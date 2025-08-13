Lila Mackay is Very Misunderstood by Gill Sims

Share giggles and gasps with a gloomy teen who is stunned to discover that her mum was once a teenager too, creep, crawl, slither and buzz your way through a host of incredible bugs, discover some of the most astonishing and breathtaking great escapes of all time, and find out what it was like to live and work in the long-ago world of Ancient Greece in a sparkling August selection of children’s books.

Age 12 plus:

Lila Mackay is Very Misunderstood

Gill Sims

Hot on the heels of the runaway success of Katie Kirby’s Lottie Brooks books – which perfectly capture the cringe-inducing essence of the often awkward pre-teen years – comes a wickedly funny novel cleverly aimed at slightly older tween and early teen readers.

Lila Mackay is Very Misunderstood is a hilarious diary-style, clean teen romantic comedy and the first YA novel from Gill Sims, bestselling author of the hugely successful Why Mummy series which has sold over a million copies.

Star player is fourteen-year-old Emily who is gloomily spending the summer with her mum’s best friend Uncle Tom, helping him renovate his house, instead of being at home hoping the gorgeous Toby will ask her out. Worse, she’s broken her phone and left her iPad at her dad’s house. How is she supposed to survive without her tech, her BFF and her social life? No one understands her despair, least of all the boomers. Then she finds her mum’s old diary. Massive cringe. But as Emily starts to read, she’s stunned to discover that her mum was once a teenager too. A Nineties teenager called Lila Mackay, who was very misunderstood. It’s a long-forgotten era of weird fashions, TV shows and music Emily’s never heard of. There are boys too, notably cute Park Boy Tom and her mum’s dorky neighbour Weird Nicky. And as she becomes more and more invested in Lila’s teenage life, Emily begins to wonder if perhaps she and her mother are not so different after all…

You don’t have to be a teenager now, or even someone who was a teenager in the Nineties, to enjoy this brilliantly relatable, cross-generational, laugh-out-loud story which hopefully will be just the start of a series, and which features a dual diary narrative, moments of revelation and genuine emotional intensity, and oodles of the wonderful wit which has become the hallmark of Sims’ writing.

(Electric Monkey, paperback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

Great Escapes

David Long and Jamie Coe

Meet a slave who posted himself to freedom, a thief who managed to break out of jail four times, and a daring wartime military nurse who risked her life to help British soldiers escape the hell of Dunkirk, in a thrilling new book from award-winning author David Long. Illustrated in full colour throughout by comic-book illustrator and storyboard artist Jamie Coe, Great Escapes captures the most astonishing and breathtaking great escapes of all time.

From slaves fleeing captivity to wartime heroes and heroines being smuggled across occupied Europe, and from Second World War prisoners escaping the Nazis in the infamous 1945 ‘Dead March’ to people simply caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, this enthralling book brings to life over thirty tales of adventure, inspiration and derring-do. As well as famous stories like the PoW camp Great Escape and Harriet Tubman’s epic 500-mile trek from slavery to freedom in 19th century America, this fascinating book also includes lesser-known escapes like Yoshie Shiratori, the Japanese fisherman who escaped jail four times, Henry ‘Box’ Brown, the slave who posted himself to freedom in a wooden crate and Winston Churchill’s daredevil escape from a Transvaal prison during the Boer War.

Packed with mind-boggling adventures and escapes, this moving and exhilarating tribute to the bravery of some extraordinary people is the perfect gift, and a book of heroics to keep and treasure.

(Faber Children’s Books, hardback, £18.99)

Age 8 plus:

What it was like to be an Ancient Greek

David Long and Stefano Tambellini

Around 3,000 years ago, the ancient Greeks created one of the world’s most advanced and impactful civilisations… so what was it like to live and work in their long-ago world? Award-winning non-fiction writer David Long takes readers on a captivating exploration of the culture and legacy of ancient Greek civilisation in the fifth book of his enthralling What It Was Like to Be... series. An expert in distilling complex stories from the past into an informative and entertaining format for young readers, Long skilfully explains everything about the seven million people who lived in the land they named Hellas in this fact-packed and accessible introduction to a famous ancient civilisation. While most worked as farmers and fishermen to feed their families, others studied hard to become brilliant astronomers, navigators, philosophers, artists and athletes. Then, under the rule of Alexander the Great, their language, art and ideas spread through an enormous empire that stretched from Egypt to India. From the myths and legends of the gods atop Mount Olympus to the origin of marathon races, youngsters will love finding out what life was really like in Ancient Greece. With all the intriguing facts about the people and their gods brought to vivid life by Stefano Tambellini’s rich artwork, and published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format, this is a top class series from a dynamic writing and illustration duo.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

