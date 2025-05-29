The Great Pollination Investigation: and How We Get Food from Flowers by Deborah Hocking

Age 5 plus:

The Great Pollination Investigation: and How We Get Food from Flowers

Deborah Hocking

How do bright and beautiful blooms turn into delicious fruit that we can eat and enjoy? Dive into the fascinating world of flowers and the magic of pollination in this engaging and colourful interactive picture book from Deborah Hocking who is making her debut as both author and illustrator.

Flowers make the world so lovely but how on earth do they make food? Youngsters will love digging into The Great Pollination Investigation and joining an exciting journey through the science of pollination. With lots of fun flaps to lift, the book allows readers to take a look inside a flower and find out what all the little parts do. Meet the amazing animals that carry pollen from bloom to bloom, and discover how seeds and fruits are made.

Children will love looking for the adorable bees buzzing around on every page to help with the science sections, and they can carry out their very own pollination investigation with the project at the back of the book which includes instructions on how to make a pollination wand to tickle your flowers.

Full to the brim with Hocking’s colourful and vibrant artwork, featuring a fact-packed text checked by the experts at Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, and with lots of flaps to lift, this blooming brilliant picture book is must reading for curious young minds and ideal for use in the classroom.

(Templar Publishing, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

A Place of a Thousand Wishes

Sarah Merrett

Mason Kemp reckons he and his dad make the world’s best ice cream but dreams of success melt away – literally – in the shimmering heat of a sunny summer’s day. But when he receives a surprise invite to the home of a mysterious magician, it might just be the answer to their problems.

Sarah Merrett, the critically acclaimed author of dazzling debut novel, The Others, returns with another enchanting and gripping tale full of thrills, spills, magical mystery and a cleverly imagined and compelling late 19th century world of heroes and villains.

Nothing is going right for unlucky ice cream seller Mason but then famous wish-maker Darlington the Miraculous – who creates stunning bubbles that can float wishes to the sky and make them come true – arrives in town and opens his mysterious manor for the first time. Mason is stunned to be invited to his first performance and he hopes his luck is about to change. But Mason gets more than he bargained for. He and Darlington share magical gifts and family bonds, but also powerful enemies, not least a sinister stranger who wants to destroy Mason’s business. Soon Mason finds himself in a race against time to rescue Darlington... or lose his magic, his wish and his family.

Brought to vivid life by the stunning, atmospheric black and white illustrations of prize-winning artist Ewa Beniak-Haremska, A Place of a Thousand Wishes is an enthralling ride from start to finish as we join Mason on a journey through intrigue, evil, menace and magic in a breathtakingly imagined adventure. Add on a cast of colourful characters and themes of family, friendship, bullying and belonging, and you have the perfect reading package.

(Everything with Words, paperback, £8.99)

Age 9 plus:

Flember: The Secret Book

Jamie Smart

If your youngsters like laugh-out-loud comedy, lots of madcap action and a poignant reminder of how important friendships are, then gift them the first book in extraordinarily talented illustrator and author Jamie Smart’s brilliantly entertaining Flember illustrated debut novel series. Packed with all the outrageously comical, addictive and high-energy action we have come to expect from Smart’s work, this series has a warm heart and certainly hits the mark with middle grade readers. Dev lives on a mysterious island and he loves inventing things. One day, he learns a secret about a magical life force called Flember. He creates a giant red robot bear called Boja, fills it with Flember and they become best friends. So open the book, turn the pages and enjoy the dynamic duo’s first adventure full of chaos, magic... and cheese! The bestselling creator of the Bunny and Monkey books, Smart has proved to be a comic genius and there are plenty of snorts, sniggers, ooh and aahs to enjoy on every page of this gloriously fantastical, anarchic, uplifting quest celebrating friendship, creativity, invention and loyalty.

This book is published on June 5.

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

YOU Decide YOUR Adventure: Join Bear Grylls on the Ultimate Expedition

Bear Grylls and Jake Alexander

Imagine if you could choose your own epic adventure with outdoor survival expert Bear Grylls… what would you do and where would you go?

There could be no better time of year to encourage your kids to trade screen time for green time and head out across snow-capped mountains, craggy cliffs, exposed grassland, dense forests and raging water rapids under the guidance of one of the world’s most recognised famous outdoor adventurers. But this is a choose-your-own adventure book so expect to have to think fast and make key survival decisions knowing the choices you make will reveal which page you need to turn to next in the book. And remember, Bear will be alongside to help you and give you some handy tips and tricks.

With its exciting, interactive adventure story element – allowing youngsters to determine the outcome of the story and achieve different outcomes with each reading – the book helps develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills whilst promoting a love of the outdoors. Packed full of nature facts and Jake Alexander’s brilliant illustrations, the book enables kids to learn about the natural world whilst enjoying the ultimate in outdoor expeditions!

