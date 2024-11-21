Award win for novel inspired by Blackpool company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children's novel The Doom Town Dummies, which was influenced by a company founded in Blackpool, has won an international award.

Liam R. Findlay, author of The Doom Town Dummies, was inspired by his employer AromaPrime when writing the spooky novel.

It has now been awarded Honorable Mention by Writer's Digest in the in the Middle-Grade/Young adult category of the annual Self-Published Book Awards.

Of the 1533 submissions from 24 different countries, 31 Honorable Mentions were awarded by Writer's Digest.

Liam says: "After all the hard work that went into writing The Doom Town Dummies, it is very special to have it picked for recognition by the Writer's Digest judges in the USA.

"I work for AromaPrime, which makes fantastical smells for theme parks and museums. The company ended up being a big inspiration when I wrote my book, which involves communication with the dead through the sense of smell! There is even a similar smell-making company in the story.

"AromaPrime has strong connections to Blackpool and was founded in the town by local businessman Fred Dale in 1973. While the factory is now in Rochdale, we continue our close ties with Blackpool, supplying scents to Pleasure Beach, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, The Hole in Wand, Madame Tussauds Blackpool, Showtown museum and other attractions and hotels."

The Doom Town Dummies is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Doom-Town-Dummies-Liam-Findlay/dp/B0CJ4KHS6N