There are Amphibians Everywhere

Camilla de la Bedoyere and Britta Teckentrup

Pull on your wellies and get ready to track down some of the world’s most amazing amphibians. There are Amphibians Everywhere is the sixth title in a series of non-fiction books illustrated by bestselling artist Britta Teckentrup and teaches where in the world different amphibians can be found, and what makes each species unique.

Written by Camilla de la Bedoyere, who has an academic background in zoology, and sumptuously illustrated by Teckentrup, this big, beautiful book explores the amazing world of amphibians, showcasing their unique habitats, behaviours, and movements in a fun and accessible way. Some amphibians live by the river, some of them in the savannah, and some might live in your garden. And they come in lots of different colours, shapes, sizes and habitats, from frogs to toads, newts to salamanders, and rare caecilians. Amphibians live both in water and on land and move in a great variety of ways, from swimming to hopping and even flying. Come face to face with the deadliest frog in the world, peek underground into the burrow of a slimy caecilian, and find out why a certain species of salamander never grows up.

The combination of science and art provides an enchanting reading experience for curious minds while the exciting search-and-find feature invites youngsters to actively engage with the content, making learning about amphibians an adventure. Drama, surprises and fascinating facts on every page!

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 7 plus:

Star Cat: Unicorns in Space!

James Turner and Yasmin Sheikh

Fasten your seatbelts and travel through the universe with the craziest spaceship crew this side of the moon! Illustrator, cartoonist and comic writer James Turner, and Yasmin Sheikh, an artist from the Netherlands, return with the latest book in their wild, wacky and wonderful graphic novel series. The Star Cat comic strip adventures – packed full of full of high jinks and hilarity – were originally published in The Phoenix comic and as a graphic novel in 2014, but have now been completely redrawn in a new chunky, easy-to-read format. In the deepest depths of space, there is only one crew brave enough to take on the universe’s most dangerous villains... unfortunately, they aren’t available for this book so you’ll have to make do with the crew of the Star Cat! Join Captain Spaceington and his team as they blunder across the universe getting into all sorts of madcap escapades. After destroying a highly advanced civilisation by littering, Robot One is taken to meet his match… space unicorns, bursting with unbearable loveliness! What will Robot One’s selfishness do to the galaxy’s sweetest creatures? Will he see the error of his ways, will either unscathed and will you ever stop laughing at what happens?! Packed with non-stop action and a host of out-of-this-world characters, life on board the SS Star Cat is never dull! Expect light years of laughter, a galaxy of giggles and a cabin full of cosmic comedy as you enjoy a space adventure like no other!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bravepaw and the Clawstone of Rotwood Mire

L.M. Wilkinson and Lavanya Naidu

Can a gallant mouse find the Gems of Harmony and save her homeland from destruction? Award-winning Australian author of more than twenty books for young people, L.M. Wilkinson teams up with artist Lavanya Naidu for the second book in a fully illustrated and super-readable adventure series packed full of magic, prophecies, quests, heroics and loyal friendships.

It’s a story that’s the stuff of legend and hero Titch and her friend Huckleberry are on an epic quest. They have followed their hearts... right into the path of a terrifying swamp monster, and a village full of brainwashed squirrels! Maybe their hearts aren’t to be trusted? Maybe Titch is just an ordinary little mouse and not Bravepaw after all...? But Bravepaw or not, Titch is not about to give up. Can she defeat the greedy turtle controlling the squirrels, and discover what his glowing green gem has to do with the legend of Bravepaw and her quest to save Alluria?

With an against-all-odds mission full of powerful crystals to complete, a battle between good and evil to win, and friendships to foster and treasure, this all-action new mouse ‘tail’ is the perfect fit for every child who loves heroes and whisker-raising adventures!

