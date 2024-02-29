News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Mother-daughter team at St Annes-on-Sea bookshop Storytellers Inc celebrate Mother's Day

Mother-daughter team, Carolyn and Katie at St Annes-on-Sea Storytellers Inc, suggest their favourite book recommendations to celebrate Mother's Day.
By Charlotte GeorgeContributor
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:40 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 11:46 GMT
Storytellers, Inc. is a small independent mother-daughter bookshop in St Annes-on-Sea, Lancashire, who first opened their doors in December 2010. With a love for children’s books, as well as stocking genres for all ages, they have a range of book gifts perfect to celebrate this Mother’s Day.

If you cannot visit in-person or prefer to order online, you can still order books and find their Mother’s Day range via their Bookshop.org page - https://uk.bookshop.org/shop/storytellersinc . Bookshop.org is an online bookshop that financially supports local, independent bookshops. Here you will find many recommendations and all the titles that are available have an online discount. As a Mother’s Day special, buy any book on Bookshop.org between 2nd-3rd March to be automatically entered to win a £250 Bookshop.org gift card.

Below are some of Storytellers, Inc.’s favourite recommendations to celebrate lovely Mums on Mother’s Day.

Pictured left to right: Carolyn and Katie, co-founders of Storytellers, Inc.Pictured left to right: Carolyn and Katie, co-founders of Storytellers, Inc.
Pictured left to right: Carolyn and Katie, co-founders of Storytellers, Inc.

Children’s books to share with Mummy

Mum’s Are Magnificent by Simon Philip

A celebration that champions the diverse nature of Mums with joyful and traditional illustrations by Dawn Lo - the perfect present to mark the arrival of a new baby or to give to that very special mum on Mother's Day.

Superhero Mum by Timothy Knapman

A humorous and heart-warming picture book written by bestselling author Timothy Knapman, with artwork by World Book Day illustrator Joe Berger. This read-aloud rhyming picture book is the perfect gift for Mother's Day, ideal for children aged 3-6 and their superhero mums.

When I Became Your Mummy by Susannah Shane

A heart-warming book celebrating the special bond between mothers and their children, featuring flurries of rose gold foil on every page. With a lyrical rhyming text by Susannah Shane and stunning artwork by award-winning artist Britta Teckentrup, this picture book makes the perfect gift for Mother's Day or following the arrival of a new baby.

Books for Mum to read in her own time

The Secret Countess by Eva Ibbotson

A fairy tale for grown-ups. It's unapologetically romantic but it's also extremely funny, wry, dry, and witty - and hugely uplifting.

Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

This laugh-out-loud funny, historical fiction novel follows the story of chemist Elizabeth Zott who becomes a cooking show star in the 1960s.

Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld

In this dazzling, heart-warming read, the much-loved classic Pride and Prejudice is catapulted into our modern world, singing out with hilarity and truth.

