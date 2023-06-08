Greenwild: The World Behind The Door by Pari Thomson and Elisa Paganelli

Age 8 plus:

Greenwild: The World Behind The Door

Pari Thomson and Elisa Paganelli

Imagine opening a door hidden among some giant leaves at Kew Gardens in London and falling into a secret world where the wilderness is alive... and magic is real.

Welcome to Greenwild, the fabulous debut novel of Pari Thomson, editorial director for picture books at Bloomsbury Children’s Books, whose aim was to write ‘a loveletter to the beauty of the natural world’ and ended up with a thrilling eco-adventure series which has all the hallmarks of a Harry Potter-style classic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brimming with Elisa Paganelli’s stunning illustrations, an alluring brand of botanical wizardry, and starring an intrepid young girl desperately trying to track down her missing journalist mum, this spellbinding tale of magic and mystery is breathtaking in the sheer power of its world building, characterisation and imaginative storytelling.

Eleven-year-old Daisy Thistledown is on the run from her strict boarding school. Her journalist mother has been keeping big, glittering secrets, and now she has vanished. Daisy knows it’s up to her to find Ma but someone is hunting her across London, someone who is determined to stop her from discovering the truth. So when Daisy flees to safety through a mysterious hidden doorway at Kew Gardens, she can barely believe her eyes... she has stepped out of the city and into another world.

This is the Greenwild. Bursting with magic and full of amazing natural wonders like roses the size of dinner plates and giant lilypads that ferry passengers across lakes, it seems too astonishing to be true. But not only is this land of green magic real, it holds the key to finding Daisy’s mother. And someone wants to destroy both Greenwild and her own world too. Daisy must band together with a botanical genius, a boy who can talk with animals, and Napoleon, a cat with an attitude, to uncover the truth about who she really is. Only then can she channel the magical power that will change her whole world... and save the Greenwild itself.

Thomson’s astonishing botanical garden is a fantastical creation, a natural haven where botanists tend to the gardens and care deeply for the natural world. It’s also a place where the natural world is wild and strange, and includes everything from Whishoggs, whose ruby seeds can grant a single wish, to Larder trees, which produce any fruit, nut or vegetable you desire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And hidden inside this unforgettable adventure story are concerns about the future of our forests and oceans, and a joyful celebration of the magic, beauty and excitement that is out there in the wild if we only take the time to pause, enjoy it, and value it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written in Thomson’s elegant, descriptive prose, and with an addictive sense of adventure, fantasy and fun, Greenwild is an exceptional debut and the first of what promises to be a trilogy to savour.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Finding Her Feet

Eve Ainsworth and Luna Valentine

A girl who always feels like ‘an outsider’ at school, and then discovers that her talent for football could be the key to finally fitting in, is the star of an inspirational new book from award-winning author Eve Ainsworth who often puts soccer at the heart of her stories.

Ainsworth has often used the exciting history of Lancashire’s real-life Dick, Kerr Ladies FC – the team of ordinary factory girls from Preston who made footballing history during the First World War – in her books and these plucky young women are once more used as inspiration in this compelling, contemporary tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily always feels a little bit left out. Shy and anxious, she finds school really hard, particularly as most of the other girls all seem so confident. Most of the time, Lily wishes that she could just disappear but during a game of football, Lily’s PE teacher Mr Allen spots her natural talent and invites her to join the local girls’ team where she starts to make friends with some of the other players. Finally, she thinks she’s found a place where she fits in, but will a vicious argument with one of her team-mates put all her progress in jeopardy?

Ideal to tie in with the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year, and published in Barrington Stoke’s dyslexia-friendly format, this sensitively told story, beautifully illustrated by Luna Valentine, is peppered with fascinating football facts as Lily navigates the challenges of anxiety and friendships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The perfect read for young football fans... and to help build confidence in any shy youngster.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Tales From Beyond the Rainbow: Ten LGBTQ+ fairy tales proudly reclaimed

Pete Jordi Wood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cornish author, illustrator and LGBTQ+ folklore researcher Pete Jordi Wood has combed through generations of history to gather together ten captivating stories of adventure and resilience celebrating LGBTQ+ characters.

