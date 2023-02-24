These are the books for £1 to celebrate World Book Day
It’s time to turn over a new chapter as we celebrate annual March 2 World Book Day with host of children’s favourite titles each available for bargain £1.
World Book Day is an initiative to help promote the importance of reading for young children.
and was created by Unesco in 1995.
it is a worldwide movement celebrating the world of books and reading, and is celebrated in more than 100 countries.
Schoolchildren are encouraged to go to school dressed as their favourite character while bringing along the accompanying book.
Reading is one of the most effective ways to master the power of language.
Implementing the habit of reading in children, particularly at a young age, helps enhance their imagination and significantly improves brain usage.
The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 and has continued to help encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.
Each year there is a list of books for children of all reading ages and abilities available for £1.
This year’s list includes:
Lifesize Creepy Crawlies, by Sophy Henn
Billy’s Bravery, by Tom Percival
You Choose Your Adventure, by Pippa Goodhart, illustrated by Nick Sharratt
Dave Pigeon: Bookshop Mayhem, by Swapna Haddow, illustrated by Sheena Dempsey
Marvel Spider-Man the Amazing Pocket Guide, by Catherine Saunders
The Boy with Wings: Attack of the Rampaging Robot, by Lenny Henry, illustrated by Keenon Ferrell
A Dragon Realm Adventure, by Katie Tsang and Kevin Tsang
The Strangeworlds Travel Agency: Adventure in the Floating Mountains, by L D Lapinski
Kay’s Brilliant Brains, by Adam Kay, illustrated by Henry Paker
Boot It!, by A M Dassu, illustrated by Zainab Faidhi
Being an Ally: Real Talk About Showing Up, Screwing Up, and Trying Again, by Shakirah Bourne and Dana Alison Levy
Costume ideas for World Book Day
The beauty of dressing up as a character for World Book Day means the options are endless, with many opting to make their own DIY costumes.
Children may opt to go as a classic character, like the Mad Hatter from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, or as the White Witch from The Chronicles of Narnia.
Alternatively, children could choose a more modern character, like Gangsta Granny or Harry Potter. Some may even come as their favourite film or anime character.
World Book Day Costumes For Kids - In Pictures
Classic character book ideas
Paddington
Mad Hatter
Oompa Loompa
Snow White
Alice in Wonderland
Modern character book ideas
Miss Root
Supertayto
Matilda
Harry Potter
Disney princess
Costumes of certain characters can be bought online or at costume shops. Or kids and parents can get creative and build their own costumes from scratch, from things found around the house, or clothes from charity shops.