Murder at Wintertide by Fleur Hitchcock

Cosy up for Christmas with a sparkling selection of children’s books that are guaranteed to put joy, fun and adventure into the season of giving.

Age 9 plus:

Murder at Wintertide

Fleur Hitchcock

Mystery fans will love cosying up with this wintertime tale from an author who knows how to perfectly juggle deliciously dark murder mysteries with fun and fascinating adventures. So if you love having your spine tingled and your nerves jangled, dive into this festive chiller-thriller from queen of middle grade crime Fleur Hitchcock.

George and his dad are joining family members to celebrate Christmas by the sea at Lyme Regis on the stunning Jurassic coast. But when a body washes up on the beach, George can’t stop thinking about the strange lights he saw on the cliff top... Neither can his cousin, Isla. Together, they follow the clues, and as they draw nearer to the truth, they step further into danger. On land, or at sea, someone is desperate to stop them, whatever it takes. And that someone may be closer to home than they realise...

There’s danger, murder and mayhem all the way in this gripping, snow-sprinkled, seaside mystery which stars two super-sleuthing cousins in a desperate battle to solve a murder that dishes up devilish twists and turns as well as heart-stopping chills, thrills and spills.

There is always a dark thread running seductively through these Hitchcock thrillers but the menace is always tempered by a clever mix of youthful adventures and classic intrigue. Best enjoyed in a cosy armchair in front of a blazing fire...

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Disney The Magic of Christmas: A Search and Find Activity Book

Walt Disney

Don’t miss out on all the festive fun packed inside this simply marvellous search-and-find activity book which celebrates the magic of Christmas with a host of family favourite Disney characters. Journey with Lilo and Stitch, Belle, Cinderella, Mickey and Friends, Woody and Buzz and Mike and Sully on an adventure through exciting, snow-covered kingdoms, explore iconic Disney locations from enchanted forests, majestic castle and dazzling party venues to cosy homes and snowy streets, and see if you can spot a range of festive objects like Christmas wreaths, lanterns, ornaments and gifts. With twelve scenes, packed with detail and covered in snow and decorated for the holidays, this beautifully created search-and-find book is ideal or Disney fans young, and old guarantees hours of entertainment!

(Studio Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

One Snowy Christmas Eve

Marc Bratcher and Korky Paul

The ‘true’ story of Father Christmas is given a unique and entertaining twist in a magical picture book from debut author Marc Bratcher who was born with cerebral palsy but has never let it get in the way of his prodigious imagination. One Snowy Christmas Eve – given colourful life and an extra helping of humour by star illustrator Korky Paul’s artwork – stars a wheelchair-bound Santa whose ingenuity and zest for giving cannot help but snowball when he sets out to deliver presents. ‘I heard a tale some won’t believe, on one snowy Christmas Eve...’ Meet the man who is destined to become Father Christmas as he dashes through the snow on his wheelchair and gains unexpected help and momentum from a group of resourceful villagers. And it’s soon uphill and downhill all the way as he soon has a magnificent red suit, a team of reindeer and a super-fast sledge to send him high into the sky to deliver presents every Christmas Eve! Bratcher harnesses a catchy rhyming verse for this traditional, and yet enchantingly fun and original, slant on the tale of Santa and his reindeer.

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Santa’s Journey

Patricia Hegarty and Wazza Pink

‘When Christmas Eve falls on a calm, moonlit night, Look up to the skies for a magical sight. A jingling of bells and the whoosh of a sleigh – Santa and his reindeer are off and away!’ Join Santa and his reindeer on their magical journey from the North Pole in this enchanting, layered pop-up gift book. Watch Christmas come alive in five gorgeous pop-up scenes as Santa flies across mountains and rooftops to deliver his precious cargo of presents. Patricia Hegarty’s lyrical rhyming text and vibrant illustrations by Vietnamese artist Wazza Pink bring the excitement of Christmas Eve to life in a rich and festive palette. From sleepily sparkling rooftops and a moonlit sky to a cosy hearth with cookies and milk, these inviting Christmas 3-D scenes are the perfect starter for the festive season!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £14.99)

Age 3 plus:

