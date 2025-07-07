Self-published Lancashire author tours north west primary schools

By Stephanie Selby
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 09:40 BST
Budding children's author, Stephanie Selby, releases debut book, ‘Witchdaft’ - a funny fantasy novel which she says “aims to challenge young readers and encourage an enthusiasm for reading that’s rapidly being stunted in the age of technology.”

Illustrated by Alexandra Shaw, the story follows ‘best friends and retired witches, May and Aud, and their coven of knitting nannas, [who] are being terrorised by juvenile vandals. It is only when May’s beloved familiar, Marshall the pig, is held hog-stage that the troublemakers must be served their just desserts.’

The 33-year-old writer from Poulton-le-Fylde is currently visiting primary schools in Lancashire and beyond in a bid to get children into reading and writing. During her visits, Selby expands on her self-publishing journey and inspires key stage 2 pupils to embrace their creative side.

Witchdaft’ was published on February 14th 2025 and is available on Amazon and selected independent book shops. Her website provides schools with information on how to contact Selby for author visits and more.

