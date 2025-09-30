The Last Bard by Maz Evans

Share fun and adventures with William Shakespeare’s last living relative, travel into the deep, dark woods in a terrific new take on Hansel and Gretel, have your spine well and truly tingled by some seriously scary science, and roll up for your ticket to race around the world with a colourful selection of new autumn children’s books.

Age 9 plus:

The Last Bard

Maz Evans

All’s well that ends well as superstar children’s writer Maz Evans – bestselling author of the Who Let the Gods Out and Oh Maya Gods! series – is back to stage one of her most entertaining stories yet with Shakespeare’s last living relative taking the lead role.

The Last Bard is a brilliant standalone novel inspired by the works of England’s greatest ever playwright and poet, and introducing children to some of his most famous heroes in a veritable feast of adventure, comedy, memorable Shakespearean quotes, and Evans’ signature heartfelt storytelling.

Meet Will Davenant, a boy who has known more tragedy than laughter. But in an unexpected twist, he inherits his grandfather’s copy of The Complete Works of Shakespeare – and makes a surprising discovery. As the last living relative of William Shakespeare himself, Will can summon the Bard’s heroes from the pages… and that includes the murderous Lady Macbeth, Juliet (without her Romeo), Yorick the mournful skull, and a mischievous Puck. And now, with his late grandfather’s home under threat, Will, the new friends who have turned his life around, and Ani from next door must fight for their future in a comedy of errors. Can love’s labours win, or will it all be much ado about nothing?

Youngsters will love spending time and sharing adventures, comedy and drama with the Bard’s immortal characters and a plucky boy fighting for his family’s future as Evans works her own special storytelling genius on a brilliantly imagined and heartwarming celebration of Shakespeare’s iconic plays. An unmissable gift book that puts the Bard where he belongs… at centre stage!

(Chicken House, hardback, £12.99)

Age 8 plus:

Hansel and Gretel

Stephen King and Maurice Sendak

Take the dark and inventive imagination of legendary ‘King of Horror’ author Stephen King, the stunning artwork of award-winning author and illustrator Maurice Sendak, and the perennially popular story of Hansel and Gretel, and what do you have? A thrilling rendition of what Sendak called ‘the most profound of all Grimm fairy tales’ and a surefire classic for all discerning collectors.

Pairing the two titans of literature together for the first time, this glorious picture book features King’s reimagining of the late illustrator Sendak’s beautiful opera set and costume designs for the Humperdinck opera based on Hansel and Gretel. The result is a thrilling book brimming with the menace and haunting atmospherics of Sendak’s artwork and a story which King sees as having ‘a sunny exterior’ but ‘a dark and terrible centre’ with two brave and resourceful children taking centre stage.

So open the pages, follow the children who are lost in an eerie and dangerous forest then see if you can find your way out again. This daring picture book package comes in a stunning, high-quality hardback with jacket, includes a personal introduction from King, and has been created in close collaboration with the Maurice Sendak Foundation. The perfect gift for fans of two literary giants… and all lovers of nightmarish fairy tales!

(Hodder Children’s Books, hardback, £20)

Age 11 plus:

The Night House Files: The Wintermoor Lights

Dan Smith and Luke Brookes

Get ready to have your spine well and truly tingled as award-winning author and master of creepy sci-fi, Dan Smith, returns with the second book of his super-charged Night House Files series which began with The Deadsoul Project and is full of thrills, chills and some seriously scary science.

At the heart of this gripping and gruesome tale is a secret organisation called The Night House which exposes some horrifying ‘truths’ and this time the focus is on the spooky Wintermoor Lights. The story opens in 1984, the year of the tragedy… when everything came to a head. Tara Fisher’s best friend Zoe is the first to see the lights over Wintermoor – and she’s never the same again. Soon more and more teenagers are affected and start behaving strangely, often appearing to be trapped in some kind of trance, while talking about being ‘chosen.’ The adults dismiss what is happening as some kind of hoax or mass hysteria. But will they finally listen when the kids start to disappear?

Packed with multi-visual elements like diary entries, interview transcripts and newspaper clippings, and Brookes’ wonderfully graphic and atmospheric black and white illustrations, and published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format, this fast-paced, bone-chilling adventure will hook in readers from the first page… and is best read in daylight hours!