(Allen & Unwin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Notwitches: Prison Break

Gary Panton and Dotty Sutton

Get ready to be bewitched and beguiled by the second book in a sparkling illustrated adventure series from the spellbinding team of author, editor and doodler Gary Panton and talented new illustrator Dotty Sutton. Brimming with magical moments, loathsome villains, unexpected heroes, and an almost-talking cat called Rolo, The Notwitches has a big heart and all the spirit and effervescence of Roald Dahl. Witchy sisters Melanda and Mitch Notwitch are planning to break their parents out of the Dark and Horrible and Disgusting Prison for Witches. But first, she and Mitch will have to find a way in. All they need is a spell that will get them arrested. What could possibly go wrong? Brought to life by Sutton’s gorgeously offbeat illustrations and exploring the bonds of family and friendship, action, fun, adventure and larger-than-life characters are guaranteed at every turn of the page!

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

A First Book of Bugs

Simon Mole and Adam Ming

Creep, crawl, slither and buzz your way through a host of incredible bugs in this big, bold and riotous large-format poetry book from Simon Mole, an acclaimed children’s writer, performer and National Poetry Day ambassador who has over ten years of experience using poetry with children and families. Perfectly partnered with Malaysian artist Adam Ming’s high-energy and colourful illustrations, Mole’s thirty entertaining poems about insects and minibeasts turn fascinating facts into verse full of humour, rich detail and heart.

Some have wings that shimmer bright, some live deep in the earth, hidden from sight, some have a venomous, deadly bite... it's time to meet the BUGS! Discover a secret world thriving right underneath your feet. From exploding beetles to butterflies, and spiders to dancing scorpions, meet the most bizarre and awe-inspiring bugs ever to walk on our planet! Find out which bug fires scalding, toxic juice at its predator, which bug is barely the size of a full stop, and which has fangs as big as a cheetah’s claws. And discover why these little creatures are so important to life on Earth.

With exciting illustrations that make the insects jump off the page, packed with information that has been checked by zoologist and author Nick Crumpton, and brought brilliantly to life by Mole’s magical gift for spinning facts into fun and accessible poems, this is the insect kingdom in all its incredible glory.

(Walker Books, hardback, £16.99)

Age 3 plus:

A First Book of Dinosaurs

Simon Mole and Matt Hunt

And what child can resist a dinosaur? Little ones will be smiling and stomping along with this celebration of all things dinosaur as Simon Mole brings us another large-format book crammed full of his exuberant poems… all lavishly illustrated by Matt Hunt’s dynamic and colourful artwork. Welcome to a world where it’s eat or be eaten, depending on how ferocious you are! Dinosaurs are jaw-dropping creatures… some had lines of terrible teeth, some had claws as long as swords, some had feathery peacock tails. From T-Rex to Triceratops, Stegosaurus to Velociraptor, meet the most awe-inspiring creatures ever to walk the Earth! Mole turns fascinating facts into over thirty free verse poems and fragments, all full of humour and heart while Hunt’s magnificent illustrations bring these prehistoric beasts thundering off the page. With dinosaurs of every shape, and featured in all their larger-than-life glory, this book of simply roarsome prehistoric beasts is guaranteed to be a winner!

(Walker Books, paperback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Coming of the Iron Man

Ted Hughes and Mini Grey

The Iron Man isn’t scary… he’s just very, very hungry! Fifty-seven years after former Poet Laureate Ted Hughes’ classic children’s book was first published, his unforgettable and heartwarming tale of an unlikely friendship is back to delight a new generation of young readers… in a landmark picture book format.

This gorgeous abridged edition – packed with the gorgeous illustrations of Kate Greenaway Medal-winning artist Mini Grey – brings to atmospheric and colourful life the visionary tale of a little boy who unexpectedly befriends and helps a metal-eating giant.

When the Iron Man appears at the top of a cliff in England, nobody knows how far he has walked, where he had come from or how he was made, and it’s not until he starts chomping on fence posts and tractors that he comes to the attention of angry farmers who trap him in a hole with the help of a little boy called Hogarth. But Hogarth soon feels guilty that it was him who had lured the Iron Man into a pit. And when the Iron Man eventually burrows his way out of the ground, Hogarth comes up with a new plan to stop him eating up the farms. It turns out that the scrap yard, with its metal bedsteads, broken down cars and old cookers, is the perfect home for a hungry Iron Man.

