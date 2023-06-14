Meet some of Blackpool’s amazing volunteer Literacy Champions: Ellie Scott, Karly Tuck, and Stephanie Cottle.

They truly understand how the power of literacy can change lives.

Whether they’re reading stories to groups of children, hosting a local book drive, or sharing tips and resources with parents, they make an enormous contribution to raising literacy levels in the resort.

Karly Tuck, from Blackpool, is passionate about reading with young children in her role as childminder and Literacy Champion

Blackpool Sixth Form college student Ellie has re-ignited her love of reading following her recent dyslexia diagnosis.

Stephanie turned to books following brain surgery, and now she wants to help make books available to everyone.

And Karly hopes to use her role as a childminder to ensure that every child gets a great start on their reading journey.

The Literacy Champions are supported by the National Literacy Trust to inspire the people around them to engage with reading, writing and communication.

Literacy Champion Karly Tuck

“A dyslexia diagnosis reminded me why I loved reading”

Ellie Scott, 16, from South Shore, believed everybody struggled with reading.

She covered up her insecurities with jokes and did her best to avoid reading aloud in lessons.

“I was a big reader when I was younger, but I lost a love for it in high school, because it suddenly seemed really difficult.

Blackpool Literacy Champion Stephanie Cottle

"In my first months at school, I was part of a poetry and reading club, but the teacher who was running the club left, and nobody took it over.

"There just weren’t enough staff or resources to run them,” she said.

As a result, she distanced herself from books and reading, so it wasn’t until Ellie was asked to read a part in Macbeth during a GCSE English lesson that teachers realised she was having difficulties.

She added: “Once the school knew I was struggling, I got lots of help. At first I was embarrassed, and some people made fun of me, but after I left high school, the college did some further testing and helped me to access things like yellow overlays, extra time in exams – things I didn’t realise I needed.

Ellie Scott volunteering at Boundary Primary School in her role as Literacy Champion

“At college, there’s a popular reading group, and being interested in books doesn’t have the social stigma it had in high school.”

Now Ellie has a dyslexia diagnosis, she wants to help others who might struggle in similar ways.

Since becoming a Literacy Champion for the National Literacy Trust’s local campaign, Get Blackpool Reading, she’s started volunteering at Boundary Primary School, reading with children once a week.

She added: “I’m studying to become a teaching assistant. I want to be the person that can inspire and help children if they need it.

"I love helping out at Boundary, it’s so rewarding. I love that they’re genuinely excited to read with me.”

Ellie plans to continue volunteering as a Literacy Champion, and is currently hosting a book drive at Blackpool Sixth. The books will be going to various community bookshelves, reading corners, and local charities so people can access free books whenever they like.

Stephanie Cottle works for Blackpool’s much-anticipated museum project, Showtown. She turned to books during her recovery from brain surgery, and wants to help make books available to everyone

“Reading has always been there for me – let’s make that an option for everyone”

After her brain surgery, Blackpool resident Stephanie Cottle turned to books to help keep her mind occupied during her recovery.

She said: “I have a rare brain condition, Chiari Malformation, which means the back of my brain slips down onto my spine. Before I had the operation, which relieved my symptoms, I would have migraines and dizzy spells.

“I’ve always been a big reader, but my headaches meant I sometimes struggled to focus on the pages, so I would listen to audiobooks.

"I found non-fiction easiest to listen to, as I didn’t need to try and follow any storyline, so now I know lots of things about nature that I might not have learnt otherwise!”

Since recovering, Stephanie has continued to pursue a career in teaching and the arts. She is now a Learning and Engagement Assistant at Blackpool’s much-anticipated museum project, Showtown.

She added: “Books are so expensive, especially to those on a limited budget, so I feel proud that my work as a Literacy Champion helps me to give a wide range of books to younger students who might not otherwise be able to own a book.”

“It takes a village”

Research from the National Literacy Trust shows that one in 10 children from disadvantaged backgrounds do not own a book at home.

But Karly Tuck, 37, is hoping to change that. She is using her contacts in the childcare industry to pioneer a community Book Swap Box, which will be passed around different childminders in the area to reach more families and help spark a love of reading.

After leaving school, Karly was inspired to build a career in childcare after helping to care for her nephew once her sister returned to work.

She said: “I went on to study childcare at both college and university, which led to me launching my very own childcare setting, Auntie’s Playhouse Childminders, 14 years ago when I was just 23.

“Being a working parent is a huge challenge; lots of people struggle to find the time to sit down and read a book with their children.

"It really does take a village to raise a child, because there’s so much else that needs doing once you finish work. Sometimes it’s necessary to put them in front of the TV whilst you make dinner or hand them your phone whilst you’re running errands, so at the setting we don’t have any screens, and I take every opportunity to get outside, and help the children discover the world around them, through reading books, drawing and writing, and talking.”

Karly, from Blackpool, has noticed a trend over the past few years with children arriving to her setting with speech or developmental delays, and she wants to help parents to feel confident in helping their children develop key literacy skills. She now volunteers with the National Literacy Trust in Blackpool, distributing books to the families she works with, and sharing helpful resources with parents.

She added: “I feel it is so important to improve literacy in Blackpool, especially in young children, as this will give them the best start in life to develop communication skills to make friends, which then supports them in education and in the future as adults.”

Karly also encourages parents to visit their local library with their children.

She added: “There are fantastic libraries in Blackpool, with loads of events and opportunities. Some of the most popular books with children at the moment seem to be: The Gruffalo, Three Little Pigs, Daisy Eat Your Peas, and Kitchen Disco. However, children often make up their own stories during our rhyme, story and talk time, which is a fantastic way for them to use their imagination.”