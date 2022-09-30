And Everything Will Be Glad to See You: Poems by Women and Girls by Ella Risbridger and Anna Shepeta

Age 6 plus:

And Everything Will Be Glad to See You: Poems by Women and Girls

Ella Risbridger and Anna Shepeta

‘Poetry is art’ and ‘art shows us what it is to be a person; it explains feelings and ideas you never knew there were words for.’

These thought-provoking words, from author Ella Risbridger, speak loudly and powerfully in a beautiful, bumper poetry book from Nosy Crow, part of their dazzling Poetry Collections series which has included I Am the Seed That Grew the Tree and Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright.

Lovingly curated by Risbridger, and spectacularly illustrated throughout by artist and ceramicist Anna Shepeta, this thoughtful and inspiring anthology features over one hundred resonant, passionate and uplifting poems by women and girls.

In her introduction to the book, Risbridger explains to young readers why she chose to collect together only the poems of women and girls, citing the long and unfair history of anthologies that included only men’s poetry and the lack of opportunities over the centuries for women to turn their thoughts ‘into something beautiful.’

She also points out that, historically, many poems were written by authors who simply called themselves Anonymous… and that was usually because the writers were women.

And so, in the interests of fairness, this sumptuously produced gift book – with its cloth binding, stunning colour illustrations, textured paper jacket, ribbon marker, and head and tail bands – is packed full of the work of women and girls, including some as young as six and seven.

From well-loved poets like Maya Angelou, Wendy Cope, Lucille Clifton and Christina Rossetti, to newer voices such as Amanda Gorman, Yrsa Daley-Ward and Ada Limón, this outstanding collection has poems for every mood and every moment.

Bursting with colour, imaginative power, and inspirational words and ideas, these carefully chosen poems are fully accessible for all age groups and guaranteed to inspire, delight and empower.

And as Risbridger reminds us in her Introduction to the book, when you read a poem, ‘you get to see the world like someone else sees it. You get to see what they see and feel what they feel.’ And simply knowing that your feelings are shared is a magical experience.

A treasury of verse to love and share…

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £20)

Age 9 plus:

The Treekeepers

Kieran Larwood and Chris Wormell

If a story about a world under threat, and the power that emanates from trees, seems to echo the climate change problems that beset our own planet then readers both young and old will be transfixed by award-winning author Kieran Larwood’s brilliant new fantasy novel.

The Treekeepers – an epic and magically inventive tale with all the vibes of a good versus evil classic – is the first of what promises to be one of the most exciting and richly imagined middle-grade children series currently on the market.

Larwood, author of the bestselling Five Realms series and a Blue Peter Award winner, creates a thrilling other-world filled with light and darkness, friends and foes, and marvels and menace as we follow the adventures of a shapeshifting warrior girl on an extraordinary journey to save a magical tree and the amazing Lands of Skyra.

Shapeshifter Liska is training as a warrior and lives in Arborven, a city that is under constant threat. Ringed by mountains, the city is held within an enormous and extraordinary Tree that gives all those living there special powers. In amongst the branches shine strings of lanterns, street lamps and flickering torches. There are temples with turrets and steeples, castles and mansions, bridges of rope and plank wider than any highway strung beneath them. And Arborven is home to thousands of people. When Liska discovers that the Tree is under threat from a plan to take over the city, it is her duty to act… but she can’t convince anyone to listen to her. So with Lug, whose power over earthworms is dismissed as useless, and a ghost-girl, Elowen, and an extraordinary kittimew, she goes on an epic journey to defeat the worst threat their world has ever known.

Brought to vivid life by the atmospheric illustrations of Chris Wormell, Larwood’s brilliant novel is a thrill from start to finish. Complex world-building within a gripping story that explores the affinity between humans and nature, and delivers contemporary messages about the threats to our world’s future make this a standout read for any age group.

Storytelling at its very best…

(Faber & Faber, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Britannica’s Ready-for-School Words: 1,000 Words for Big Kids

Hannah Campbell and Sara Rhys

As schools and nurseries get back into the swing of a new term, it can be a daunting time for those for whom school is a virtually unknown prospect. So whilst little ones might have their pencils, rucksacks and lunchboxes all sorted, what about that other essential… words!

There could be no better time to enter the world of Britannica’s Ready-for-School Words and discover all the people, places and things in your new community and beyond. Featuring all the words a child should know before they start school, this charming, big and busy book takes children from home all the way to outer space with objects clearly labelled and simplified definitions.