Penguin and Pup: The Perfect Christmas

Hazel Gardner and Nikki Dyson

When two best friends are VERY different personalities, preparing for their perfect Christmas together is bound to be tricky! Meet BFFs Penguin and Pup in this thoroughly heartwarming and laugh-out-loud Christmas picture book from Lancashire author Hazel Gardner and bestselling illustrator Nikki Dyson. Penguin is thoughtful, kind and loyal... he can be a bit cautious with new things, and he’s very sensible. Pup, on the other hand, is a fun-loving whirlwind! She always thinks big and sometimes gets a bit carried away... Like lots of friends, Penguin and Pup like very different things, especially when it comes to Christmas. Penguin is all about the simple things... most importantly, a perfectly-sized Christmas tree, and maybe a mince pie. Pup, on the other hand, wants a GIANT snow machine and a ten-course feast. Can they compromise and find the perfect Christmas for both of them? Gardner’s rhyming romp is packed with chaos and comedy, giant giggles and fabulous fun, while Dyson’s colourful and characterful illustrations provide the icing on this Christmas cracker. It’s an exuberant picture book for the whole family to enjoy and if you're not sure if you’re more Penguin or more Pup, you can find out with the quiz at the end. The perfect gift to get youngsters rocking around the Christmas tree!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Littlest Christmas Tree

Jane Chapman

Big bear hugs all round in this gorgeous Christmas picture book from star author and illustrator Jane Chapman who works her special (and adorable!) magic on a cosy and cuddly tale with family love and subtle environmental messages at its warm heart. It’s almost Christmas, and all the animals are out in the wood to pick the perfect tree. ‘Ours is little, just like me!’ beams Cubby. Carefully, she and Daddy dig up the tree, put it in a pot and take it home. Cubby quickly grows very attached to Little Tree. She sings it songs and reads it stories, and on Christmas Day there’s one last present... a bright red ribbon to go round Little Tree’s pot. But when Christmas is over, and Little Tree has to go outside, Cubby is so sad! Luckily, Daddy has the perfect solution... Little Tree will live right outside in the garden until next winter, when the Christmas magic can start all over again. Chapman’s beautiful illustrations add extra charm and piquancy to her inspirational story which celebrates the joys that come from the natural world and the important lessons that can be found in everyday family life.

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Elves on Strike

Nicola Edwards and Pauline Gregory

It’s Christmas Eve but all is not well in Santa’s busy workshop! ‘We’re stressed! We all need to rest We keep getting tangled in tape. Oh it just isn’t fair! All toys should be square! But here comes another weird shape!’ Youngsters will love joining the Christmas chaos in this flap-filled festive adventure from author Nicola Edwards and illustrator Pauline Gregory. The toy-building elves are exhausted, the gift-wrappers are tangled in tape and the reindeer-wranglers are ready to strike! Will Christmas be cancelled, or can one elf’s quick thinking and festive spirit save the day? Lift the flaps to discover every corner of the workshop, from the reindeer stables to the wrapping room. There’s something for everybody in this charming and funny picture book... children will be excited to peer under the intriguing flaps and parents will empathise with the stressed, overworked elves! Capturing the essence of a chaotic Christmas, Elves on Strike is also an entertaining and heartwarming reminder of what Christmas is really all about!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Yetis Don’t Exist!

Kate Thompson and Loretta Schauer

It must be totally discombobulating to discover that yetis don’t exist... particularly when you ARE a yeti! Author Kate Thompson and illustrator Loretta Schauer spread laughter and joy this Christmas with a very furry and funny rhyming adventure starring a herd of yetis on the hunt for some rather elusive humans. Have you heard the news? You’ve been BAMBOOZLED... YETIS DON'T EXIST! The news swirled over mountains, skipped through lakes and out to sea. Until who should hear it? Iggy the yeti and all his yeti friends... and they, understandably, were a little bit surprised. So, the yetis who absolutely DO exist, only had one option... to set off on a human search and help to change their minds! The yetis trekked down steep slopes and through snowy forests when suddenly they saw gleaming streetlights up ahead... but found a strangely empty town! The yetis searched high and low, yet the humans were nowhere to be seen. Surely that could only mean one thing! Thompson delivers the wonderfully winning and wintry rhyme which has a HUGE twist in its tail and is brought to life by Schauer’s colourful and comical illustrations. Laughter all the way!

