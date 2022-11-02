The Grumpus by Alex T Smith

Age 5 plus:

The Grumpus

Alex T. Smith

When your plan is to cancel Christmas, it can only be dastardly, dreadful... and destined to go horribly wrong!

You know the Christmas season is well and truly moving into top gear when talented writer and illustrator Alex T. Smith peeps his head over the parapet with his latest fantastically festive Christmas adventure.

And after the success of the Claude series and his much-loved books How Winston Delivered Christmas and How Winston Came Home for Christmas, Smith brings us another spectacular gift book that offers brilliant storytelling, stunning artwork and a hilarious anti-hero who is the perfect amalgam of Scrooge, the Grinch and Krampus (but not half as scary!).

The Grumpus is a big, grumbly, huffy-puffy, grumpy grump of a creature who doesn’t like anybody or anything at all. And the one thing he REALLY doesn’t like is Christmas. And on one particularly cold, frosty morning when he discovers that he has run out of his favourite food – Brussels sprouts of all things – he hatches a plan to go to the North Pole and stop Christmas once and for all. Oh no, you might say, but wait... an awful thing happened at the North Pole on Christmas Eve which meant that the Grumpus’s wicked plan didn’t turn out at all how he planned!

With a brilliantly funny story featuring an unforgettable grumpy star player, Smith’s bold and comical illustrations, a foiled cover and ribbon marker, and all lovingly wrapped in the author’s natural warmth and insight into the true meaning of Christmas, this wonderful book is destined to become a family favourite in the run-up to Christmas.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 6 plus:

A Dinosaur A Day

Written by Miranda Smith and illustrated by Jenny Wren, Xuan Le, Max Rambaldi, Juan Calle and Olga Baumert

Imagine walking with dinosaurs every day of the year!

If you’re hunting down the perfect gift for young dino fans, then look no further than this illustrated gift book which lets them spend a stupendous 365 days in the company of some of prehistory’s biggest creatures.

Stunningly illustrated throughout by a team of talented artists, and packed with key information about each of these amazing dinosaurs, including height, weight and diet, the book has a full pronunciation guide, index and glossary.

Dip in each day to discover a new dinosaur and enjoy sharing with friends or family. From ferocious Tyrannosaurus to gentle giant Titanosaurus, there are familiar and lesser-known names alongside newly discovered species, all brought to life with brilliant illustrations and fascinating facts.

With a consultancy by Professor Mike Benton, who was elected Fellow of the Royal Society for his fundamental contributions to understanding the history of life, this beautifully created book is the ultimate introduction to dinosaurs.

An unforgettable year-long encounter with the most astonishing creatures ever to walk the Earth!

(Red Shed, hardback, £20)

Age 12 plus:

We Wish You A Merry Christmas and Other Festive Poems

Chosen and illustrated by Chris Riddell

‘'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse; The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that St Nicholas soon would be there.’

The opening lines of author and academic Clement Clarke Moore’s famous 1823 poem set the tone for this exuberant collection of Christmas poems which are guaranteed to provide an extra sparkle this festive season.

Selected and lavishly illustrated by Chris Riddell, a former Children’s Laureate and an accomplished artist and political cartoonist, this anthology of modern masterpieces and Christmas classics captures all the joy, anticipation, thrills, and even chills, of the season of family and fun.

Highly illustrated throughout with Riddell’s richly detailed and atmospheric artwork, this flurry of festive poetry includes much-loved traditional favourites like The Twelve Days of Christmas, Deck the Halls, We Wish You a Merry Christmas and We Three Kings, and poems by Neil Gaiman, William Wordsworth, Thomas Hardy, Hollie McNish, Sue Hardy Dawson, Roger Stevens, Benjamin Zephaniah, Clare Bevan, Sara Teasdale, A.F. Harrold, Alfred, Lord Tennyson, Sylvia Plath, Ogden Nash, Robert Burns and Jackie Kay.