Tales From Beyond the Rainbow is published as an illustrated collection of queer classics for the first time, bringing to colourful life the fairy tales that history forgot (or concealed), and delivering positive messages for readers young and old.

Each story is illustrated by an artist who shares heritage with the culture from which the stories were born, and includes Anshika Khullar, Ez Silva, Harry Woodgate, Jenn So, Mario Hounkanrin, Nontira Kigle, Sasha Staicu, Sophia Watts, Xin Tang and Zat Vornik.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are tales in which gender is fluid and where queer stories can have a happy ending. From the humble sailor who finds his handsome prince to the transgender market girl who becomes queen, and from Europe to Asia via the African savannah, Wood’s unforgettable collection is as much a celebration of queer history as ten epic stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fabulous addition to the world of make believe from the ‘fairy tale detective’ who has dedicated himself to the academic study of queer folk tales, myths and legends.

(Puffin Classics, hardback, £11.99)

Age 8 plus:

Aubrey and the Terrible Spiders

Horatio Clare

Storyteller supreme Horatio Clare makes a welcome return with the third book in his outstanding Aubrey series which explores just how much is expected from children in this era of conflict and climate change. Clare won the Branford Boase Award for his first novel, Aubrey and the Terrible Yoot, and his second book, Aubrey and the Terrible Ladybirds, was longlisted for the Carnegie and the UKLA book awards. This thrilling new adventure opens just as the animals start rebelling. Aubrey is stung by a very polite wasp and he realises there is something weird going on in the valley below Rushing Wood. And as he’s the only boy he knows of who can talk with animals, he is determined to find out what. With help from his friends Ariadne the house spider, Silvio the silverfish and Lupo the Huskey pup, the young warrior sets out to find the Terrible Spiders and their genius creator Big B and, just maybe, save the world. With the superbly atmospheric illustrations of Jane Matthews and an all-action story that blends drama with humour and topical environmental themes, this is a book brimming with imagination, far-reaching ideas and an addictive sense of youthful passion and enthusiasm.

(Firefly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Chews Your Own Tasty Adventure

Sai Pathmanathan and Lucia Vinti

Turn cooking and baking into an exciting – and challenging – adventure with this ingenious book of vegetarian recipes from around the world.

Chews Your Own Tasty Adventure – a fun, interactive and highly imaginative cookbook – has been written by Dr Sai Pathmanathan who has over 20 years of experience in science education, and lavishly and colourfully illustrated by London-based artist Lucia Vinti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With each simple recipe using only six ingredients, children are empowered to choose and experiment with cooking and join in the fun as they tackle tasty recipes from countries as diverse as Mexico, Persia, India, the Middle East and even Ancient Greece.

And whether its cupcakes and churros or paratha and pide, youngsters can choose each ingredient in an interactive game and then see which recipes they can create. Perfect for beginner cooks to start their cooking adventure. Add on the bonus of fascinating fun facts for each recipe, lots of top tips and Vinti’s stylish illustrations and you have the perfect gift for children who love food and all budding cooks and chefs!

(Faber Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Everything You Know About Sharks is Wrong!

