Gloam by Jack Mackay and Ben Joel Price

Enjoy all the spooky vibes of a thrilling debut novel that chills your blood but warms your heart, meet a girl who retreats into her imagination when life starts going off-kilter, take a trip around the world in a hunt for mermaid sightings, and spin youngsters into space with a chumpy chimp who picks his nose with his little toe in a super selection of late summer children’s books.

Age 10 plus:

Gloam

Jack Mackay and Ben Joel Price

If you like your spooks to be seriously scary, you might want to roam in the Gloam! Brace yourself for writer, theatre-maker and horror enthusiast Jack Mackay’s debut middle-grade novel which delivers a seriously creepy thriller that sends shivers up your spine as fast as it warms your heart.

Convinced – by his own experiences of being the child of divorced parents – that understanding the value of fear is a source of strength, and inspired by living at his grandparents’ creaky old house, Mackay lavishes imagination, empathy and his own powerful storytelling magic on this terrific tale of malice and monsters.

Nothing on small, damp Gloam Island is quite what it seems... Gwen doesn’t want to admit that everything feels wrong for her since her mum died, and doesn’t need anyone to help her look after her younger siblings. Also, she isn’t fooled by the beautiful babysitter with the hungry eyes and sharp teeth. But everyone else is. So if Gwen wants Esme Laverne gone, she’ll have to handle it herself. Gwen is determined to protect her family and that means fighting off terrible creatures and nightmares comes to life. But as Esme’s power grows, Gwen must embrace her deepest fears before she can defeat the monster in her home for good. Because as everyone knows, it’s impossible to be brave unless you’re already afraid.

There is so much more to this terrifying but enlightening story than a decaying house and a babysitter with a monstrous secret. There is also a grieving family, and a young and confused girl caught up in the threads of her own nightmares, and feeling that she has been left alone to fight off evil and protect her precious siblings. With Ben Joel Price’s atmospheric illustrations adding heft to the pulsating plot and its gothic vibes, Gloam is a true terror treat and best read in daylight hours!

(Rock the Boat, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Adventures in Lylaland

Louise Pentland

When parents get divorced, it is often a confusing and troubling time for their offspring so introduce them to lovely Lyla, a ten-year-old who retreats into her imagination when her world starts going off-kilter.

Adventures in Lylaland is the debut middle-grade children’s book from Louise Pentland, a lifestyle and beauty blogger, vlogger, author and fashion designer, and what a wonderfully whimsical and magical tale it is, combining spellbinding storytelling with an exploration of the ups and downs of life as a child of divorced parents, including self-esteem issues and accepting change.

Lyla Wilde is ready for a fresh start. After a summer of moving between her mum and dad’s houses, she’s fed up with the tension between them. Her parents had promised that the divorce would make things better but it’s only made them more complicated! So instead, she escapes to Lylaland, her very own dream world where anything is possible. Then students at her school are invited to participate in the National Inspiration Invention Competition and finalists are offered the chance to bring their family on a weekend away. This is it! Lyla sees the competition as the perfect chance to get Mum and Dad back together and put an end to the arguing. But trying to think up an invention that helps others is harder than she expects, and stepping into Lylaland doesn’t offer her the escape that it used to and definitely not when sinister storm clouds roll in and push her out! Just what will Lyla do when her daydreams start to feel like nightmares? Can she rediscover the magic of Lylaland and fix things in the real world too?

Harnessing her own experience of single parenthood, and featuring insights and inspiration from her own daughters, Pentland’s heartfelt story is full of charm and empathy, celebrating the power of the imagination and the wonder of young, creative minds.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Magical Mermaid Society: Official Handbook

Cat Montgomery, Nat Luurtsema, Selwyn E. Phipps, Khoa Le and Alessandra Fusi

Calling all mermaid fans… don’t miss out on this beautifully illustrated guide to the marvellous and magical world of mermaids! For years, the Magical Mermaid Society has been studying mermaids and gathering stories from all over the world. In fact, the Head of the Society, Cat Montgomery, has dedicated her life to travelling the world searching for mermaids and documenting other people’s sightings. The result is this sparkling official handbook which includes everything you need to know about these mysterious creatures.

