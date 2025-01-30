Blackpool author in line for a prestigious award.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fylde Coast author Bernice Leahy, best known under her pen name KD Sherrinford, is line for a prestigious award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KD's Novella " Christmas at The Saporis" is through to the finals of The Chanticleer International Book Awards for Shorts and Novellas.

KD is no stranger to the event after her debut novel " Song for Someone" made the finals last year -The Chatelaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Books one and two of the critically acclaimed and stylishly addictive Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries made an impression on the Independent judging panel, who trawled through a pile of entries from over 36 countries before the Finalists were eventually announced.

Leeds Book Bonanza. Attending author KD Sherrinford.

As a returning Finalist, KD will attend the event in person, as she unfortunately couldn't do so last year due to pressing commitments.

The high-profile, star-studded awards ceremony will occur in Bellingham, Washington, USA, on the 5th of April. Should Christmas at The Saporis win, KD will then be considered for The Grand Prize. The Best Book Award for 2025.

Book three of this fabulous series, Meet Me in Milan, was Shortlisted twice for short stories, then again at the Ciba Series Book Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest book of the series, The Whistle of Revenge, was released at the end of December. This compelling and exciting follow-up to The Hound of The Baskervilles is already proving a hit with KD's fans and critics, who describe the book as An evocative masterpiece and the best in the series.

The Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries.

Like its predecessors, the novel is already garnering excellent reviews on Amazon, Goodreads and Bookbub. Author Ryan Hale stated it was the best book he had read in 2024.

KD will attend The Leeds Book Bonanza on Sunday, February 2, where she will join other authors and sign books from the series.

Song for Someone is a recent International Impact Award winner. Crimson Quill Nominee. A proud recipient of The Editors Gold Seal. Shortlisted at The Ciba Series awards, Chatelaine Finalist and a Top Pick winner at Author Shout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The novel received Five-Star Editorial reviews from Book Viral, Readers Favorite, Literary Titan, Dee Marley from The Historical Fiction Society and Jon Oshiro from The Sign of Holmes. KD's books have been read and reviewed by Peter E Blau, The Head of The Red Circle of Washington and The District Messenger, a subsidiary of The Sherlock Holmes Society of London.

The Whistle of Revenge by KD Sherrinford. An enthralling follow up to The Hound of The Baskervilles.

You can check out KD's books here: https://mybook.to/KDSherrinford. Follow her on Facebook: https://www.com/facebook.com/KDSherrinford.

For signed copy enquiries, UK only, please email [email protected]