Gloriously entertaining and full of those unique Christmassy vibes, this is the perfect festive selection for poetry lovers young and old.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

Tiggy Thistle and the Lost Guardians

Chris Riddell

Step into a dazzling world of fairy tale wonders, intriguing mysteries, lovable heroes, unforgettable villains and skies filled with cloud horses as Costa award-winning author and illustrator extraordinaire Chris Riddell returns with the second and final book in his magical series, The Cloud Horse Chronicles.

This action-packed series sees the former Children’s Laureate at his imaginative best as readers are plunged into exciting and danger-filled dystopian adventures where children become the guardians of magic.

In this enchanting new story, we learn that Zam, Phoebe and Bathsheba, the three guardians of magic, disappeared with no warning nearly ten years ago, leaving the Kingdom of Thrynne in the icy grip of a powerful sorceress. Most people have fled in desperate search of warmer lands, escaping the snow monsters that roam the streets. Meanwhile, nine-year-old Tiggy Thistle lives hidden and safe with a kindly Badger...until the day she meets the elf Crumple Stiltskin, one of the crafty Stiltskin brothers, and she suddenly has to run from her happy home. So begins Tiggy's quest to find Zam, Phoebe and Bathsheba – the lost guardians and their beautiful cloud horses – the only people, she believes, who can save Thrynne from the curse of endless winter.

Set against fantastical landscapes, and featuring witty and inventive twists on traditional fairy tales, Tiggy Thistle and the Lost Guardians stars an engaging cast of new and familiar characters, battling evil and taking on enemies with youthful wisdom, fearlessness, energy and determination.

Sumptuously presented in a foiled dust jacket, this is the perfect gift for all adventure-seekers and fantasy fans!

And if you haven’t yet read Guardians of Magic, you can give your youngsters a double helping of delight as this gripping and fabulously illustrated first book in the series – which introduced us to apprentice baker Zam Zephyr, musician Phoebe Limetree, and orphaned daughter of a giant slayer, Bathsheba Greengrass – is now out in paperback at £7.99.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 5 plus:

The Faber Book of Bedtime Stories

By Various Authors and illustrated by Sarah McIntyre

‘A thing of beauty is a joy for ever: Its loveliness increases; it will never Pass into nothingness; but still will keep A bower quiet for us, and a sleep Full of sweet dreams,’ wrote the poet John Keats in a sentiment that seems perfectly suited to a beautiful book of bedtime stories.

This stunning anthology for younger children is packed with inspirational wind-down tales that are full of hope and courage, and brim with the kind of positivity that is just the antidote needed to a world that can often seem pressured and anxiety-inducing.

Written by a diverse range of Faber’s talented pool of children’s authors, this sumptuous gift book is lavishly illustrated throughout by the bestselling artist Sarah McIntyre.

All these brand-new stories are perfectly pitched for children in the five to seven age group, and promote modern-day messages of inclusivity, acceptance and bravery in the face of adversity, with the slogan ‘a comforting story tonight for a happy day tomorrow’ firmly at centre stage.

The full list of stellar contemporary authors contributing to this heartwarming collection is Aisha Bushby, Ann Jungman, Ayesha Braganza, Claire Barker, Emma Carroll, Hannah Lee, Ingrid Persaud, Kate Saunders, Kieran Larwood, Lou Kuenzler, Lucy Farfort, Martyn Ford, Michael Mann, Natasha Farrant, Pip Jones, Rashmi Sirdeshpande and Reba Khatun.

A gift of lasting beauty that will be treasured down the years.

(Faber Children’s Books, hardback, £20)

Age 5 plus:

Snow White and other Grimms’ Fairy Tales

Written by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm and illustrated by MinaLima

Wander into the enchanted forest with Snow White and discover a mesmerising and magical anthology of thrilling fairy tales from the legendary Brothers Grimm.

Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm were German academics, linguists, cultural researchers, and authors who together collected a host of European folk tales with their work popularising stories like Cinderella, The Frog Prince, Hansel and Gretel, Rapunzel, Rumpelstiltskin, and Snow White.

The fairy tales were first published in 1812 and since then have captured the hearts and minds of generations of children. So indulge your own youngsters this Christmas with Snow White and other Grimms’ Fairy Tales, a spectacular, interactive book which offers an ingeniously inventive new take on twenty of the most popular tales.

