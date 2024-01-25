Blackpool author in line for prestigious award
Blackpool author KD Sherrinford and her stunning debut novel: "Song for Someone" made the semi-finals at the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards for Romantic Fiction - The Chatelaine. The book left critics and editorial reviewers spellbound, describing "Song for Someone" as "An evocative masterpiece that masterfully intertwines mystery, romance, and historical nuances into a tale that stands out in contemporary literature. From the first line, Sherrinford captures the reader's attention, setting the stage for the emotional and suspenseful journey ahead.”
KD's debut novel was published on November 22 by Extasy Books, which awarded it the Editors Gold Seal. Not bad for an author who only began writing professionally aged 62 and is a full-time carer for her husband, John.
The finalists and award winners will be announced at The Chanticleer Awards ceremony in Bellingham, Washington DC on April 18.
