabulary about modes of transport. The appealing, textured illustrations compare slow-moving vehicles like hot-air balloons and bikes with speedy machines like cars and rockets. Youngsters can also find out just how loud a lion is while discovering lots of other African animals in Stella Blackstone and Clare Beaton’s How Loud is a Lion? A simple text with a repeated refrain develops memory skills and builds vocabulary. Deliciously versatile books!

(Barefoot Books, paperback, £5.99 each)