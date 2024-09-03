Playing the Field by Becky Ward: A sweet and heart-warming tale - book review

Playing the Field by Becky Ward

Lily, Cassie and their dad Mike are in shock when their local football team announces a move to a stadium fifty miles away. How can they survive without their regular hit of the beautiful game?

Soon, however, it’s a case of if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em and they come up with a brilliant idea. They’ll start their own side and from the ashes of despair Crawford United is born, complete with phoenix logo... and a ground.

But when Premier League football’s bad boy Ben Pryce offers to help coach the fledgling team, the Crawfords have their doubts. Ben is renowned for his antics on and off the pitch and is currently suspended by his own side following an altercation with a spectator. He’s a great player but his reputation speaks for itself and it might not be what Crawford United – or Lily – needs right now.

In Playing the Field, Becky Ward leaves behind the glitzy reality TV world of her first novel, The Dance Deception, to get down and dirty on the football pitch. It’s a sweet and heart-warming tale that sees ordinary people pulling together to make a dream come true.

The star-spangled fake tans, glitz and glamour of Ward’s first rom-com have been left behind to be replaced with a host of charismatic characters faced with the gritty reality of training schedules and team-building... and a growing connection between Lily and Ben.

Before you know it, you’ll be rooting for Crawford United along with Lily and Ben in this bewitchingly witty, amusing and charming novel. The perfect read.

(Avon Books, paperback, £9.99)