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Girl Who Raced the World

Nat Harrison

Roll up, roll up, roll up… and collect a ticket to race around the world by steamship, locomotive, and even an ice sled, on a non-stop, heart-thumping adventure! The Girl Who Raced the World – a page-turning retelling of Jules Verne’s classic Around the World in Eighty Days – is the dazzling debut novel of the much-travelled Nat Harrison whose life began on the tiny island of Ascension in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Packed with high-stakes action, peril, intrigue and a big helping of fun, Harrison’s thriller takes us back to 1872 where we meet eleven-year-old Maggie Appleton whose beloved mother has died leaving her with nothing but a letter for a mysterious stranger called Passepartout. With nowhere else to turn, Maggie seeks out Passepartout and, in doing so, is drawn into an adventure beyond her wildest dreams. Together with Passepartout’s employer, the enigmatic Mr Phileas Fogg, Maggie journeys to Italy, India, Hong Kong, Japan and America in a daring race against time to win the wager Mr Fogg has accepted. But with a bank robber on the loose, an angry Inspector on their tail, and unread secrets in her mother’s letter, Maggie soon discovers that there is much more at stake than keeping on schedule to win the bet. Who can she really trust… and will she ever find out where she truly belongs?

With a cast of larger-than-life characters, some familiar from the original and others giving the famous Mr Fogg a run for his money, this timeless tale of travel, treachery and trust is a must-read for readers young… and not-so-young!

(Piccadilly Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Big Bad Wolf Murder

P.G. Bell and George Ermos

You’re never too young to enjoy cosy crime so join master storyteller P.G. Bell – the Welsh author who conjured up the award-winning The Train to Impossible Places series – as he blends fairytale magic with murder mystery in a wonderfully wild and wolfish adventure.

The Big Bad Wolf Murder is Bell’s second standalone fairytale-inspired whodunit murder mystery starring a wonderfully quirky cast of characters and an all-action plot full of epic chases, gangsters, brawls… and sporting rivalry turned deadly.

The Big Bad Wolf is dead… and what's worse is he was murdered! Alarick was a sporting superstar, top wolf in the Tooth & Claw games and when he drops dead in the middle of the championship game against the Reds, it’s a huge scandal. When his rival, Ruby of the Reds, realises she has been framed for the crime, she goes on the run, determined to clear her name. But with a dogged detective, a wolf assassin and a gangster granny on her tail, she’s going to need more than a little help from her new wolf-cub friend Fillan. Only her Tooth & Claw skills will help her evade capture and nail the real murderer.

Bell lets his imagination take flight as he plunges us into a thrilling, atmospheric and world-building crime romp, illustrated by George Ermos and with all those favourite mystery ingredients… lashings of danger, oodles of intrigue, lots of laugh-out-loud fun, and unexpected twists and turns to keep YOU guessing and the pages turning!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Incredible Pop-up Frog: And other Wetland Creatures

Ben Hoare and Jasmine Floyd

Discover a dazzling treasure trove of frogs and wetland creatures in this spectacular, deluxe pop-up book written by award-winning wildlife journalist and self-confessed nature nerd Ben Hoare and illustrated in striking colour and texture by rising star Jasmine Floyd.

Home to pond skaters and platypuses, and kingfishers and crocodiles, wetlands are among the richest habitats on our planet and a crucial home to some of the world's most endangered species. Bursting with frogs and other amphibians, as well as a whole host of other wildlife, wetlands are dazzling havens of activity and just waiting to be explored. Packed with multi-layered pop-ups and flaps to lift, The Incredible Pop-up Frog takes a close-up look at these fascinating creatures. The incredible feat of paper-engineering allows young readers to look inside three wetland habitats, revealing wonder after wonder, page after page. From the surface of the water, where bugs skate, spiders hunt and flowers spread their petals, to the murky depths, where myriad creatures fight for survival, this book takes readers on a tour of some of the richest habitats on our planet and reveals the true beauty of frogs, amphibians and the wildlife they live alongside. Readers aged from seven to one hundred will love taking the plunge!

(Templar Books, hardback, £25)

Age 7 plus:

Raising the Roof!: A Dazzling History of Classical Music and its Colourful Characters

Jack Pepper and Michele Bruttomesso

Music maestro please! Twenty-six-year-old Jack Pepper, one of the UK’s youngest commissioned composers and youngest-ever national radio presenters, hits all the right notes in this cool, clever and captivating introduction to classical music.

Youngsters will love tuning in to the spectacular world of classical music and its colourful characters when they turn the pages of this brilliant interactive book which comes packed with learning, discovery and marvellous music-making, and is brought to life by Italian artist Michele Bruttomesso’s joyful and energetic illustrations.

