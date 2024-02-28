Last Chance in Paris by Lynda Marron

Despite her two degrees in microbiology, debut author Lynda Marron from Cork, always dreamt of writing a novel, and this tender, beautifully woven tale of love, loss, regret and redemption – set amidst the stylish splendour of Parisian landmarks – would seem to be her wish fulfilled to perfection.

Written with the assurance of a seasoned novelist, and brimming with wisdom, warmth and a whole gamut of emotions from tear-jerking poignancy to life-affirming joy, Last Chance in Paris is both a dazzling celebration of the City of Light and a superbly wrought reminder of the healing power of love and friendship.

At its heart is an eclectic group of people, each facing their own individual challenges and each on a make-or-break visit to the French capital. And as their paths intersect by fate and chance, their relationships, friendships and marriages, their past and the present all come under life-changing scrutiny.

When her husband Ronan suggested a romantic break in Paris to mark their fifth wedding anniversary, 34-year-old Claire MacNamara felt obliged to say yes but immediately regretted it. After the tragedy they have been through, how can one weekend in Paris save their marriage? But, on the other hand, the visit may be the ‘jolt’ they need to hit that ‘reset button.’

But Claire and Ronan aren’t the only ones hoping that Paris will help to turn their lives around. Big-shot movie producer, Harrison (Harry) D. Carter from Hollywood, is full of guilt and ‘the ache of regret.’ His second marriage is on the rocks, he fears that his latest film, a ‘passion project,’ will crash and burn, and he’s stopping over in Paris to take stock of his ill-lived life.

Meanwhile, student Dan from Boston is torn between love and duty. He must return home to complete his law degree, or get kicked out of college and stay in Paris with the young waitress who has captured his heart.

Ukrainian refugee Yeva Bortnik is struggling to protect her little sister Olena. They are living hand-to-mouth in a one-room rental and she needs to find 200 euros by the end of the weekend for the next payment. And Mireille Delassus, a widow from Dijon, is heading to Paris on the train with a long-held secret, and hoping to be braver than she has ever had to be in her 79 years.

It’s a big weekend for them all and when their lives briefly intertwine, something extraordinary is set to happen...

Marron gets to the heart of what it is to be human in this dazzling debut novel as she explores and interweaves the lives and loves of a fascinating cast of characters. Through flashbacks, clever interactions and much soul-searching, we are taken on a journey through pain, grief, separation, and ultimately second chances.

With a depth and sensitivity far beyond a regulation feel-good rom-com, Last Chance in Paris reaches into the corners of the characters’ minds, revealing hopes, fears, doubts and dreams that we can all recognise and which make their resolutions all the more satisfying to readers.

Liberally sprinkled with the author’s literary loves and references – not least the famous Shakespeare and Company English-language bookstore – and paying homage to the glorious sights, scents and sounds of Paris, this is a weekend away you won’t want to miss!