Accountant inspired by lockdown to write debut novel Suzie and Sam: Where Have All the People Gone?

Anna Richards has published her debut children’s book, Suzie and Sam: Where Have All the People Gone?

The mum, from Anchorsholme, got the inspiration for the story about two seagulls who scavenge on the seafront during lockdown walks along the promenade – and put pen to paper while

on furlough.

Anna said: “I have always wanted to write a book and I got the inspiration for this book as my family and I walked our daily walk along the promenade at Cleveleys and Norbreck.

“I was furloughed from work and so had the time to write my book.”

The story introduces Suzie and Sam, two young seagulls who scavenge on what people leave behind.

Lauren Devere's drawing of Sam

But since there were no people during lockdown, all the rubbish and leftover food on the seashore disappeared.

Rather than go hungry, Grandpa Seth teaches Suzie and Sam how to fish, as their environment improves and the sea becomes cleaner and rubbish free.

Anna said: “It’s topical as it is about lockdown and the environment.

“It shows how quickly the environment repairs itself if allowed and how much healthier Suzie and Sam are when eating what they should.

“It really is amazing how the environment repairs itself so quickly; while walking along the promenade at Cleveleys and Norbreck we saw how quickly the sea, sand and promenade

became rubbish free and cleaner.

“I think this is an important message to get across.”

The story was brought to life with beautiful illustrations based on drawings by Lauren Devere, from Poulton.

Anna, who self-published the book through AuthorHouse based in America, added: “The book is aimed at four to eight-year-olds but obviously can be read to younger children and can act

as a memory of lockdown to older children.

“My husband Stephen helped me a lot, and the illustrations were brought to life by my lovely friend Lauren Devere.

“She listened to what I wanted and came up with amazing characters for Suzie, Sam and Grandpa Seth.

“I then sent these illustrations to the publisher who did the illustrations based on Lauren’s drawings.

“I would love to write more books and have an idea for a few more Suzie and Sam books.”

Suzie and Sam: Where Have All the People Gone? is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, as well as Plackett and Booth Booksellers in Lytham.