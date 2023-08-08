If the unseasonable weather is starting to dent your holiday mood, ease yourself into the warmth and fun of summertime with this endearing, entertaining and heart-melting romantic comedy.

A Little in Love by Florence Keeling

Penned by true romantic Florence Keeling – who is proud to declare that she LOVES weddings – A Little in Love has all those special ingredients that put the magic into summer loving... and is the perfect accompaniment to a glass of sparkling wine.

The action is set in the perfectly named little village of Weddington which is fast becoming THE place to get married. With its stately home, castle and two churches, it has something for everyone and, after famously appearing in the huge rom-com movie hit A Little In Love, the village is hosting a monthly wedding fayre.

Rose Pedal is the proud owner of Pedals & Prosecco, a brand new business serving ice-cold fizz from a vintage bicycle, and she’s excited to be attending her first wedding fayre. But, on the way to Weddington Hall she’s involved in a near-miss crash involving dashingly handsome James from Blume’s Florist.

Arriving at the beautiful stately home drenched and dishevelled, Rose is horrified to find James is not only unrepentant for nearly knocking her off her bike, but he’s gatecrashing her allocated spot on the lawn. His arrogance gets her back up and it’s definitely a case of hate at first sight.

But as the wedding fayre season continues, James gently wins over Rose, and their relationship starts to bloom. Can being just ‘a little in love’ help Rose and James find their own happy-ending?

Readers of this gentle, funny and ultra-heart-fluttering adventure will be hard pushed not to fall lots more than a little in love with the summer’s most enchanting rom-com. Full of warm friendships, sunshine, secrets and pure escapism, there will be big smiles all round as the last page turns.