Dr Nick Crumpton and Gavin Scott

If you thought that sharks are all giant, cold-blooded creatures that enjoy eating humans, then you’d better think again! Shark fans will quickly become shark experts with this informative, inventive and BIG-sized book which uncovers the truth about sharks and aims to set the record straight. So forget what you thought was true because zoologist Dr Nick Crumpton is here to help readers dig out the real facts about sharks. From terrifying teeth to brilliant brain power, Everything You Know About Sharks is Wrong! is full of awesome underwater revelations about sharks which are actually hugely important to the seas of today as they clean the ocean of disease, inspire human inventions, and even help fight climate change. With a fascinating, friendly, easy-to-understand text by Crumpton, and Gavin Scott’s richly detailed and colourful artwork on every page, this hardback gift book comes complete with a stunningly tactile cover and is ideal for all young nature lovers. So even if you suffer from an acute case of galeophobia (that’s fear of sharks!), take a deep breath and get ready to come face-to-face not with a group of dreadful monsters but some of the most interesting, most sophisticated – and most misunderstood – animals in the oceans. Also available in this series are Everything You Know About Dinosaurs is Wrong! and Everything You Know About Minibeasts is Wrong!

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Star Cat: A Turnip in Time

James Turner and Yasmin Sheikh

Fasten your seatbelts and travel through the universe with the craziest spaceship crew this side of the moon! Illustrator, cartoonist and comic writer James Turner, and Yasmin Sheikh, an artist from the Netherlands, return with the second book of their wild, wacky and wonderful graphic novel series. The Star Cat comic strip adventures – packed full of full of high jinks and hilarity – were originally published in The Phoenix comic and as a graphic novel in 2014, but have now been completely redrawn in a new chunky, easy-to-read format. In the deepest depths of space, there is only one crew brave enough to take on the universe’s most dangerous villains... unfortunately, they aren’t available for this book so you’ll have to make do with the crew of the Star Cat! Join Captain Spaceington and his team as they blunder across the universe getting into all sorts of madcap escapades. From the space slugs wreaking havoc at the Space Prettiest Flower competition, to the flativerse where everything is two-dimensional (top tip: you can only enter the flativerse when flattened by a giant mallet), you’ll discover that life on board the SS Star Cat is never dull! Expect light years of laughter, a galaxy of giggles and a cabin full of cosmic comedy as you enjoy a space adventure like no other!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 7 plus:

Indiana Bones and the Invisible City

Harry Heape and Rebecca Bagley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get ready for more wits, courage, and snacks-a-plenty as Indiana Bones returns to solve another twisting, turning adventure! Halifax-based author and comedy maestro Harry Heape and illustrator Rebecca Bagley are on top form for their new adventure starring shaggy, magical talking pooch Indiana Bones and his number one side-pal Aisha Ghatak. With the detective dog’s fiendish fondness for fish fingers, and Aisha’s ‘black belt’ in archaeology and general all-round cleverness, this daring duo are well ‘plaiced’ to tackle any ‘fishy’ mystery involving ancient history. As the slithery Serpent reveals his plan to plunge the world into peril, our hairy hero and Aisha are in a race against time to unravel the clues to stop him. Not even six million skeletons and an invisible enemy can stop these brave badgers! Or can they? Because Indiana’s mind is on something else... and unless his friends can help, they will all end up in very deep water. This delightfully dogtastic detective escapade – brimming with laughter, big-hearted adventures and vibrant illustrations – proves that Heape and Bagley are currently one of the best author and illustrator teams in children’s middle grade fiction. A shaggy dog story for all the family to enjoy!

(Faber & Faber, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Matilda Meets The Universe

Dom Conlon and Heidi Cannon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet a science-mad girl who wants you to know everything about her planet, her solar system, her galaxy, her UNIVERSE! If you haven’t already met Matilda in her first book, Meet Matilda, Rocket Builder, then now is the perfect time to climb aboard as she launches a thrilling mission to discover how likely it is that life exists on other planets. Matilda is the brainchild of poet and author Dom Conlon and her enthusiasm for space and science is just too good to miss. So, if you want to make contact with aliens, join marvellous Matilda who, with the help of her friends and family, is learning all she can about her favourite topics. What was the Big Bang, how does the universe expand, how are stars and planets formed? Along the way Matilda discovers the electromagnetic spectrum, the speed of light, and some all-important snacks! Filled with facts, fun, Heidi Cannon’s fabulous illustrations, and written in a chatty, notebook style to make complex subjects like physics, history and language more accessible and easy to understand, Matilda’s enthusiasm and adventures are the perfect inspiration for your own little scientists.