(Templar Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Beaver Who Saved Christmas

Will Millard and Jo Lindley

When a baby beaver gets trapped in a tangle of Christmas decorations, a group of villagers are determined to save not just the beaver but to keep the beavers’ home safe and rubbish-free. Written by BBC presenter and expedition leader Will Millard, and beautifully illustrated by Jo Lindley, this heartwarming picture book was inspired by a true story about a baby beaver and a dam made of decorations. In a beautiful village next to a creek, Elin and her Grandad are excited to decorate their home together for Christmas. But tinsel and broken lights cling to trees, wrapping paper and plastic decorations have rolled into gardens and blown away down the hill, and a baby beaver gets trapped in the lights. Once safely rescued, the baby beaver amazes the world in a viral video when it builds a dam out of... Christmas decorations! Inspired to keep the beavers’ home safe and rubbish-free, Elin’s village comes together to clean away the broken Christmas decorations, giving the beaver – and each other – the happiest Christmas ever. Millard’s story is based on a village’s real-life decision to consider their impact on the environment and to start making Christmas decorations that can be used over and over again. With fascinating facts about beavers, the real events behind the true story and instructions on how to make a beaver decoration out of card, a pine cone and a leaf, this is storytelling and creativity with an important environmental message.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Waiting for Santa

Lucy Cochran and Heidi McKinnon

Having your photo taken with Santa is surely one of the best things about Christmas... but what if the queue is long, you only have little legs... and you aren’t good at waiting? Children – and their parents – will laugh out loud at this joyful and relatable celebration of Christmas, and all its fun and frustrations. ‘Only 702 more elf-steps until Santa!’ says Ren. ‘I need a coffee,’ says Mum. ‘I need a phone charger,’ says Dad. ‘I need a toilet!’ says Harry. ‘Meoooowwwwww,’ says Moloko the cat. Ren and Harry are very excited to see Santa. Just around the next corner and they will be there, right? Wrong! The line is looooong, and it is possible that bringing their cat to a crowded department store wasn’t The Best Idea the kids have ever had?! But it’s Christmas time, and there is magic in the air... Written with wit and warmth by Melbourne-based author Lucy Cochran and colourfully illustrated by bestselling author and illustrator Heidi McKinnon, Waiting for Santa was inspired by a true adventure and is a magical reminder of the ups and downs of family life, and the unmissable magic of Christmastime.

(A&U Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Clementine's Christmas

Annie White

A lovable family dog creates comedy Christmas chaos in a high-octane picture book from Melbourne author and illustrator Annie White. The Clementine series has become a favourite with young readers and the dog’s frantic antics at the festive season are set to make everyone giggle. It’s Christmas Day at Clementine’s house. The tree is trimmed, the gifts are all wrapped, and the family is full of excitement. But when it’s time to open the presents, something isn’t right. What has Clementine been up to? This exuberant story – brought to life by White’s colourful and richly detailed illustrations – is packed full of child-appeal, laughter... and Christmas joy!

(Catch a Star, paperback, £8.99)

Age one plus:

Night Night, Sleepy Elves

Selina Wood and Gareth Williams

Follow five adorable elves as they help busy Santa prepare for Christmas... and then fall asleep, one by one! Featuring Gareth Williams’ bold and beautiful illustrations, and a bouncy rhyming text from Selina Wood, this imaginative new instalment in the Night Night series is ideal for toddlers’ bedtime in the run-up to the big day. It’s Christmas Eve and Santa’s elves have been working hard all day in the North Pole workshop preparing for Christmas. One by one, the elves finish making toys, wrapping gifts and polishing up the reindeers’ bells, then sleepily head to bed ready for tomorrow’s celebrations. Little ones will adore the chunky flaps, peek-through windows and the sleepy surprise at every turn of the page. Festive fun all the way to Christmas!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Tatty Mouse Christmas

Hilary Robinson and Mandy Stanley

Have festive fun with a mend it, make it mouse in this fabulous lift-the-flap festive adventure in the delightful Tatty Mouse board book series from the stable of Catch a Star, an imprint of New Frontier Publishing which was established in Australia in 2002 with the motto ‘to inspire, educate and uplift.’ The books feature a little mouse who is the ultimate recycler and introduce toddlers to the need to care for our environment and all the exciting ways of doing it. So meet Tatty, she doesn’t like to see anything go to waste and thinks of inventive ways of reusing what others throw away. With her super-cool tool kit and craft box, find out how Tatty Mouse has a merry Christmas! And in Tatty Mouse Birthday, we discover how role model Tatty Mouse prepares for Rabbit Max’s surprise birthday party. With flaps to lift, Hilary Robinson’s joyful and rhythmic text, Mandy Stanley’s colourful and fun illustrations, and a can you find? element to the stories, little ones will love to learn from every Tatty Mouse adventure!

(Catch a Star, board books, £7.99 each)