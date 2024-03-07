Local author KD Sherrinford - Finalist at The prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards

Blackpool-based author Bernice Leahy, who writes under her pen name KD Sherrinford, has advanced to the finals of the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards for Romantic Fiction -The Chatelaine.
By Bernice LeahyContributor
Published 7th Mar 2024, 10:55 GMT
Blackpool-based author Bernice Leahy is best known for her thrilling Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler mystery series, which she writes under her penname KD Sherrinford.

KD's stunning, multi-award-winning debut novel, " Song for Someone," has advanced to the finals of the prestigious Chanticler International Book Awards for Romantic Fiction—The Chatelaine.

The winners will be announced in April at the Chanticleer Awards ceremony in Bellingham, Washington, DC.

Song for Someone KD SherrinfordSong for Someone KD Sherrinford
Song for Someone, book one of the Sherlock and Irene series, was published by Extasy Books in November 2022. Book two, the enchanting " Christmas at The Saporis." was published later that year, while the latest edition of this captivating series ", Meet Me In Milan", went live last September.

KD recently started work on the fourth book in the series " Nicco Sapori's Abduction". Then, in November last year, KD's short, cosy present-day mystery " A Bit of a Do." was published in Marla Bradeen's fabulous Limited Edition Anthology." Malice, Matrimony and Murder" 25 original stories from international authors, including Derringer and Agatha Finalists, there is no shortage of talent. KD is proud to be a part of this beautiful collection.

Here are the book links.

Song for Someone- https://www.amazon.co.uk/Someone-Sherlock-Holmes-Irene-Mysteries/dp/1487436882

Song for Someone KD SherrinfordSong for Someone KD Sherrinford
The Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries are available as a boxed set trilogy or as stand-alone books. https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BN16RPQY

Malice, Matrimony and Murder.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CGT6T9BL

You can visit her Facebook Author page to keep in touch with KD and find out the latest.

https://www.facebook.com/KDSherrinford

Website https://www.kdsherrinford.co.uk

email [email protected]