It’s the ninth book in Harper Design’s deluxe classic illustrated series and is packed with stunning full-colour artwork and interactive features created by MinaLima, the award-winning design studio behind the graphics for the Harry Potter film franchise.

Destined to become a collector’s item, Snow White and other Grimms’ Fairy Tales is illustrated with specially commissioned artwork and includes nine extraordinary interactive features ranging from a pop-up forest and pull-tab mirror for Snow White and a wall of thorns encasing Sleeping Beauty to a three-dimensional ball gown for Cinderella and a pop-up tower for Rapunzel.

With the added joy of being able to interact with some of the fairy tale world’s most amazing characters, and the colourful evocation of a timeless world of elves, giants, wicked witches, handsome princes and beautiful maidens, this keepsake edition is guaranteed to be treasured by families for years to come.

(HarperDesign, hardback, £25)

Age 3 plus:

Grimms’ Fairy Tales

Retold by Elli Woollard and illustrated by Marta Altés

‘This may seem, at the start, like a sweet little story.

It’s not. It gets grisly and horribly gory.’

Revel in the romping rhymes and fairy tale fantasies in this brilliant contemporary twist on the famous Grimm brothers ’ fairy tales from the exciting, award-winning team of author and poet Elli Woollard and illustrator Marta Altés.

With Altés’ exquisitely expressive and detailed illustrations bringing all the action to life, Woollard has a ball with her hugely entertaining retelling of five Grimms fairy tales in snappy rhymes and catchy rhythms that are guaranteed to capture everyone’s hearts.

Created in a beautiful gift edition, the book is a delight for readers young and old, offering a fresh, funny and original take on five well-loved fairy tales... Cinderella, Little Red Cap, The Musicians of Bremen, Hansel and Gretel, and The Elves and the Shoemaker.

With discoveries and adventures at every turn, this timeless gift book with its sumptuous and textured foil cover, will be treasured and enjoyed time and time again.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 1 plus:

Richard Scarry’s Storybook Dictionary

Richard Scarry

Treat your youngsters to this magnificent storybook dictionary which was written and illustrated by American author and artist Richard Scarry, one of the founding fathers of children’s illustration.

Scarry, who died in 1994 aged 74, was unquestionably one of the best-loved children’s authors of all time, writing more than 250 books which have gone on to sell more than 150 million copies globally. Born in Boston in 1919, he moved to Switzerland in 1968 and once wrote: ‘It’s a precious thing to be communicating to children, helping them discover the gift of language and thought.’

Scarry had a unique ability to see the world from a child’s point of view and this ultimate ABC book for beginners, with over 2,500 words and 1,000 pictures, is a shining example of his inimitable and inspirational work.

With thousands of richly detailed pictures to study and enjoy, ingenious stories full of Scarry’s special child appeal, and lots of exciting words to explore, this one-of-a-kind illustrated first dictionary is destined to be a favourite with both parents and children.

(Faber Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 1 plus:

We’re Going on a Sleigh Ride

Martha Mumford and Cherie Zamazing

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a fluffy, festive bunny adventure!

Take hold of the reins, start counting and let the fun begin with this fabulous picture book from author Martha Mumford and illustrator Cherie Zamazing, the top team behind the million-copy selling Bunny Adventures series. With their fun flaps, sturdy pages for little hands, and exciting adventures, these books are ideal for young readers.

And this new Christmas-themed story, which sees the bunnies heading off on a sleigh ride with Santa, is packed with winter magic as little ones lift the flaps, find lots of presents and countdown to the most thrilling day of the year.

With Mumford’s high-flying adventure to enjoy, lots of exciting presents to discover under the flaps, the fun of counting down to Christmas Day, and Zamazing’s vibrant and richly detailed illustrations bringing the sleigh ride to glorious life, there could be no better way to get ready for the season of giving.

