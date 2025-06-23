Back to the basement: Blackpool’s sci-fi past remembered

Lifelong fans John Collier and Alex Storer – who first connected online during lockdown – have turned their interest and childhood memories into a passion project. What began as a free digital publication packed with memories and photos has now evolved into a brand-new, full-colour print edition, marking the 40th anniversary of the exhibition’s closure.
The new book dives deep into the history of the exhibition, featuring exclusive interviews, vibrant photographs by Blackpool-born Richard Leaver, detailed floor plans, and a foreword by K-9 assistant operator, Steve Cambden.
Both a time capsule and a tribute, Blackpool Remembered is a must for classic Who fans and local history buffs alike. It’s a nostalgic reminder of how a basement on Chapel Street became a cherished landmark in sci-fi history that still captures imaginations 40 years on.
Blackpool Remembered is out now via Amazon (https://amzn.eu/d/8GAhArv).