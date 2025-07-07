Self-published Lancashire author tours north west primary schools
Illustrated by Alexandra Shaw, the story follows ‘best friends and retired witches, May and Aud, and their coven of knitting nannas, [who] are being terrorised by juvenile vandals. It is only when May’s beloved familiar, Marshall the pig, is held hog-stage that the troublemakers must be served their just desserts.’
The 33-year-old writer from Poulton-le-Fylde is currently visiting primary schools in Lancashire and beyond in a bid to get children into reading and writing. During her visits, Selby expands on her self-publishing journey and inspires key stage 2 pupils to embrace their creative side.
‘Witchdaft’ was published on February 14th 2025 and is available on Amazon and selected independent book shops. Her website provides schools with information on how to contact Selby for author visits and more.