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Explorers at Stardust City

Alex Bell and Tomislav Tomić

Deep below the sea, and far above the skies in space, a group of daring explorers are on a mission to save the planet! Welcome back to the sixth action-packed Explorers’ Club adventure, part of a thrilling middle grade series from the pen of author Alex Bell. Superbly illustrated by Croatian artist Tomislav Tomić’s magical double-page spreads of artwork, these books feature the Ocean Squid team who live in richly imagined fantasy world where danger and derring-do go hand in hand. In this gripping new outing, the young explorers head into space to battle an evil foe and some terrifying creatures. Ursula Jellyfin, a half-mermaid girl, and her friends are in a race against time. The villainous Collector Scarlett Sauvage has taken ice princess Stella Starflake Pearl captive and is hungrily snatching up all the beautiful places of the world in her magical snow globe prisons. She needs to be stopped but first they must find her. To aid them in their quest, the explorers seek help from new allies, including a Pirate Queen with a ghost ship that can defy time and space, and then take to the skies in a galaxy fairy rocket. But their journey is fraught with peril as the future of the planet hangs in the balance. Young readers will love escaping into a sensational world filled with space moles, sea goblins and giant sharks, and a dazzling adventure coated with a sprinkling of moon dust. With Tomić’s stunning illustrations bringing the fantasy world and its people and creatures to vivid life, this atmospheric story is a thrill ride from start to finish.

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Christmas Carrolls: The Christmas Competition

Mel Taylor-Bessent and Selom Sunu

If you need to add some extra warmth to your Christmas celebrations this year, bask in the cosy glow of a fun-filled festive drama with the Carrolls, a diverse and charismatic family that enjoys Christmas every day of the year! This cornucopia of Christmas cheer is the second hilarious adventure starring the chaotic Carroll family after they were introduced to adoring readers last year by author Mel Taylor-Bessent, founder of interactive video firm Authorfy, and talented illustrator Selom Sunu. And Holly and her family have some snowtastic news! They have been entered into The Christmas Chronicle’s Most Festive Family Competition and Holly is sure to the tips of her tinselly fingers that they have this in the bag. But when the Christmas-obsessed Carrolls meet the Klauses, they are in for a Santa-sized surprise. With a house on Candy Cane Lane, a ‘Klausland’ theme park in their back garden, a personal ski mountain and dancing penguins, Holly can feel her Christmas confidence wavering. What can she do to help her festive family win... will they discover that there is more to life than perfect Christmas decorations, a personal toboggan run, and more prezzies than you can shake a candy cane at? With a story of kindness that resonates with the true spirit of Christmas, Sunu’s enchanting and heartfelt illustrations, and an ice-skating baby penguin adding to the festive feast, this is the perfect tasty dish to set before your own Christmas funsters!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Horrible Histories: Ghosts

Terry Deary and Martin Brown

Boo! Discover all the frightful stories behind iconic ghost tales and legends from around the world with this ghastly ghosts and ghouls edition of the endlessly entertaining and much-loved Horrible Histories series. The master of making history fun, Terry Deary, and his equally talented illustrator team-mate Martin Brown turn their attention to spooks and spirits in this truly horrible trawl of foul facts. Horrible Histories: Ghosts has everything from the ancient evils of Egypt, cut-throat Celtic sacrifices, Anne Boleyn and other restless royals to a deathly drummer boy trapped in the underground passages of Edinburgh, ghost busters and spook rumblers. Combined with tons of Horrible Halloween facts, top tips for getting rid of ghouls, and Brown’s hilarious illustrations, these hair-raising stories come with all the horribly hilarious bits included. With a fresh take on the classic Horrible Histories style and packed with Deary’s priceless wit, the past has never been so horrible, and so hilariously entertaining!

(Scholastic, paperback, £6.99)

Age 8 plus:

A Fairytale for Everyone

Selected by Boldizsár M Nagy, illustrated by Lilla Bölecz and translated by Anna Bentley

Over the centuries, traditional stories ‘have winged their way across borders and cultures as freely as migratory birds, changing and taking shape as they did so... this is how stories are kept alive.’ The words of editor, translator and journalist Boldizsár M Nagy speak loudly and resonantly in her introduction to this groundbreaking and inclusive children’s illustrated fairy tale collection. The beautiful and sparkling collection of 17 traditional short stories, reimagined in a fully inclusive LGBTQ+ light, celebrates a multitude of ethnicities, genders and sexualities. The collection was originally published in Hungary where the inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters sparked political controversy. It quickly became an important symbol in the fight for equality and against discrimination in Hungary. These are stories in which powerful princesses slay giants, beautiful princes find true love and heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Illustrated throughout by Lilla Bölecz, a Hungarian graphic artist and illustrator whose work is inspired by, among other things, mysticism, nature and mythology, and translated into English by Anna Bentley, this is a book to inspire a new generation of readers.

