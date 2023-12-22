There’s a Christmas cracker just waiting to be pulled from the shelves as Katie Kirby – an author with her finger firmly on the pulse of girls in those the unique (and notoriously awkward!) ‘tweenage’ years – returns with a fabulously festive feast of fun.

The Completely Chaotic Christmas of Lottie Brooks by Katie Kirby: children’s book review

Age 9 plus:

The Completely Chaotic Christmas of Lottie Brooks

Katie Kirby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Completely Chaotic Christmas of Lottie Brooks is the fifth book in Kirby’s hilarious and relatable tales of Lottie’s adventures and misadventures... part of a runaway successful series that is being devoured by an army of young readers who lap up the extremely embarrassing antics of the irrepressible schoolgirl.

Kirby, who writes and illustrates this perfectly pitched series, has a natural gift for finding humour in recognisable, everyday challenges, and the mega-funny Lottie Brooks books capture all the giggle-worthy and cringe-inducing essence of this often intensely self-conscious pre and early-teen time of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And here is Lottie getting ready for Christmas, and writing that all-important Santa wish list: Dear Santa, For Christmas this year, I would like: Two hundred KitKat Chunkys (full-size not multipack), Baby Bella to stop shouting ‘BUM’ in public spaces, a new brother who doesn’t fart on me and call it a tasty air biscuit,’ Antoine or Daniel (I can’t decide!) to surprise me on Christmas Day with a grand romantic gesture, Cash (lots of it!), A new diary (I’m really getting through them!) Lots of love, Lottie xxx PS. Please could you put a chocolate orange instead of a real orange in my stocking this year?

The fact is that Lottie LOVES Christmas... all those presents AND no school for two weeks! But this year, Christmas might be a bit more chaotic than usual. The whole Brooks family are visiting for the festive break (along with some surprise visitors from faraway foreign shores), there’s a Secret Santa to organise, and the hammies won’t stop attacking Gavin, the Elf on the Shelf! Will Lottie survive the festivities intact... or will she have to hide in the fort of shame until it’s all over?

Youngsters will love meeting up again with Lottie this Christmas season as she navigates the pitfalls and perils of growing up in this fantastically funny and yet wonderfully life-affirming new chapter of her chaotic journey through troublesome friends, trying family members, pre-teen politics, and an endless series of embarrassing moments.

Guaranteed to have young teens giggling, gasping and cringing all the way to a new school year!