(DK Children, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Ordinary Life of Jacominus Gainsborough

Rébecca Dautremer

Celebrate the joys and quiet wonders of a life well lived with this beautiful, timeless picture book which marries heart-melting storytelling and sensational artwork in one glorious, colourful fusion.

The Ordinary Life of Jacominus Gainsborough (translated from the French by Charis Ainslie) is the creation of Rébecca Dautremer, a celebrated French illustrator and author of children's literature, and brings us 12 richly illustrated scenes and portraits our hero Jacominus – a humble, fluffy white rabbit – through the changing seasons as life unfolds all around him.

Each exquisitely illustrated spread of this long-form picture book pays homage to a great work of art whilst portraying Jacominus at different ages and stages of his life. From childhood through to old age, Jacominus is fortunate to be surrounded by family and friends. He may not be the biggest or strongest, but he grows, learns, faces moments of sadness and also finds great joy. And so we are witnesses to his ordinary and yet extraordinary life as he becomes a father, and then a grandfather, a soul who has loved and been loved, and celebrate the pride of having done one’s best and of the happiness of a life well lived.

Dautremer’s moving book, which was first published in France in 2018, has been translated into English for the first time, and with its universal messages about the beauty of just being alive, it looks set to win the hearts of millions more readers!

(Post Wave Children’s Books, hardback, £16.99)

Age 7 plus:

Yendor: The Land of the Googolsaurs

Sarah Matthews and Rodney Matthews

When a young dactyl’s mother vanishes, adventurer Yendor and his best friend Pink are determined to help... even if finding her means climbing to the top of Very Pointy Peaks! Catch up with the exciting adventures of Yendor, a determined little warrior who we met in Yendor: The Journey of a Junior Adventurer, the first book of an imaginative, out-of-this-world children’s series written by Graham Smith and lavishly illustrated by legendary fantasy artist and conceptual designer Rodney Matthews. It was a charming tale of derring-do, filled with wondrous scenes and weird creatures in vibrant colours. And now, in his new mission seemingly impossible – written by Matthews’ wife, children’s author Sarah Matthews – we follow Yendor again as he leaps into action on a daring rescue venture that will take him above and beyond to help his friend. As the mystery of Peetee's missing mother unravels, Yendor realises that this adventure is going to be far bigger than he ever imagined! Children will love journeying with Yendor on this wildly imaginative outing in a strange new world ruled by dinosaur-like creatures made of old technology... and discovering if he ever makes his way home again! Brought to life by Rodney Matthews’ lavish and atmospheric illustrations, this is a book to love, re-read and treasure.

(Rodney Matthews Studios, paperback, £8.99 each)

Age 6 plus:

The Narzat and the Shifting Shadow

Luke Marchant and Rory Walker

Imaginary worlds don’t come more funny, fantastical and downright wacky than this delightful comic series from primary school teacher, and now author, Luke Marchant. Packed with the equally zingy and zany illustrations of Rory Walker, these hilarious and warm-hearted adventures star the lovable Narzat, a fantasy animal faced with some very weird and wonderful villains in the very, very faraway Jumble Jungle Wood.

The legendary Captain Carver and his wicked pirate crew commanded by the Gloom Badger have arrived in the Jumble Jungle Wood on board their pirate ship The Shifting Shadow in search of monstrous beasts to capture and use to tyrannise all the animals in the wood. They have already captured the Ravenoserous, the Chargemeleon and are heading for Fire Island beyond the deep dark depths with the daringly wicked plan to steal the eggs of the Gorgoconda, a two-headed snake whose eyes can turn you to stone. The Gloom Badger is in daily charge of a dastardly crew of rodent pirates but they haven't reckoned with the Narzat, the Looky Lizard and the Chatty Chirper! Dive into a host of comic characters and an unpredictable plot.

Featuring an unpredictable plot and a host of comic characters to love and to boo, The Narzat is a visual and verbal delight as Marchant and Walker harness their considerable talents on another all-action romp that packs in everything that young readers adore. A sure-fire winner with your own mischief-makers!