Take a trip around the world to discover accounts of mermaid sightings in Iceland, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Thailand and the Mediterranean. Read about the Mami Wata mermaids of Africa, a narwhal mermaid encounter at an Arctic research base, and a submarine captain’s magical experience in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. Learn about the Sea Sprite mermaids of the Caribbean, and the enchanting selkie mermaids of Ireland and Scotland.

This lavish guide – with a foreword by Selwyn E. Phipps, President of the Magical Unicorn Society, revealing his own incredible mermaid encounter – features species fact files, the dos and don’ts of mermaid encounters and tips on creating your own mermaid-seeking kit. You can also read about the history of the society and find out how you too can become a member. With its detailed information, captivating stories and exquisite hand-drawn illustrations by Khoa Le and Alessandra Fusi, this is the perfect gift for all of those who truly believe!

(Michael O'Mara Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 8 plus:

Astrochimp

David Walliams and Adam Stower

Tuck into the wit and wacky adventures that spill from the pen of multi-million bestselling author David Walliams and the creative genius of illustrator Adam Stower as they spin youngsters into space alongside a chumpy chimp who picks his nose… with his little toe! Astrochimp – with its wild, out-of-this-world backdrop – stars a wonderfully blunder-prone chimp called Chump whose space mission becomes a laugh-out-loud cinematic romp full of action, laughs, silliness and surprises.

Chump the chimpanzee was always being silly. As well as picking his nose in the strangest way, he would make rude noises from BOTH ENDS, and eat the skins of bananas, hurling out the tasty part inside. NASA’s scientists – champions of the Sixties Space Race – thought he would be the PERFECT chimp to send into space. Little did Chump – who calls himself the first ape in space – know that he had been selected for a deadly-dangerous mission. If a chimp could orbit Earth, then chances were that a human could too. With Chump the chimp at the controls of a spacecraft, what could possibly go wrong? As it turns out, EVERYTHING can go wrong as we blast off with Chump and encounter dog space pirates led by a rogue called Dmitri and evil giant fruit flies that won’t stop buzzing and swarming!

Walliams is on his best storytelling form with Chump, the silliest chimpanzee who ever lived, in this wildly comical space adventure all brought to life by Stower’s gallery of anarchic illustrations. Fun all the way to infinity!

(HarperCollinsChildren’sBooks, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

You and Me and the Peanut-Butter Beast

Andy Griffiths and Bill Hope

Dive down deep into a pit of endless laughter in the second book of a funny, fabulous and action-packed illustrated adventure series which puts YOU firmly at the centre of the story! You and Me and the Peanut-Butter Beast comes from Andy Griffiths, the Australian author behind the multi-million bestselling Treehouse series, and illustrator Bill Hope who lives in the Blue Mountains just outside Sydney. Using a clever concept that invites children into the adventure itself with characters entitled ‘Me’ and ‘You,’ alongside Hope’s comic-style illustrations, this is a fresh and unique series for both fans of the Treehouse books and new readers.

So what are you waiting for? Come on in! Hey, you – yes, you! Remember when we found that really deep hole and you jumped in and I had to jump in to rescue you and at the bottom of the hole we found the cave of the legendary Peanut-Butter Beast? That was one of our deepest, funniest – and most dangerous – adventures ever! What? You don’t remember? Well, have I got a hilarious story for you! Let me remind you how it all went down…and down...and down…and down…

Griffiths certainly knows how to turn up the fun factor in this hilarious escapade full of madcap characters and crazy antics, all brought to life by Hope’s gallery of super-funny illustrations. And one thing’s for sure... young readers will be racing to the end as they journey through the cave of the legendary Peanut-Butter Beast and meet a beast you really wouldn’t want to eat!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 6 plus:

