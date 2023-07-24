Victor, the Wolf with Worries by Catherine Rayner

Age 3 plus:

Victor, the Wolf with Worries

Catherine Rayner

Meet a little wolf with a lot of big worries in this comforting and beautifully illustrated picture book from CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal winner Catherine Rayner.

Ideal for youngsters who are struggling with anxiety issues, or may be nervous about starting nursery or school, Rayner’s gentle and encouraging story about an adorable wolf cub will help children deal with their own worries, and is especially useful for little ones who have trouble talking about their feelings.

Victor the wolf has lots of worries. He worries that he isn’t brave enough, that he isn’t big enough and that he isn’t fierce enough. In fact, Victor feels anxious about almost everything. But when Victor shares his concerns with his best friend Pablo, he starts to feel a bit better. With Pablo’s help, Victor learns even more ways to deal with those pesky worrying thoughts. And as the worries grow smaller, Victor feels a bit bigger, a bit braver... and a bit fiercer inside!

The magic of Rayner’s fresh, richly expressive and painterly illustrations in a palette of pastel shades – and the poignancy of Victor’s growing understanding that a problem shared is a problem halved – springs to glorious life in her talented hands, making this an exquisitely heartwarming and stunning gift book which all the family can share and treasure.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Finally Seen

Kelly Yang

Lina Gao’s little sister has spent her early years with her parents in America... but Lina grew up with only postcards from her parents. Kelly Yang, bestselling and award-winning author of the hugely successful Front Desk series, returns with a gripping novel about family, friendship, and the power of belonging.

Lina Gao is finally leaving her grandmother in Beijing in China to live with her parents and little sister Millie in the United States. After being teased at school as the ‘girl left behind,’ this is the moment Lina has been dreaming of for five years but once she’s in America, Lina soon realises it’s not exactly like the postcards her parents have been sending her. They live in an apartment, not a house as the postcards had described, and school is much more difficult than she thought it would be, to the point where she’s scared of making a mistake or mispronouncing words. Lina reckons it’s best for her to stay silent and avoid the humiliation. But when Lina’s teacher presents difficult challenges over her latest book selection, a book that deeply resonates with Lina, it will take all of the girl’s courage and resilience to overcome her fears and choose a future where she is finally seen.

Finally Seen is an inspiring story of courage and resilience based on Yang’s own experience of moving to America at the aged of six and feeling scared and left out. The founder of the Kelly Yang Project, a leading writing and debating programme for children in Asia and the United States, this is an author who creates characters that readers can recognise and empathise with.

Emotionally powerful, and filled with Yang’s warmth and wisdom, Finally Seen speaks loudly to youngsters facing their own real-life issues of change and progression.

(Knights Of, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Smugglers’ Fox

Susanna Bailey

The spellbinding story of two brothers in the care system, fighting to stay together, is set to win the hearts of readers young and old. Susannna Bailey – whose debut novel Snow Foal was shortlisted for the Joan Aitken Future Classics Prize – returns with a poignant new adventure in which themes of family, facing your fears, and finding friends in unlikely places take centre stage. Jonah from Redcar is Rio’s big brother. It’s his job and always has been, especially when Mam does one of her disappearing acts, like now. Her name’s Marina, which means ‘from the sea’ and just like the sea, she changes with the wind. She comes, she goes. And the sea was a dominant presence the last time Jonah and Rio saw her... the sea at Whitby. And it wasn’t in a good mood. No one has seen Mam since that day and the social workers say she’s not coming back this time. As Rio starts losing his sunshine colours, Jonah promises him that they will always be together. But then Jonah is sent to live with foster carer Mimi in a town by the sea. Jonah hates the sea. Bad things happen around it. When Mimi shares a secret treasure map with him, Jonah realises there might be a way to keep his promise to Rio. And with the help of young fox Freddie, his new friend, Jonah feels a little braver and a lot less alone. This haunting and emotive story is written with the sensitivity, tenderness and insight that are becoming the hallmarks of Bailey’s work. With its blend of real life issues and the magic of the natural world, Smugglers’ Fox is destined to capture both hearts and imaginations, and to speak loudly and sympathetically to troubled youngsters.

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

A Bird Day

Eva Lindström

Sometimes it’s the little things in our everyday lives that can cause the biggest smiles! Much-loved Swedish author and illustrator Eva Lindström, winner of the 2022 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, brings readers an adorably funny and whimsical picture book featuring an ordinary family day, but told through the eyes of a bird family.