(Farshore, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Bedtime Book of Impossible Questions

Isabel Thomas and Aaron Cushley

Why are bubbles always round, could I ever touch a rainbow, why can't I remember being a baby? If your curious kids are buzzing with questions, settle them down to sleep at night with at least some of those impossible questions answered! With its wide range of topics covered and brilliant answers, The Bedtime Book of Impossible Questions offers answers to the most weird and wonderful, bamboozling and bewildering questions that you can think of. How many stars are in the night sky? Why don't animals wear clothes? Do plants have feelings? Why does rain smell rainy? How do cats squeeze into the smallest of boxes? Why do we need two ears? Science writer Isabel Thomas, author of a galaxy of books for young readers, defines, debunks and demystifies the trickiest and most bizarre of questions and even opens your eyes to questions you have never even thought of! Packed with Aaron Cushley’s exciting, child friendly illustrations, this is the perfect brain-soothing bedtime book for your busy little bees.

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 7 plus:

Secrets of a Christmas Elf

Ben Miller and Daniela Jaglenka Terrazzini

Indulge your youngsters with this gorgeous, pocket-sized Christmas gift book – full of fun, festive warmth and comedy capers – from actor, comedian and bestselling author Ben Miller. Secrets of a Christmas Elf delivers magic on every page as Miller, who has earned the title King of Christmas, lets loose his imagination on a heartwarming story about the importance of family at Christmas, and all year round. It’s business as usual in the run up to Christmas at Santa’s Workshop and toy elves Holly (who just happens to be Santa’s daughter) and Tog are busy making gifts for children all around the world. But Father Christmas isn’t feeling well and Holly is worried that things won’t be finished on time. Inventing a robot to help out with festive duties seems like a fantastic idea until Father Christmas is kidnapped and a race against time to save him and the big day begins. Featuring the atmospheric black and white illustrations of Daniela Jaglenka Terrazzini, this inspirational, mischief-laden adventure – laced throughout with Miller’s irrepressible wit – is set to become another laugh-out-loud Christmas classic for this inventive storyteller.

This book is published on November 10.

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, hardback, £9.99)

Age 6 plus:

The Snow Bear

Holly Webb

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of best-selling author Holly Webb’s beautiful book, The Snow Bear, in this dazzling new edition of her magical, snow-sprinkled tale. As the snow begins to fall just days before Christmas, Grandad helps Sara build an igloo in the garden with a small snow bear to watch over it. And when Sara wakes in the middle of the night, it looks very different outside. It’s just the start of a thrilling adventure as she sets out on an enchanted journey through a world of ice... but will she ever find her way home? A former children’s books editor, Webb has written over one hundred books for children and this gorgeous illustrated celebration of one of her best-loved stories gives the eternal themes of family and friendship starring roles. With its wild and wintry adventure, warm-hearted themes, and pages edged with blue mistletoe, this is the perfect Christmas gift for your own little animal lovers.

(Stripes Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

A Family Christmas

Alana Washington and Emily Nash

Step into the pages of this festive picture book and watch the most magical day of the year unfold! A Family Christmas – a picture book twinkling with the joys and traditions of the season – has family love written all over its warm heart. ‘A crisp Christmas morning, there’s so much to see. A race down the stairs to look under the tree.’ From the moment you wake up, the excitement begins and that’s the message that speaks loud and clear in Alana Washington’s deceptively simple, but powerfully resonant, rhyming story. Packed with all the familiar ingredients of the big day – time shared with relatives, Christmas dinner, singing, games and an occasional snooze – this Christmas cracker is stunningly illustrated by Emily Nash who creates playful pictures by piecing together layers of colour and texture. With family, festivities and fun at its heart, this wonderful book is a verbal and visual invitation to every child to see themselves and their own special family in its pages.

