Back to the basement: Blackpool’s sci-fi past remembered

By Alex Storer
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:12 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST

A much-loved piece of Blackpool’s sci-fi history is back, this time in book form. Blackpool Remembered celebrates the town’s iconic Doctor Who exhibition, which thrilled visitors on the Golden Mile from 1974 to 1985.

Lifelong fans John Collier and Alex Storer – who first connected online during lockdown – have turned their interest and childhood memories into a passion project. What began as a free digital publication packed with memories and photos has now evolved into a brand-new, full-colour print edition, marking the 40th anniversary of the exhibition’s closure.

The new book dives deep into the history of the exhibition, featuring exclusive interviews, vibrant photographs by Blackpool-born Richard Leaver, detailed floor plans, and a foreword by K-9 assistant operator, Steve Cambden.

Both a time capsule and a tribute, Blackpool Remembered is a must for classic Who fans and local history buffs alike. It’s a nostalgic reminder of how a basement on Chapel Street became a cherished landmark in sci-fi history that still captures imaginations 40 years on.

Blackpool Remembered is out now via Amazon (https://amzn.eu/d/8GAhArv).

A look inside the Blackpool Remembered book

A look inside the Blackpool Remembered book Photo: Submitted

Alex Storer aged 7 in 1985, outside the Doctor Who exhibition on Chapel Street

Alex Storer aged 7 in 1985, outside the Doctor Who exhibition on Chapel Street Photo: Submitted

Blackpool Remembered author John Collier pictured in May 2025, sitting on the steps of the former Doctor Who exhibition - now a shoe shop - with a copy of his book.

Blackpool Remembered author John Collier pictured in May 2025, sitting on the steps of the former Doctor Who exhibition - now a shoe shop - with a copy of his book. Photo: Submitted

A look inside the Blackpool Remembered book

A look inside the Blackpool Remembered book Photo: Submitted

Blackpool Remembered: a visual history of the classic Doctor Who Exhibition, 1974-1985

Blackpool Remembered: a visual history of the classic Doctor Who Exhibition, 1974-1985 Photo: Submitted