The Remembering Candle

Alison Goldberg and Selina Alko

Discover an age-old and comforting Jewish memorial tradition in the pages of this beautifully emotive picture book from American author Alison Goldberg and Canadian-born illustrator Selina Alko. Offering a positive way for children to cope with the loss of a loved one, we follow a Jewish family lighting a yahrzeit candle as a way of commemorating the anniversary of their grandfather’s death and joining together for a peaceful celebration of the memories loved ones leave behind when they die. The little boy was sad when his Grandpa died. He thinks about how sad his Mom was too. She says she misses Grandpa but that all her memories are like shining lights. Grandpa died last November and now one year later on the anniversary of his death, the boy’s family light a special candle. It’s not a birthday, Hanukkah, or Shabbat candle. It’s a yahrzeit candle in remembrance of him, and it will burn all night and all day tomorrow until sunset. But why does it burn for so long? The boy and his family spend the next night and day remembering Grandpa and sharing stories with each other. From his stylish hats, to piano duets, and apple squares for dessert, warm memories of Grandpa shine like stars with them while the yahrzeit candle burns – and continue to shine when it goes out. Goldberg’s sensitive and inspirational story – beautifully brought to life by Alko’s collage-style artwork – explores how stories can connect people across generations and how happy memories of our loved ones help us deal with grief. And for inquisitive readers, there is more to learn about the Jewish calendar and memorial traditions in the book’s endnotes.

(Barefoot Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 6 plus:

Thank You, Old Oak

Britt Crow-Miller and Amy Schimler-Safford

‘Just like that, Old Oak’s rooted life came to an end. Even with her tap root severed, Old Oak would bring new life to the forest.’ American duo, author Britt Crow-Miller and illustrator Amy Schimler-Safford, blend their creative skills on this enchanting picture book story about the lifecycle of a mother tree and the many creatures who rely on her. After 400 years in the forest, it’s time for Old Oak to fall. With a pop, frenzy of snaps, and a flurry of movement, she leans to one side and falls heavily to rest on the forest floor. When news of beloved Old Oak spreads throughout the forest, creatures big and small gather to show their gratitude for all she gave in her rooted life. The squirrels thank her for the acorns, leaf buds, and catkins. The rabbits remember the cosy burrows her roots provided. Even the weevils scuttle above ground to acknowledge all she gave them as tiny grubs. But the creatures soon discover Old Oak’s life is actually just beginning, and her legacy will serve the forest for hundreds of years to come. Thank You, Old Oak teaches youngsters about all the unique ways trees provide resources for the forest ecosystem. This beautifully produced, written and illustrated book features a wide range of forest creatures and the endnotes include fascinating facts about oak trees, how to read tree rings, and the forest ecosystem. A root and branch lesson for young green warriors…

(Barefoot Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 6 plus:

PawPrint Productions: Stop! Gangster Koala!

Jenny Moore and Berta Maluenda

Lights, camera, action! PawPrint Productions – studios that are home to all sorts of exciting animal shows – are the setting for a hilarious new series from award-winning Devon author Jenny Moore and Spanish illustrator Berta Maluenda. And with the stories behind the shows proving to be even more exciting and off-beat than the works in progress, it’s best to expect giggles all the way… Squeaky Minders actor Archie is the nicest, cuddliest koala in town. But he wakes up after a filming accident, convinced he’s Hoodlum Pie-Claw, his lemon-meringue-pie-throwing gangster character from the show. And there’s nothing cuddly about Hoodlum, as the other animals at the PawPrint Productions studios are about to discover. Wheeeeeee!! Whoomp! SPLAT!!! Meek and Squeak are hot on Hoodlum’s tail but can they stop the gangster koala’s reign of terror before calamity strikes? With crazy animals and wild adventures, all set against a film studio backdrop, fun and laughter are guaranteed from first act to last!

