Blackpool Author launches Paperback sci-Fi Story Series for Children....
This week Richard Dixon's Visual Media Production Studio has launched our Children's undersea sci-fi adventure story series into the Amazon Store in the UK and USA. The fully illustrated paperback edition of exciting adventures set in the Pacific Ocean joins the Kindle Readers Edition on the Amazon platform from last years release . A Supermation RetroArt Images ComicBook Edition of the story is also now available on E/bay UK for worldwide purchase with further books in the series now in production for later this year.
Richard Dixon, visual images producer, launches his children's comic book series worldwide which was created in Blackpool, on Cleveleys Beach. This series of fifteen stories is now available with the first edition and there will be two more to follow later this year. It's childrens sci-fi like never seen before.
The book is now available on three platforms including Amazon Kindle, paperback illustrated storybook version and the Supermation RetroArt Images ComicBook version available for purchase worldwide on ebay.