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Adventuremice: Mermouse Mystery

Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre

Youngsters love these meeces to pieces! The dream team of author Philip Reeve and illustrator Sarah McIntyre pool their talents for the second book in a simply delightful early reader series which has all the fun of TV hit Paw Patrol, and the charm and whimsy of classics like The Wind in the Willows. With its focus on fun, friendship and kindness, Adventuremice features Pedro, a timid little mouse who has proved himself to be brave enough to join the heroic team who protect the Mouse Islands from danger. And here we find Pedro getting used to the thrilling life of the Adventuremice. But one stormy night, he finds something he’s only ever dreamed of seeing... a real, live mermouse! The little mermouse is lost, and Pedro and the Adventuremice need to get him safely home. They must summon all their bravery and brilliance, plunge into the depths of the ocean and find the mysterious Mermouse City. It won’t be straightforward, but it will be another exciting, friend-filled adventure for Pedro and the team! Reeve’s lively, heartwarming and fun-filled storytelling delivers all those ingredients that children love – immersive adventures, lovable heroes, reassuring friendships, exciting action and plenty of smiles – and all brought to vibrant, colourful life by McIntyre’s exquisitely characterful illustrations. A whiskery favourite with mouse lovers of every age!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Peggy Little-Legs

Pip Jones and Paula Bowles

A little sausage dog is faced with tall order at puppy school in a terrific ‘tail’ from Pip Jones, the award-winning author of Izzy Gizzmo. Peggy Little-Legs – featuring the adorable adventures of a dainty dachshund – is the latest super-readable Little Gem from innovative publisher Barrington Stoke… and it comes from the top team of Jones and talented illustrator Paula Bowles. Peggy the sausage dog feels really sad when she finds she’s too small to really compete with the other dogs at puppy school. Her little legs and long body make it hard for her to jump high or run very fast. But when one of her school friends has a dangerous fall, it’s Peggy who comes to the rescue, proving that everyone has strengths of their own and that heroes come in all different sizes! The Little Gems series brings together leading authors and illustrators, and a host of clever design and finishing techniques, like dyslexia-friendly fonts, to create easy-to-read, first chapter books in a chunky format ideal for little hands, and with some extra reading, jokes and activity fun inside the covers. And this heartwarming, inspirational adventure – brimming with Jones’ enchanting storytelling and Bowles’ vibrant illustrations – is a doggie treat for all the family.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Magic Faces: Superhero Mega Mission

Esi Merleh and Abeeha Tariq

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open the box of magic face paints and discover the adventure that’s waiting for you! Author Esi Merleh and illustrator Abeeha Tariq return with the second super adventure in their Magic Faces series which sees two playful youngsters and their dog transformed into an assortment of thrilling characters. ‘Fairy world or superheroes: which one will you choose? In each a race to find the prize, Will you win or lose?’ The magic face paints have transformed Austin, Alanna and sausage dog Ozzy into superheroes! When two supervillains, Foul Prune and Brains, swoop into the busy City Museum in a flying machine, they steal a priceless gem and Austin and Alanna narrowly escape being hit with their Freeze Ray. Alanna Storm and Austin Steel must track down the supervillains, return the gem and save the museum before their time in this superhero world runs out! Fun is the keyword for this joyful series which puts Merleh’s imaginative storytelling, giggles and a big dose of magic at centre stage. Add on Tariq’s rich and colourful illustrations and you have a series that is destined to run and run.

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £6.99)

Age 4 plus:

Wise About My Body

Illustrated by Ekaterina Trukhan

Your body never stops working... even when you’re fast asleep! Help open up the wonders of the human body to young children with this perfectly pitched, child-friendly, illustrated guide from iconic children’s publisher Ladybird.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With beautiful, vibrant illustrations by Russian-born artist Ekaterina Trukhan throughout, Wise About My Body covers a wide variety of topics relating to the human body, Find out what it can do, how it works and how you can look after it. From pumping blood to breathing in, this bright, factual and fascinating book is the ideal way to talk about the body with young children.