It has been over 50 years since Richard Scarry’s Best Word Book Ever was released, selling over five million copies worldwide, and now global education leader Britannica Books’ Ready-for-School Words provides a modern update to the classic word book by featuring high-tech words, modern illustrations, and a diverse cast of human characters of all races, ages, abilities, gender expressions and religions.

The book also features simplified definitions, including common words that are difficult to illustrate (such as creativity, pretend and allergy) with visual context clues. The narrative also focuses on family and community so that in addition to learning new words, readers can follow characters throughout the book as they go about their daily routines.

With multiple characters included in each spread as families mix and mingle over the course of one day, youngsters are able to start school with confidence… and a brand-new vocabulary!

(Britannica Books, hardback, £10.99)

Age 10 plus:

Mathematics for Beginners

Sarah Hull, Tom Mumbray and Paul Boston

Inventive and innovative children’s publisher Usborne has joined the mission to convince youngsters that maths isn’t boring… it’s actually very exciting! Mathematics for Beginners – a cleverly conceived and fascinating illustrated journey through the world of mathematics – is guaranteed to make youngsters look afresh at just how amazing the subject can be. Written by Sarah Hull and Tom Mumbray in consultation with Dr Audrey Curnock, director of a leading UK maths education consultancy, this fun and fully accessible book – brimming with the lively illustrations of Paul Boston – conveys the joy and wonder of maths as well as its many, and often unexpected, practical uses. So forget about testing your mental maths or learning the countless ways to find and instead discover how mathematics can be exciting and why it’s well worth studying. Can maths make people rich on the stock market, can formulas predict which sports teams will win more games and can equations explain the mysteries of the universe? The short answer to all these turns out to be yes. This book explores and explains the ways that the tools of mathematics help people to make sense of the world around them, to predict the future and, just maybe, how to make life itself better. Discover answers to questions like how big is infinity, can computers think, can statistics help you spot fake news, and intriguing questions like can maths help you make friends, can maths help me win, how can you measure the world, how many dimensions can I visualise, and why are so many things symmetrical. With its engaging illustrations, fun and entertaining facts, and Usborne Quicklinks to find out more, this stylish book an inspirational and perfectly created introduction to the exciting world of mathematics.

(Usborne Publishing, hardback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Lucky Bottle

Chris Wormell

Ahoy me hearties, here’s a super swashbuckling tale of pirates and witchcraft that is sure to cast a magic spell! Chris Wormell, one of Britain’s most celebrated author-illustrators, sweeps young readers across the ocean to a little desert island for a rip-roaring adventure with a young Robinson Crusoe-esque castaway called Jack Bobbins. Ten-year-old Jack is stranded on a desert island with no way to get home. He’s been very lucky… he has survived a terrible storm and the mysterious island he has found himself on has a kindly (if unusual) inhabitant, fresh water and plenty of food. But Jack needs to find his way home and as he uncovers incredible hidden treasures on the little island, he starts to formulate a plan… a plan that will involve witchcraft, terrifying sea monsters and pirates! But if Jack is going to succeed he will need to be very, very lucky. Packed with Wormell’s evocative and atmospheric illustrations, The Lucky Bottle is a thrilling visual and verbal adventure, full of exhilarating escapades, unexpected friendships, danger, daring and a big dollop of magic. Storytelling and illustration in perfect harmony!

(David Fickling Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Into Goblyn Wood

Anna Kemp and David Wyatt

There’s something stirring in Goblyn Wood… and you’re about to discover just what dark magic awaits there! Into Goblyn Wood – the first book in a fantastic new fantasy series from Waterstones prize-shortlisted Anna Kemp – is guaranteed to sweep you away on a tide of danger, adventure, brave heroes and powerful fairies. Hazel has always known she was different, but she doesn’t know where she came from. When her best friend Pete is kidnapped by strange creatures, she must gather her courage and enter Goblyn Wood, a forest inhabited by fairies. But their magic is being drained away, and Hazel soon realises that her own power is the key to saving both Pete and her new friends. Embarking on an epic journey of discovery, can Hazel restore the balance of the fairy realm? With David Wyatt’s beautifully atmospheric illustrations bringing all the action and drama to life, Hazel’s journey to discover her true identity is a thrill ride from start to finish and one that no daring young adventurer should miss!

