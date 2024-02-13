Blackpool Author launches Paperback sci-Fi Story Series for Children....

This week Richard Dixon's Visual Media Production Studio has launched our Children's undersea sci-fi adventure story series into the Amazon Store in the UK and USA. The fully illustrated paperback edition of exciting adventures set in the Pacific Ocean joins the Kindle Readers Edition on the Amazon platform from last years release . A Supermation RetroArt Images ComicBook Edition of the story is also now available on E/bay UK for worldwide purchase with further books in the series now in production for later this year.