(New Frontier Publishing, paperback, £8.97)

Age 5 plus:

The Forest of Dreams

Merve Atilgan

‘We are such stuff as dreams are made on.’ Readers will be reminded of Shakespeare’s immortal line from The Tempest in this beautiful, whimsical picture book from Merve Atilgan, an Istanbul-based illustrator and artist specialising in children's book illustration, concept art and character design. The Forest of Dreams is a magical picture book that follows a young girl's imaginative journey through an enchanted forest. With just a pinch of will and creativity, her mind begins to soar, her thoughts and feelings float to the sky and transform into the strangest and most amazing moments. As the forest grows from the very fabric of her dreams, it acts as a powerful reminder of the limitless magic within our minds. Brought to vibrant life by evocative, colourful and eye-catching illustrations and, with a soothing, lyrical text, Atilgan’s spellbinding folk tale is a calming adventure ideal for bedtime reading, and perfectly created to spark multi-coloured dreams and a lingering sense of wonder.

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 5 plus:

Luna Grace: Girl from Outer Space

Julie Sykes and Emily Jones

Arriving from a planet in outer space was a BIG step for a girl called Luna Grace and she’s going to have to take SMALL steps to find her feet on planet Earth. Luna Grace: Girl from Outer Space is the first of a delightful new series for young readers from Julie Sykes, bestselling author of more than 100 books for children, and Cardiff-based illustrator Emily Jones. Luna Grace and her family arrive on Earth at midnight. Luna is from Starbright, a colourful planet in another galaxy, and they have come to Earth to study its wonderful wildlife. The mission is simple… Luna and her family need to fit in with their new neighbours down on Earth. But fitting in is hard to do when your hair changes colour depending how you feel, you can move things with your mind and you have a mischievous moon cat called Twizzle! Luna is determined to try her best but as she embarks on her first day at school, things get cosmically out of control! What can Luna do to make herself like her new classmates? Or will she find the courage to be different? This astronomical and warm-hearted new series explores dealing with very human and down-to-earth emotions, and learning to celebrate your differences. Filled with Jones’ colourful illustrations, this is ideal early reading for fun-loving youngsters!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Colin’s Grandma

Holly Swain

If you still recall chuckling and chortling at Holly Swain’s award-winning picture book Colin’s Castle – starring a vegetarian vampire called Colin who buys a castle only to find that it comes with a duck – then you’ll be laughing and loving again when you meet his unforgettable Grandma! Yes, Colin and Duck are back in this highly anticipated sequel and they are now good friends, happily sharing their castle and hobbies like gardening, watching movies and trampolining. But now they’re expecting a visitor… Grandma! Colin hasn’t seen his Grandma for over 100 years and she hasn’t changed a bit. But she does come with baggage, well, luggage to be precise… lots of luggage, and then there’s her pet crocodile. Eek! Will she like Colin’s unconventional castle, will she like his vegetarian cooking and will she like… DUCK?! With an early Halloween vibe but a sense of fun that will create a wave of giggles at any time of the year, Colin’s Grandma certainly sets the feathers flying and with hilarious new characters, a story perfectly created to read aloud, and a brilliantly funny final twist, no youngster will won’t want to duck out of this rollicking romp!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

One Silly Sausage Dog

Alastair Chisholm and Alex Willmore

What happens when a very silly sausage dog overstretches herself? Find out in author Alastair Chisholm and illustrator Alex Willmore’s feast-of-fun picture book which is the perfect countdown to early learning. Little ones will love going walkies with very naughty, very silly and very stretchy sausage dog Cordelia. While Cordelia is out for a walk, she can’t help getting distracted by EVERYTHING in the park! Her body stretches and stretches until she’s in all sorts of sticky situations. Oh no! Can she learn how to get everything back to the way it was? Award-winning Chisholm’s quirky counting tale – transformed into a colourful feast of fun by Willmore’s sparkling illustrations – stars a lovable sausage dog and is simply bursting with bouncing bunnies, whizzing bicycles and sizzling sausages!