Hughes, who died in 1998 after fourteen years as Poet Laureate, was widely recognised as the most magnetic and brilliant writer of his generation, penning many volumes of poetry and prose for both adults and children, and The Iron Man remains one of his best-loved and most widely read stories for young people.

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

One Cat, Two Cats

Jonathan Emmett and Rob Hodgson

One cat, two cats, three cats, four. Five cats, six cats… how many more? Lifting flaps, enjoying pop-ups and learning to count… the twenty colourful and cavorting cats in this big, beautiful board book will keep little hands busy, eyes on the move, and provide fun on every page! With a romping, rhyming text from children’s author and novelty book designer Jonathan Emmett and Rob Hodgson’s gallery of cute and characterful cat illustrations, this joyful, laugh-out-loud counting picture book has plenty of child-appeal and cat-itude! Sturdy flaps, bold artwork and surprising pop-ups reveal the funny felines in lots of silly scenarios! Cat lovers young and old will love getting their paws on this purrfect gift book!

(Nosy Crow, board book, £12.99)

Age two plus:

Hangry

Kathryn Wanless and Fred Blunt

Do you know that feeling… when you’re SO hungry that it makes you angry and, yes, turns you into a little bit of a monster?! Little ones with rumbling tummies will laugh out loud at this hilarious and hectic rhyming romp from debut author Kathryn Wanless and Aberystwyth-based illustrator Fred Blunt. When Evangeline’s alarm clock shrieks, her tummy is empty and the day is NOT off to a good start because Evangeline has turned into an angry monster and she’s HANGRY! After breakfast, Evangeline is back to feeling right and skips happily down the street. But, at school, as lunchtime looms near… yes, you guessed it, she’s HANGRY! The afternoons are always lots of fun until, as she leaves the playground and spots her Mum waiting, uh oh, she’s HANGRY… AGAIN! When at last they make it home, things go from bad to worse. It turns out that it’s not only Evangeline who is HANGRY! Can Evangeline and Mum work together to banish the monsters and find the perfect snack before it’s too late? This brilliantly bouncy story – packed with Blunt’s trademark bold, characterful and comical illustrations – explores a very real experience for both children AND grown-ups… being hungry brings out some big, sometimes confusing, and sometimes angry feelings. So make yourselves comfy, reach for a snack, and share and read together… but be warned, there may be a HANGRY monster lurking inside of you too!

(Templar Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Feed your Monster

Anna Milbourne and Anna Süßbauer

Please look after this monster… it’s very hungry so make sure you feed it well! What could be better than a playful, giggle-inducing board book perfectly designed to rival dreaded screen-time and encourage a love of books? Feed your Monster is the first title in Usborne Publishing’s exciting and inventive Turn the Wheel series which features an embedded, easy-to-turn wheel which appears on every double page spread for lots of interactive fun. Turn the wheel to feed your monster… as you rotate the wheel, different silly food options will appear on the page and the monster’s reaction changes. Tiny tots will love feeding the funny monster to see its reaction to the different (and very strange!) foods on offer. Laughter guaranteed and no screens required!

(Usborne Publishing, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

I Find My First Words

Yayo Kawamura

Every day is a day of learning for babies and toddlers setting out on the journey of life so what better than a clever, colourful and playful book that turns everyday moments into fun-filled learning adventures! I Find My First Words is the work of author, illustrator and designer Yayo Kawamura who grew up in Tokyo but has lived in Berlin since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Perfectly created for curious little explorers, this chunky board book is ideal for little ones discovering the world around them and learning first words. What should I wear today, what animals do I know at the zoo, who will I meet at the playground, and what is for dinner? Every day is an adventure, whether at home, kindergarten, or out and about. The book invites children to explore their world, discover familiar objects from daily life, and learn their names through playful interaction. Vibrant scenes from a range of locations including the supermarket, doctor’s surgery, park, playground, bathroom and bedroom spark children’s imaginations, encouraging them to create their own stories. Fun and learning on every page!

(Little Gestalten, board book, £9.95)