Take a tour of musical history, and learn your timbre from your tempo, your tuba from your cello and your symphony from your concerto. Rub shoulders with twenty great composers – including Bach, Beethoven and child prodigy Mozart – meet American pioneer Florence Price, trailblazers like Barbara Strozzi and Joseph Bologne, film score composer Hans Zimmer and video game composer Nobuo Uematsu and find out what it really takes to write a timeless classical hit. And you can listen as you read by using the playlist inside which covers over 40 classical pieces spanning one thousand years of music. And explore how the story doesn’t stop here as classical continues to influence music today and future sounds.

Informal, amusing and written with Pepper’s infectious enthusiasm, this book is sure to inspire the budding composer in every reader and open up the dazzling world of music to new fans.

(Templar Books, paperback, £10.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Mubbles: When Berry Met Terry

Liz Pichon

Be warned… this book is seriously funny! Put some added colour, fun and sheer unadulterated joy into your autumn with The Mubbles: When Berry Met Terry, the second book in an outrageously entertaining graphic novel series from the multi-talented Liz Pichon, bestselling creator of the global phenomenon Tom Gates books.

Youngsters – and their parents – will be laughing all the way on a welcome return trip to the Isle of Smile, a beautiful island that runs on sun, wind and flower power, and is home to the colourful, fun-loving Mubbles… Berry, Dash, Cheery and the gang. The Mubbles love their island, especially the mysterious Uncertain Curtain which always delivers an unexpected surprise. What will it be today? Today the Uncertain Curtain delivers Terry, a very cute but very naughty dog! Berry is delighted to finally have a friend to play with but Terry soon causes a lot of chaos on the Isle of Smile. Will Terry have to leave early or can Berry’s furry plan save the day?

Packed full of colourful characters, boundless fun and lots of adventures, this is the ideal series for youngsters who like their stories to come with bags of eye-catching artwork. Add on a QR code that takes you to a website packed with extra content, including arts and crafts and many fun songs from The Mubbles world, and the result is a fabulous, all-singing, all-dancing book of laughter!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £9.99)

Age 7 plus:

Jack-Jack, A Dog with a Job

Ben Garrod and Charli Vince

Enjoy a dog’s-eye-view of his amazing world in the fourth and final book of delightfully cute and funny fiction series written by Ben Garrod, Professor of Evolutionary Biology and Science Engagement at the University of East Anglia. Garrod was inspired to pen The Adventures of a Dog Called Jack-Jack books after filming the hit BBC2 series, Baby Chimp Rescue in Africa, falling in love with Jack, and bringing him back to the UK where the two are now inseparable.

So meet Jack-Jack who is not just any old dog... he’s the world’s coolest dog and used to look after orphaned chimpanzees in Africa until his owner Ben flew him thousands of miles away to live in the ‘Yookay.’ Now every day is full of adventure although Jack-Jack is never just along for the ride. And after his pretty special job in Africa, super-clever Jack-Jack is now heading off for some varied work experience to try out the different jobs a dog can do. But is he barking up the wrong tree as he sets out to find the perfect job for him? He tries his paw at police dog training, herding runaway sheep, at search and rescue… until he finally finds a job that fits and it’s much closer to home than he had expected!

With short chapters narrated by Jack-Jack himself, the richly detailed and fun-filled black and white illustrations of Charli Vince on every page, this very special dog’s adventures and misadventures cannot help but win the hearts of all young (and old!) animal lovers!

(Zephyr, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

A Wild Child’s Guide to Nature at Night

Dara McAnulty and Barry Falls

Have you ever wondered which creatures wake up when you go to sleep? Let the brilliant young Northern Irish author, activist and conservationist Dara McAnulty, winner of the Wainwright Prize for Diary of a Young Naturalist, show you the magic of nature at night with this visually stunning and informative gift book which is lavishly illustrated in full colour by Barry Falls.

A Wild Child’s Guide to Nature at Night is the perfect guide for aspiring young naturalists and is the follow-on to this dynamic duo’s brilliant books, Wild Child and A Wild Child’s Book of Birds. So prepare to embark on a night-time adventure, learning how to use all your senses to experience the wonders that unfold at night. Journey through five different habitats in Britain and Ireland and meet hedgehogs and moths in the garden, bats, owls, foxes and badgers in the woodland, corncrakes and dormice in the countryside, pine martens, glow-worms and mountain hares in the heathlands, and the animals that live as constellations in our sky. Learn about circadian rhythms, hibernation, echolocation, biofluorescence, murmurations, the dawn chorus and how to use the stars for orientation.