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Spell Tailors

James Nicol

James Nicol, the master magician behind the much-loved Apprentice Witch series, dons a shiny new mantle for a spellbinding middle-grade fantasy which gently highlights the darker side of fast fashion. The magic of clothes, and the human price some must pay for making them, is the cautionary wraparound for a story threaded through with warmth, friendship and family. In Sparrow Down, Hen Danelli, whose family roots lie in the faraway Scillian Islands, dreams of becoming a spell tailor, stitching magic into clothing like his beloved Nana. But thanks to new factories, spell tailors are now struggling to survive. His Uncle Bertie’s fancy shop has shut down, and when he, Aunt Lucia and stuck-up cousin Connie move in, it’s a disaster for all the family. Then Hen stumbles upon a new kind of stitch… one which causes Nana and Bertie to ban him from sewing. What is the power of the stitch that can sew memories into clothes… and could it be the very thing to save them all? Nicol always packs a cosy charm into his thrilling stories and The Spell Tailors delivers a wonderfully rich and detailed world full of fantasy, mystery, magic and memorable characters. Tingling with excitement and exiting plot twists, but still bearing Nicol’s trademark warmth and humanity, this is an adventure simply irresistible to young readers.

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

A Wild Child’s Book of Birds

Dara McAnulty and Barry Falls

Birds are everywhere… in our gardens, parks, school grounds, at the bus stop, in car parks, by the sea and high up in the mountains! So dig out your hat and scarf, pull on your walking boots and take a wild, wandering and fascinating journey through a year in the life of birds. With award-winning young Northern Irish author, activist and conservationist Dara McAnulty as your guide, this wonderful nature gift book – brimming with amazing facts and the fabulously rich, detailed and atmospheric illustrations of artist Barry Falls – is the perfect companion to the amazing birds you will find on your walks in both town and the countryside. Proving to readers young and old that wildlife and birds have so much to teach us, McAnulty’s beautiful book – filled with his poetic prose and lots of interesting facts – explores the life of the birds you will find in Britain and Ireland, and is divided into four seasonal sections. Find out what birds do in each season, learn about birdsong, beaks, nests and eggs, the science of flight, migration, what to grow to attract different birds to your garden and what foods to put out on your bird table. Youngsters can also learn about different ways of recording what they see and about birds in literature and there are sections on birds of prey and corvids as well. The perfect gift book to inspire young nature lovers and to let children experience for themselves the joy of connecting with birds and the natural world, and to do their bit to help save our planet.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 5 plus:

Woodland Magic: Deer in Danger

Julie Sykes and Katy Riddell

Meet the tiny little people on a big mission to keep the countryside safe! Deer in Danger is the second story in a magical and timely illustrated adventure series from Julie Sykes, bestselling author of the Unicorn Academy series, and talented young illustrator Katy Riddell. Brimming with drama and with a powerful environmental message, the stories focus on The Keepers, a secretive tribe of little people who live in the middle of Whispering Woods. Their task is to care for the countryside and rewild it when humans (or Ruffins as they know them) are careless with it. Young Keepers Cora and Jax are trainees who need to prove themselves or risk being sent back to school. Intent on their task of building a hedgehog highway by making holes at the bottom of fences on a new housing estate, they find a deer trapped in the foundations of a building site. Their woodland magic isn’t strong enough to help the deer escape, but they will not be able to complete their task if they try to get help for the deer. With its alluring mix of magic, animal rescue, nature conservation and adventure, this series is a must for all young and enthusiastic eco-warriors.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £5.99)

Age 3 plus:

One Little Bug

Becky Davies and Jacob Souva

There’s a whole world of bugs and insects outside… and they’re just waiting for you to discover them! Lift the flaps in this fact-packed book and find out what makes each insect unique in a wonderful world of minibeasts. Written by Becky Davies and illustrated by Jacob Souva, One Little Bug is the second super book in Little Tiger Press’s Exploring Nature for Curious Kids non-fiction series which began with One Little Seed and is a visual and verbal call to action, encouraging youngsters to head out into nature and explore. Each title empowers little ones to interact with the world around them, no matter where they live or what their circumstances are. Learn where to find insects, peep inside an anthill, journey beneath the soil, discover what snacks to feed hungry butterflies, share top tips for building a wormery, and learn how to make a bug hotel of your very own. Packed with simple and accessible bite-size facts, fun activities, prompts and intriguing flaps to lift, this is the perfect book to inspire a love of nature in your children. So what are you waiting for… take a walk on the wild side and enjoy the incredible sights, sounds and smells of nature!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Watch Out, Wolf! There’s a Baddie in Your Book