‘Wash your beaks, it’s time for lunch – flies again today,’ says Dad. After lunch the young birds, Lena and her little brother Bo, are sent off to play... sometimes they sing in the top of the tree, sometimes they play car chicken, sometimes they hunt mosquitos, sometimes they compare leg size, and sometimes they poke grubs. This is how birds spend a day.

In A Bird Day, translated from the Swedish by Julia Marshall, Lindström reflects on the familiar and the absurd in human behaviour through the medium of a delightful bird family. And it’s not hard to recognise the familiar dynamics of normal human family life... playing, mealtimes, stretching boundaries, sibling jealousies, and sleep.

Expressive faces, hilarious hairstyles, Dad’s great cooking, and a sister and brother’s everyday conversation combine in this heartwarming, illustrated story and, with witty observations of behaviour that adults too will enjoy, this is a picture book to amuse all the family... and to read and share together.

(Gecko Press, hardback, £11.99)

Age 3 plus:

It Wasn’t Me!

Marta Altés

Never go to sleep on argument! When two friends discover their belongings are going missing, the blame game begins and the arguments take over. Can they ever be close friends again? CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal nominee and BookTrust Time to Read favourite, Marta Altés brings her prodigious storytelling and illustration talents to this fun and quirky picture book tale of friendship, falling out and forgiveness. Meet Ellis and Charlie... two friends, living happily on their very own island. Everything they do, they do together, and everything they have, they share. Until, that is, things start to go missing. It wasn’t so bad when just the pot went missing, and they could live without the spoon, but then it started getting silly. More and more things are going missing, NOBODY is owning up, and NOBODY is happy about it. But if it isn’t Ellis and it isn’t Charlie, then WHO on this tiny island is the culprit? With its reassuring, big-hearted message that even the very best of friends can fall out (and usually only briefly!), rich illustrations, and a twist in its tail that will make everyone giggle, It Wasn’t Me! will win the vote of every curious child, and any youngster struggling with friendship anxieties. A joyful and picture perfect reminder of the truly important things in life!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Bedtime Boat

Sital Gorasia Chapman and Anastasia Suvorova

Climb aboard the red-sailed boat and lull your little ones into dreamland! Author Sital Gorasia Chapman and award-winning illustrator Anastasia Suvorova are here to help parents settle their restless youngsters with The Bedtime Boat, a visually stunning, thoughtful and calming bedtime tale featuring tried-and-tested mindfulness techniques. ‘Watch the boat, Chandan, it floats on the ocean. It rises and falls with your breath’s gentle motion.’ Chandan has had an exciting day out with his mum... but now it’s time for bed, and however hard he tries, he just can’t sleep. Luckily, his mum has some a calming mindfulness technique at her fingertips. The bedtime boat sits on Chandan’s tummy, rising and falling with his breath. As he travels on a voyage of imagination over the seas, the bedtime boat is always there to keep him grounded, and soon gently lulls him into a relaxed and peaceful sleep. Chapman – who was recently commissioned to write a poem for the CBeebies children’s television series Colours – uses clever repetition of the calming boat motif in her lyrical rhyming story. Add on Cyprus-based Suvorova’s dreamy digital artwork, which brings with it the feeling and warmth of traditional materials, and you have the perfect way to ease little ones into the land of sleep!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Fodo Dodo Goes Fishing

Édouard Manceau

Bath time is even more fun than usual when two quirky animals imagine their tub is a boat to go fishing for... underpants! Author and illustrator Édouard Manceau – who is based in France – lands a perfectly cute and comical picture book as youngsters are encouraged to let their imaginations take flight over the sea. This morning, Fodo Dodo and Noodle are going fishing. They take raincoats, boots, hats and a fishing rod. From their bathtub boat, they soon catch a beautiful striped fish out of the laundry basket... an underguppy! Fodo Dodo and Noodle rush to the kitchen to prepare their feast. But the owner of the underpants is not happy with this game of make-believe. Never mind, Fodo Dodo has another idea to keep the fun alive... with an even better use for the rest of the laundry! Translated from the French edition by Daniel Hahn, this simple but charming story – with its clever use of wordplay, rhythm and repetition – is packed with silly words, colourful illustrations and knockabout comedy. The perfect book to read aloud, turn a dull or troublesome bathtime routine into fun, and to celebrate the creative joy to be found in play and pretend.