Hunt for the Golden Scarab by MG Leonard and Manuel Sumberac

Enjoy history, mystery and music in perfect harmony with a fantastic time-travelling new series, share glorious gags, hilarious comedy routines and madcap escapades with two fox cub siblings and discover what links seaweed, forests and bananas in a super selection of children’s books.

Age 9 plus:

Hunt for the Golden Scarab

M.G. Leonard and Manuel Sumberac

With a trip to Egypt, a cruise down the Nile, and a pilgrimage to the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings all playing leading roles in her research schedule, it’s little wonder that the first book of bestselling author M.G. Leonard’s epic new Time Keys series is a time-travelling wonder!

Leonard – loved and admired for her prodigious imagination which has inspired stories about fantastical beetles, beautiful birds and thrilling train rides – was inspired to write this breathtaking series from her own lifelong passion for music and she certainly hits all the right notes with this all-action opener, fabulously illustrated by Croatian artist Manuel Sumberac.

So buckle up and enjoy an utterly spellbinding journey back in time with a band of young musicians who discover they have the ‘keys’ to open time doors and travel through epochs and age in a bid to search for treasure and solve mysteries.

Twelve-year-old musician Sim Lockier and his mum Callidora never live anywhere for long and when dangerous strangers appear one night, Sim discovers why. His mum has been keeping secrets... he comes from a family that has the power to open doors in time. But these time doors are controlled by the sinister Council of Keys who outlaw and hunt down all who disobey them. Running for their lives, Sim and his friends are determined to outwit the Council and be the first to find Nefertiti’s lost tomb and a powerful door to Ancient Egypt. They must piece together long-hidden clues if they are to solve the mystery of her golden heart scarab. Can they find it before the Council finds them?

With more thrilling adventures to come in Viking Norway, Ancient Rome and medieval England, and Sumberac’s richly detailed and atmospheric illustrations bringing the action life, the Time Keys series is history made fun... and with that all-important guaranteed pulling power for your reluctant readers!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Grimwood: Party Animals

Nadia Shireen

You can never be too young, or too old, to enjoy a bit of anarchy! Youngsters (and their parents!) will be grinning, guffawing, snorting and sniggering when they get their hands on the fourth woodland caper in one of the funniest children’s series currently on the market.

Grimwood – a sort-of Watership Down with foxes which evokes tears of laughter rather than of sorrow – is the work of author and illustrator Nadia Shireen who has won awards for her picture books and been shortlisted for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize and the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize.

Fully illustrated throughout, the books star two fox cub siblings, Ted and Nancy, who love their new life in Grimwood… the forest where anything (riotous!) can happen. They have made a lot of new friends there but now Sharon the Party Crow has lost her mojo! Three parties in one day have proved too much for Grimwood’s favourite raving resident, and it’s up to Ted, Nancy, Willow, and the rest of the gang to help Sharon get her groove back. Teamwork, friendship and, most importantly, dance skills, will all be put to the test as the gang try to get the party started again!

Shireen serves up an irresistible blend of glorious gags, hilarious comedy routines, boundless madcap escapades, and a memorable cast of quirky characters which young readers will love following from first page to last, and from book to book. With a side helping of zany, high-energy black and white illustrations, which bring both the animals and the action to life, the Grimwood series has the legs – and the laughs – to run and run.

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Little Experts: Superhero Plants

Chris Packham

What links seaweed, forests and bananas? They’re all superhero plants! Get up close to nature with naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham... and encounter the amazing plants that will help us to save the world!

Packham is the latest in a line-up of well-known personalities who are bringing their experience and knowledge to Little Experts, an inspirational non-fiction series for younger readers. These experts are famous for their incredible know-how and passion for their subjects, and now they have made it their mission to share that knowledge in these beautifully illustrated books which come packed with fascinating facts and colourful pictures, and include a helpful glossary to explain words and phrases.

So here’s your chance to learn all about plants, the environment and protecting our planet. Discover some incredible plants and the amazing jobs they do... from supporting wildlife and providing food, materials for clothing or for building, to inspiring inventions and new technology.

Packham provides lots of intriguing facts and offers an invaluable guide to helping plants be superheroes while Plymouth-based illustrator Jake Williams brings all the amazing plants and their uses to life. Packed with fun, facts and challenges, Little Experts: Superhero Plants is a timely reminder to us all of the need to care for the Earth at a time when it’s in most urgent need of our protection, and is an entertaining and educational addition to a series that aims to empower and inspire a new generation of experts.

(Red Shed, hardback, £9.99)

Age 3 plus:

I Really, Really Love My Noisy Bum

Karl Newson and Duncan Beedie

The bottom line is... this is the perfect book for kids who love bottoms! Dynamic picture book duo – award-winning children’s author Karl Newson and creative illustrator Duncan Beedie – are back with another loud (and very loud!) tale starring everyone’s favourite Bush Baby. This is the talented pair’s fourth collaboration in a hilarious and heartwarming series that has included I Really, Really Need a Wee, I Really, Really Love You So, and I Really Really Need a Poo. The star performer once again is the cute Bush Baby who is on a mission to find out who’s behind some extraordinary bottom blasts, and solve the rumble in the jungle. Could it be capybara? Tortoise? Bear? No! Who could that mega-tooter be? Packed with parps, toots and trumps galore, this clever, comical book delivers laughs on every page and is packed with humour that will appeal to all those young toilet humour enthusiasts. With Newson’s fun-filled rhymes, Beedie’s bold, vibrant illustrations, and an itsy-bitsy twist in its tail that will tickle young readers, I Really, Really Love My Noisy Bum is simply overflowing with gasps and giggles!

This book is published on February 6.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Measuring Me!

Nicola Kent

Our bodies are amazing... and getting the measure of them is fascinating! Award-winning author and illustrator Nicola Kent works her magic on a clever new picture book which presents the topic of measuring in an exciting and personal way. From finding out how tall you are in food tins and weighing yourself in terms of your toys, to discovering how much electricity your body can generate, Measuring Me! includes plenty of relatable and intriguing methods to explore the concepts of measuring. Kent’s bright and lively artwork – created by using watercolour, ink and kitchen table printmaking techniques which she collages digitally – gives visual life and interest to the topics and encourages little learners to engage in this important concept. And with a pull-out height chart, which enables children to measure their own height, this enjoyable lesson on the human body puts young readers firmly in the picture and at the centre of the action!

This book is published on February 6.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)