Jude Evans and Lucy Semple

What’s the point of being bad if there’s someone even badder? Little ones will be cheering on the big, bad Wolf in this fabulous fairy tale with a fun twist from the top team of author Jude Evans and illustrator Lucy Semple. With peep-through holes and an array of intriguing, interactive flaps to lift, there is so much to enjoy as we join a raucous woodland romp. Wolf (as we would all expect!) is a lean, mean, scaring machine and he is definitely the only baddie in this book. Or is he? Someone has been setting fire to bushes, scorching Granny’s vegetable patch and burning down Troll’s bridge. Could there be a bigger, badder beastie in this book? And, more importantly, can Wolf catch the imposter and become the hero of his story? This ingenious twist on classic fairy tales will have little ones hooting with laughter as they spot familiar fairy tale characters and watch their favourite baddie try out being a goodie for a change. Packed full of hidden details and Semple’s bold and colourful illustrations to bring the action to life, Evans’ clever story challenges stereotypes and encourages children to think about what makes us all good and bad. The perfect, fun-filled adventure to inspire a lifetime love of reading.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Winnie and Wilbur: The Festival of Witches

Valerie Thomas and Korky Paul

The adventures of Winnie the Witch and her black cat have provided spellbinding, bite-size stories for 35 years and the two madcap stars take centre stage in this super gift edition picture book. Written by the ever-inventive Valerie Thomas and brilliantly illustrated in Korky Paul’s distinctive and charismatic style, Winnie and Wilbur’s escapades are always mad, bad and dangerously hilarious, and in their latest colourful adventure there are laughs galore and a magical celebration of community, diversity and friendship. Winnie and Wilbur are on their annual visit to the Worldwide Witches’ Festival, meeting witches (and their cats!) from all over the globe. They have a wonderful time partying, dancing and learning new spells. When the festival is over, Winnie and Wilbur hop on their broomstick and zoom off on a magical mystery tour to visit their new friends in a tropical treehouse, a castle by the sea and a house on top of a mountain. When they eventually arrive back home, it seems much too quiet… but then there’s a knock at the door! Thomas’s joyful, exuberant and warm-hearted story is a true celebration of all that is good in a world where community and friendship come first while Paul’s richly detailed and playful artwork is full of fun, mischief and mayhem. A cracking chaotic caper that’s guaranteed to cast a spell!

(OUP, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Lights that Dance in the Night

Yuval Zommer

As Christmas slowly starts to appear on the horizon, author and illustrator Yuval Zommer spreads his own special glow over the festive season with a bright and beautiful picture book celebrating the wonder of the Northern Lights. The Lights that Dance in the Night – with its sparkling cover, beautiful rhyming text and atmospheric illustrations – is a gentle and colourful reminder of the threats to our fragile planet. During long, dark winters, the Northern Lights dazzle in Arctic skies and here Zommer imagines their fleeting journey from space to Earth and how they weave a welcome magic for the animals and people living in the frozen lands below. With an ethereal beauty to both the words and the illustrations, heartfelt messages about the peace that comes from togetherness, and the dangers of global warming radiating subtly from the pages, Zommer puts the living world at the heart of his powerful storytelling, bringing the very youngest children a lyrically written, resonant and utterly charming story. A verbal and visual treat to treasure for yourself… or as a memorable gift for others.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Smile

Marie Voigt

There are smiles all round in a beautiful and thoughtful picture book from talented author and illustrator Marie Voigt. Celebrating the connection between different people around the world, The Smile explores how a simple smile and a little kindness can spread joy and help to heal divisions in society. When a baby smiles at her brother, the happiness he feels is so powerful that it sets in motion a chain of kindness that ripples out to families and strangers far away, and back again. Differences are forgotten and people come together as Voigt uses her warm and wise narrative voice, and a gallery of star-dusted, inclusive illustrations, to convey resonant messages about the positive effects of caring, kindness… and smiles!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age from birth:

Animals

OKIDOKID and Liuna Virardi

Opposites are part of everyday life and it’s a concept that children are never too young to learn. So here’s an inventive board book series that teaches little ones first opposites in the most delightful and entertaining way. Third in the series – which was created by OKIDOKID, an agency founded by Justine de Lagausie who now works hand-in-hand with children’s author Raphaël Martin – is Animals which lets little ones discover a world of opposites with a menagerie of adorable animals. From the tallest giraffe to the smallest mouse, little hands will love lifting the flaps of this bright and chunky board book. Featuring the bright, stylish and quirky illustrations of Liuna Virardi and simple, accessible pairings ideal for language development, the book’s fold-out flaps transform the pictured scenes to make the opposite come to life. Simply lift, learn and explore, and look out for Vehicles and People, the two earlier books in this inventive opposites series.