There is also information on disabilities, differences and consent, topics that are being discussed at school at an earlier age. Each spread is themed to allow for a dip-in, dip-out reading experience, with information written in conversational, bite-sized chunks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With easy-to-understand explanations and illustrations that inform as well as entertain, Wise About My Body offers curious children a clear introduction to the human body and helps them understand just what an amazing machine it is!

(Ladybird, hardback, £9.99)

Age 4 plus:

Welcome to Our Table: A Celebration of What Children Eat Everywhere

Laura Mucha, Ed Smith and Harriet Lynas

Bon appétit, delizioso, oishii, svadishta! Whichever way you look at it and however it is pronounced, food is something we all love and can share. So tuck into this delightful and delicious book which celebrates what children eat all around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcome to Our Table is written by husband and wife team – bestselling poet and author Laura Mucha, and acclaimed cookbook author Ed Smith – and comes lavishly illustrated by award-winning illustrator Harriet Lynas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From pasta to passionfruit, baguettes to biryani, ramen to rambutan, and smelly cheeses to pastries and puddings, there are so many different dishes and delicacies all around the world. And in this this fascinating exploration, young children can learn all about what people in other countries eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as where our food comes from, and the stories, cultures and traditions behind what we eat.

Brimming with Lynas’s engaging, colourful artwork, this unique, heartwarming and inclusive book teaches children understanding, empathy and respect for different experiences, cultures and tradition.

A mouthwatering adventure full of delectable discoveries that is perfect for inspiring a lifelong love of food, its versatility and its fantastic flavours.

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £14.99)

Age 3 plus:

An Adventure for Lia and Lion

Al Rodin

Exciting new author and illustrator Al Rodin certainly makes a splash with his second glorious picture book for younger readers. An Adventure for Lia and Lion – a tale of friendship and sharing – plays out amidst sensational design, wise words and an unforgettable riot of colour and texture. Lia is off to the meadow on an adventure, and she would like a pet to take with her. In another corner of the meadow is Lion who is also looking for an adventure, and for a pet of his own. Lia is determined that her pet will enjoy adventures on her terms, and Lion has his own ideas, dreams and adventures to find when it comes to a pet. So what will happen when they meet? Rodin – whose striking debut picture book Little Echo won much critical acclaim – explores what true friendship means, the nature of play, conflict and compromise, and gently reveals how much richer life is when you work out how to share it. Using a rich palette of vivid colours and combining oil paint with inks, watercolours, acrylics and pencils, Rodin paints a spectacular canvas for a story that speaks loudly about accepting difference and learning to love each other for who we really are.

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Supertato: Mean Green Time Machine

Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s mean, he’s green and he’s got a time machine! Yes, Supertato, the chunky superhero who is always there when the chips are down, is on the boil again in a new, laugh-out-loud mini adventure. This wacky calorie-consuming caper amongst fridges, friends and foes has been cooked up once more by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet, the much-loved, award-winning husband-and-wife team whose books have sold over 1.6 million copies. And if you’ve ever wondered how Supertato got his superpowers, here is the chance to travel back in time and find out in the thrilling new adventure in this super bestselling series! It’s night-time in the supermarket, and the veggies are trying desperately not to laugh at Supertato’s baby photos. Supertato looks super cute, but just as he’s telling Carrot that he hasn’t always been super, a certain mean, green character overhears him. If only Evil Pea could have got rid of Supertato before he had his superpowers but that would mean he would need a time machine... wouldn’t it? Big, bold and bright illustrations help this funny, fast-moving vegetable romp boil over as the spud with superpowers embarks on an explosive time-travelling journey full of thrills, spills, superpowered fun and a-peeling baby veggies. One taste of Supertato will have little ones hungry for more!