Kindness Counts: A Children’s adventure story from a Blackpool based author

His mum and dad have spent their lives providing donkey rides along the Blackpool Pleasure Beach and decide to retire to somewhere warm and sunny and where their son’s career will have greater opportunity. The three set off via train from Blackpool Station and make their way down south to Malaga where their new home in on a small ranch in Mijas. Billy falls in love with his new home and unknowingly starts to do good deeds.

The underlying theme of the story is “love thy neighbour”. A sequel book is due shortly from the printers where Billy now starts to learn more about the importance of his good deeds. He is also rewarded it seems with a new friend, a Spanish donkey called Belen who comes to Billy’s aid during his charity fund raising efforts. He and she become wonderful friends and both being of the same mould, start to jointly help others in need.