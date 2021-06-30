Free valuation on books at auction house where rare edition of J.R.R Tolkien’s The Hobbit sold for £4,000
Leading book specialist Aaron Dean is visiting a Lancashire auction house to give people free valuations on books and ephemera.
Aaron will be at Adam Partridge Auctioneers, Lancashire Lakes and Rural Communities valuation office, in Catterall, near Preston, between 10am and 4pm on Tuesday, July 6.
Steven Parkinson, senior auctioneer and valuer, said: “A book doesn’t have to be old for it to be worth anything; it could be a book published in the last 60 years like one we sold last year
for £4,000, a rare first paperback edition signed to title page of J.R.R Tolkien’s The Hobbit.”
Read More
to have convinced him not to burn the manuscripts of The Lord of the Rings when he was struggling to find a publisher.
Mr Postgate kept the book for 40 years before selling it to St Mary’s Books and Prints of Stamford in 2003.
A receipt and paperwork detail the verification of the autograph.
Steven added: “Aaron is a general valuer with 20 years experience assessing items and supporting customers through their auction journey.
“However, he also has a great knowledge and enjoyment of antiquarian books, first editions, signed letters and ephemera.”
Aaron will give free no obligation to sell valuations on all books antique or modern by appointment only.
For more information/ or to book an appointment call (01772) 347 380 or email [email protected]
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here