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

University of Cambridge: Teeny Tiny Science: I See a Star

Saskia Gwinn and Daniela Sosa

‘I see a star that sparkles with light, high up in Space, so very far away…’ Youngsters will love learning about the fascinating life-cycle of a star in the latest title in a fun, friendly and lyrical Teeny Tiny Science picture book series about cycles and systems for the very young. From clouds of dust drifting in the freezing depths of space to the explosive power of a supernova, join two children and their cat on a fantastic journey through the life-cycle of a star. As they ride on a meteor, zoom in a rocket and stargaze from their garden, young readers will discover how the stars up above us begin, grow and die in an incredible, ever-changing cycle. I See a Star is produced in a storybook format, written in a beautiful, lyrical text by Saskia Gwinn and created in consultation with Dr Matthew Bothwell from the Institute of Astronomy at University of Cambridge. Add on the breathtaking and colourful collage-style artwork of Daniela Sosa, and this book is guaranteed to entertain, inspire and gently educate your little ones. The perfect introduction to stars and space!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Shmoof

Heidi McKinnon

Enjoy furballs, fun and two delightful dogs called Floof and Shmoof in a mischief-filled picture book from Heidi McKinnon, a children’s book author and illustrator who lives in sunny Melbourne, Australia. Following on from her bestselling Floof and I Just Ate My Friend, this new chapter for a lovable pet stars Floof’s new best friend and he’s just the shmoofiest! Today is Floof's birthday! Floof is excited because Floof loves parties. And cake. Most of all Floof loves presents and Floof has saved the biggest present for last. What could it be, Floof? This is Shmoof. Shmoof is Shmoofy, Shmoof is VERY Shmoofy. In fact, Shmoof is the SHMOOFIEST! Uh oh, Floof might not be entirely happy... Packed with McKinnon’s bold, colourful illustrations and canine comedy, plus themes of playfulness, contradiction and pets, this is the perfect picture book for lovers of all cheeky cats, dogs, floofs… and anyone who loves getting up to mischief!

(Allen & Unwin Children's Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Our World: England

Sumana Seeboruth and Ella Hobbis

Hello! Let’s spend a day in England, eat a full English breakfast, watch the horses grazing from the train, enjoy a picnic and playing cricket on the heath, and relax with the birds, bees, and butterflies. Author Sumana Seeboruth and illustrator Ella Hobbis have drawn on their personal experiences of growing up in England to create this charming board book which features educational endnotes and is part of Barefoot Books’ Our World series for young readers. Also in the series is Our World: Italy written by Italian author Francesca Di Marzo and illustrated by Italian artist Naida Mazzenga in which readers play a game of football, enjoy paninis and gelato, and have fun until it’s time for buonanotte. Little ones can also learn a few words in Italian with pronunciation guides throughout the story. These One World books avoid stereotypes and concentrate on daily life rather than landmarks. Bold artwork and an engaging text make global learning accessible to young children while back-of the-book notes offer simple explanations of the objects and actions found in the book. A whole world of knowledge!

(Barefoot Books, board books, £7.99 each)

Age 2 plus:

Ten Minutes to Bed: Where’s Little Dragon?

Rhiannon Fielding and Chris Chatterton

Snuggle up with Flicker the Dragon in this lift-the-flap adventure which is the latest fun title in Ladybird’s much-loved and calming Ten Minutes to Bed series which has sold over three million copies. It’s time to snooze in the Land of Nod but not everyone is in bed yet... can you find where Flicker the Dragon is hiding before bedtime? This magical new adventure features sturdy, hard-wearing flaps on every spread as young children search for Flicker, meeting all their favourite characters from the Ten Minutes to Bed series along the way, from Twinkle the Unicorn to Rumble the Dinosaur! Weaving a journey from lively beginning to a gentle, sleep-inducing end, this gorgeous novelty board book is perfect for little ones winding down for bedtime. Miles of smiles for sleepy toddlers!

(Ladybird, board book, ££7.99)