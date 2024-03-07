Local author KD Sherrinford - Finalist at The prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool-based author Bernice Leahy is best known for her thrilling Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler mystery series, which she writes under her penname KD Sherrinford.

KD's stunning, multi-award-winning debut novel, " Song for Someone," has advanced to the finals of the prestigious Chanticler International Book Awards for Romantic Fiction—The Chatelaine.

The winners will be announced in April at the Chanticleer Awards ceremony in Bellingham, Washington, DC.

Song for Someone, book one of the Sherlock and Irene series, was published by Extasy Books in November 2022. Book two, the enchanting " Christmas at The Saporis." was published later that year, while the latest edition of this captivating series ", Meet Me In Milan", went live last September.

KD recently started work on the fourth book in the series " Nicco Sapori's Abduction". Then, in November last year, KD's short, cosy present-day mystery " A Bit of a Do." was published in Marla Bradeen's fabulous Limited Edition Anthology." Malice, Matrimony and Murder" 25 original stories from international authors, including Derringer and Agatha Finalists, there is no shortage of talent. KD is proud to be a part of this beautiful collection.

Malice, Matrimony and Murder.