Youngsters will love exploring nature at night with this visually atmospheric and lyrically written book full of fantastic facts about nocturnal animals, activities on how to spot them, tips on attracting wildlife and creating havens, and ways that we can all protect the amazing but fragile natural world around us. The perfect gift book to inspire young nature lovers and to let children experience for themselves

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 4 plus:

Fold-Out + Play: Doll’s House

Ingela P Arrhenius

Some books offer so much ingenious fun that you want to take them with you wherever you go! Creative artist Ingela P Arrhenius, who lives in Stockholm, has collaborated with several toy producers around the world and now she has turned her talents to a fantastic fold-out book which effortlessly transforms into a stylish 3D doll’s house that children can explore and play with time and time again.

Inside the enticing, child-friendly package are stand-up animal characters to bring to life, pieces of press-out furniture to build, and colourful stickers which youngsters can use to decorate the house. Children will love making the kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedroom and then enjoying hours of play with their own customised doll’s house.

Designed with Arrhenius’ signature retro style, typography and colour, this delightful Fold-out + Play Doll's House is perfect for on-the-go playtime or for those with limited space as all the press-out pieces can be stored away in the sturdy drawer attached so they are always ready for play wherever travels take you.

With its self-contained format, an instruction sheet and QR code with assembly videos to help build the house, this is the perfect gift book to inspire independent, imaginative play and provide hours of entertainment.

(Nosy Crow, board book, £20)

Age 3 plus:

Over the Rainbow Bridge

Noel Fitzpatrick and Alison Brown

Love is forever… Noel Fitzpatrick, best known to one and all as the nation’s favourite TV Supervet, pulls on heartstrings with his debut picture book, Over the Rainbow Bridge, a moving and beautiful exploration of a friendship that last a lifetime. Fitzpatrick is a world leading orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon, admired for his compassionate and innovative work treating companion animals and, in this heartfelt story about family loss and the power of love, his words are paired with the emotionally powerful illustrations of the talented Alison Brown. Sam loved Dog and Dog loved Sam. They spoke without words and dreamed big dreams side by side in the sunbeams. Sam thinks they will go on adventures together forever. Then the time comes for Dog to go over the Rainbow Bridge. By remembering their happy times together, Sam faces sadness but finds joy again… and understands that Dog’s love and friendship are gifts that last forever. A simply stunning celebration of the eternal dog and human bonds.

(Gallery Kids, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Wild Robot On The Island

Peter Brown

What happens when the natural world collides with technology? Bestselling author and illustrator Peter Brown’s heartfelt novel, The Wild Robot, has become a modern classic since it was first published in 2016. Described by one critic as a ‘fable for our age,’ the story has been adapted as a major DreamWorks animation film starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. And now little ones can venture into robot Roz’s wild world in this gorgeously illustrated picture book that brings to colourful life all the adventures in Brown’s much-loved book. Roz is not where she's supposed to be, she wasn’t designed to live in the wilderness. But when she washes up on a remote island, Roz must learn from the animal inhabitants and adapt to her new, natural surroundings. And before long, the seasons change and the island begins to feel like home. Filled with Brown's stunning artwork, this moving picture book – which gently explores important themes like caring for the environment, motherhood and technology – is the perfect gift for readers new to the modern classic or for long-time fans of the series that sparked a global phenomenon. An unmissable tale of our times!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Glow

Nicola Edwards and Sophie Ledesma

Light up the darkness with a little firefly who has lost his glow in a brilliant sound and light novelty board book from the clever creators at Little Tiger Press. ‘Moon’s glow is so bold, she lights up the night! I'm supposed to shine too, but I don’t know how...’ Firefly wants to glow like the moon, shine bright like the lighthouse and shimmer like the jellyfish, but he just doesn't know how. Little ones will love joining him on his adventures across land, sky and sea as he travels the world… only to discover his shine was hiding in plain sight all along! With a heartwarming text by Nicola Edwards and illustrated with the bold and adorably atmospheric artwork of Sophie Ledesma, this quirky, light-up sound book delivers an empowering message about believing in yourself and is perfect reading to soothe and calm little ones at naptime or bedtime.

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £12.99)

Age one plus:

Disney Stitch: Five Little Aliens: A lift-the-flap picture book

Sian Bowman

‘Five little aliens flew off one night, Across the galaxy of stars so bright. Cousin Stitch said, ‘Get back to base!’ How many aliens are left to chase?’ Join Stitch and his cousins as they blast through the galaxy on a hide-and-seek mission in this colourful this lift-the-flap book from Disney. There's so much to see and do, with planets to visit and spaceships to fly, as well as familiar faces to spot. But wait… the aliens are disappearing one by one until they reach a planet called Ee-arth. Based on the nursery rhyme Five Little Ducks, this interactive book is perfect for sharing with Stitch’s youngest fans. Simply lift the flaps to find the aliens and discover a delicious surprise at the end.

(Studio Press, paperback, £7.99)