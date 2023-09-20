First time self published author Amy Ripley releases book

The Train is the first book in a three-part trilogy and stems from a dream about a futuristic world that is now in post-apocalyptic status.

Amy said: “I was born in Yorkshire. Now I live with my husband and two children. I feel my love of fiction has come from watching movies, as I love going to the cinema to see new film releases. My book is called The Train. It is the first book in a three part trilogy I am creating. It all stemmed from a dream about a futuristic world that is now in post-apocalyptic status.”

The synopsis is: The Riley's are frantically evacuated one early morning, a train taking them from their home and all they knew. A newly formed government, The Hierarchy, have appeared from nowhere and taken over, sending people to a wasteland on trains and are never seen again, but why? The Riley's team up with others to take down The Hierarchy. What aren't they being told? The deeper down the rabbit hole they go, the more disturbing it gets. A plan begins to take shape. Will they succeed, or will they fail?

The book is available on Amazon now and is ready to buy; I hope you enjoy the story's adventure.