Blackpool author KD Sherrinford releases stunning follow up to 'The Hound of The Baskervilles'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

'The Whistle of Revenge' Book 4 of the multi-award winning Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries was launched on December 30. This exciting, follow-up to Doyle's 'Hound of The Baskervilles' is now available on Amazon and most leading outlets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This thrilling tale is an exciting follow-up to 'The Hound of The Baskervilles' and is the fourth instalment of a series that continues to elevate itself with each page.

Sherrinford takes readers into unchartered waters, presenting Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler with a case of unimaginable complexity that tests their intellect and heart in equal measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deadly antagonist, Jack Stapleton, long presumed dead, makes a spectacular return to wreak havoc in a quest for revenge against the celebrated detective. The man he holds responsible for the death of his wife and child.

International Multi Award winning author KD Sherrinford.

Ryan Hale described 'The Whistle of Revenge' as a literary masterpiece and the best book he has read in 2024.

You can check out the rest of this fabulous series at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BN16RPQY.

KD's debut novel, 'Song for Someone', was a recent finalist at The Chanticleer International Book Awards. Other accolades include International Impact Award Winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortlisted at The Ciba's Series Book Awards. Crimson Quill Nominee. Proud recipient of the Editors Gold Seal and a Top Pick selection at Author Shout. Books 2 and 3, 'Christmas at The Saporis' and 'Meet Me in Milan', were recently shortlisted at Chanticleer in 2 categories.

The Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler mystery series.

KD plans to start working on Book 5 of the series this spring. You can catch up with her at Blackpool Community Radio at 9am on Thursday, January 16, where she will chat with Sean Ryan about her new release and writing journey. Then, during the weekend of February 1-2 at the Leeds Book Fair, KD will be a participating author.

Benedetta Cinquini wrote an article about KD that was recently published in The Strand Magazine (Italy).

To find out the latest, check out KD's author page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KDSherrinford.