(Everything with Words, paperback, £8.99)

Age 5 plus:

Genius Kid Goes Viral

Waldo Pancake (aka Jim Smith)

Get super brainy about science with zero effort thanks to Waldo Pancake (better known to comedy fans as Jim Smith, author and illustrator of all the ‘mega keel’ Barry Loser books). Award-winning Smith has his finger firmly on the pulse of what makes kids (and grown-ups!) laugh… the pages of his books positively buzz with energy, madcap antics, and a joyful sense of managed mayhem that is as addictive as it is entertaining. And he is on top form in this zany, laugh-out-loud bonkers Genius Kid graphic novel series packed with large and small facts, and Smith’s wild and wonderful wit. Genius Kid is back with his best friend and neighbour Flea to tackle nasty viruses... from the techy kind of virus that shut down computer mainframes and causes total panic to the going-viral global-fame type of virus that also creates total panic. And then there’s the snotty gross kind of virus which creates a different sort of must-go-to-bed now sort of panic. Fortunately GK and Flea are here to explain everything in the way that only they can! Here's hoping that they go viral too... Full of super clever facts and really stupid jokes, Genius Kid Goes Viral will make you want to quote from it, repeat the gags, and re-read it again and again. Organised chaos for your fun-lovers and mischief-makers!

This book is published on June 5.

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 4 plus:

The Glass Heart

Sally Gardner

Young hearts will be stolen by this timeless tale about three Venetian princesses with glass hearts in a classic picture book from Costa and Carnegie-winning author and illustrator Sally Gardner. The Glass Heart was first published in 2001 and this beautiful new hardback edition is the perfect gift for a new generation of young readers. In a faraway, magical kingdom of palaces built on water and secret gardens, there once lived three princesses whose hearts were made of glass. The first princess’s heart was broken. The second princess’s got cracked and could not be mended. But the third princess was lucky and her heart stayed whole. This is the story of those three princesses... Gardner, who was a successful theatre costume designer before illustrating and writing books, delivers a gentle, thoughtful exploration of how we cope with emotion and change, and wraps it in beautifully detailed artwork. With themes of kindness, courage and heart-melting happiness, this is a modern fairy tale with all those cherished classic ingredients.

(Zephyr, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Farm Magic Painting

Axel Scheffler

Bring a busy farmyard to life with the sweep of a ‘magic’ paint brush! Little ones will love joining the farmer and his wife with Farm Magic Painting, a brilliant reusable activity book with artwork from Axel Scheffler, bestselling illustrator of The Gruffalo. Lots of mess-free fun is guaranteed as youngsters explore the farmyard, colouring in all their favourite farm animals by just adding water. Brush the pictures with water to watch the colours magically appear, wipe off any excess water, then turn the page. Leave the book to dry standing upright and the colours will fade, ready to paint all over again! With a paintbrush to help develop fine motor skills and an easy-to-grasp carry handle, as well as things to spot and count on every page, this activity book is the perfect gift for little ones out and about, or at home. And keep youngsters busy with London Magic Painting, another book in this super series. Take a journey around busy London town, from fish and chips on the South Bank to sunny Hyde Park. There are red buses to enjoy, the crown jewels, pigeons, beefeaters, St Paul’s Cathedral and much more! With colourful artwork by Marion Billet and details to spot on every page, this is the perfect gift for little tourists.

(Campbell Books, board books, £8.99 each)

Age one plus:

Dear Zoo Spin and Say!

Rod Campbell

Spin the wheel, point and say! Youngsters will be in a spin when they get their hands on this delightful interactive spinner book based on Dear Zoo, the bestselling pre-school classic book by Rod Campbell. Learn all about favourite animals, colours, counting from one to ten, and more in this brilliant book which is packed full of everyone’s favourite zoo animals as well as a host of wild animals and pets. Little ones will love spinning the wheels and answering the questions on each page... who is that animal, how many are there, and what colour? Simply spin the wheel, point and say!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Not Tired! and Won’t Go!

Sumana Seeboruth and Fotini Tikkou

We’ve all heard that familiar refrain... ‘I don't waaant to go to bed!’ If you need a little help with your troublesome toddlers, calm and reassure them with this clever (and amusing!) Feelings & Firsts board books series which comes armed with language that little ones can use to express their big feelings. In Not Tired!, an exhausted tot resists sleep with wild and wide-eyed antics until her mama finds just the right way to calm her down and snuggle into bed. Perfect to help with bedtime routines, the humorous story includes techniques to help adults overcome children’s resistance at bedtime in a playful and relatable way. And in Won’t Go!, a stubborn child struggles to switch gears when it’s time to leave the house for ballet class. Once she has arrived, she needs a bit of time to warm up. But when her baby brother doesn’t want to leave, she puts her new skills to good use to help him countdown to transition time! Full of humour, this adorable tale offers a positive model for guiding children through transitions as they learn that however hard it is to stop having fun, getting out the door leads to more adventures! With words by Sumana Seeboruth and Fotini Tikkou’s characterful illustrations, these delightful books provide help and humour for harassed parents.

(Barefoot Books, board books, £7.99 each)