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Colour with Stickers: Christmas

Jonny Marx

Have fun making Christmas scenes and learn fascinating festive facts at the same time! Author and editor Jonny Marx and Caterpillar Books – an imprint of Little Tiger Press – have created the perfect sticker book to both entertain and inform children as they get ready for Christmas. Create ten Christmas scenes with more than 150 stickers and then pull out each of the perforated pages. From a colourful Christmas tree to a jolly gingerbread house, there are so many seasonal scenes to explore. Little ones will love matching the numbered stickers to the numbers on each picture to create their own festive scene. And along the way, they can learn all about Christmas, from the height of the tallest snowman ever to how far Santa Claus travels in one night. With fun facts on the back of every page, children find out about Christmas traditions whilst building their own masterpieces. Guaranteed to keep them glued to the page!

(Caterpillar Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Supertato: Presents Jack and the Beanstalk

Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet

Roll up, roll up... the show is about to start! In this glorious celebration of ten years of Supertato, the chunky picture book superhero who’s always there when the chips are down, there’s a special performance coming your way. This wacky new calorie-consuming caper amongst supermarket fridges, friends and foes has been cooked up by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet, the award-winning husband and wife duo. And for each copy of this special tenth anniversary hardback edition sold between November 2022 and August 2023, ten per cent of the price will be donated directly to Save the Children in a partnership between the charity and the publisher, Simon & Schuster Children’s Books. So join Supertato and the veggies as they put on their very own production of Jack and the Beanstalk, starring The Evil Pea as Jack and Supertato as Jack’s mum. There are thrills, spills and the return of a familiar-looking melon-bot as this hilarious, panto-tastic show unfolds. Will Jack’s beans bring him riches beyond his wildest dreams? Will Jack and Supermum be able to escape the fearsome giant? All will be revealed! Add on a feast of big, bold and bright illustrations, and this one taste of Supertato will leave children begging for their next performance!

This book is published on November 10.

(Simon & Schuster, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

We Disagree About This Tree

Ross Collins

Understanding (and accepting!) the art of compromise can be a steep learning curve for little ones so give them a lesson in love and friendship with this adorable festive-flavoured picture book. Ross Collins, creator of the bestselling There’s a Bear on My Chair, is back with his lovable squabbling duo, Bear and Mouse, for an adventure that is certain to ring a few Christmas bells with every family whose tree decorating has ended in tears! Bear and Mouse have finally overcome their differences and are living together in perfect harmony until it’s time to decorate the Christmas tree. Bear wants dazzling lights while Mouse prefers gigantic baubles and... wait a minute, did Mouse just put a manatee on the top? A topsy-turvy tree is definitely the last straw and it looks as if Christmas is ruined. But maybe, just maybe, Bear and Mouse can reach a compromise in time... There will only be tears of laughter when your own little mischief-makers get their paws on this Christmas cracker which comes packed with absurd antics, the exuberance of childhood and a rollicking rhyme. Add on Collins’ expressive, larger-than- life illustrations and you have the ideal Christmas gift with a charm perfectly matched to the season of sharing and giving!

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Rosie and the Friendship Angel

Lucinda Riley, Harry Whittaker and Jane Ray

Take inspiration and reassurance this Christmas from a beautiful illustrated story by mother and son partnership, bestselling novelist Lucinda Riley and award-winning BBC radio presenter Harry Whittaker. The beautiful Guardian Angel series – packed with the colourful and evocative illustrations of the talented Jane Ray – was devised by Harry and his mother before Lucinda sadly died in June last year, and is another ongoing, golden legacy of her enormous output of work. And this stunning gift-edition – a foiled hardback, complete with an angel ribbon marker – delivers a warm-hearted story rooted in modern life but with an ethereal and nostalgic charm and addressing the all too familiar anxiety of starting a new school and making friends. Rosie is still getting used to lots of new things when her teacher asks the class to draw their best friend. Rosie is not sure what to do because she doesn’t have a best friend yet. Luckily, Frederick the Friendship Angel, is on hand to show her that friendship is always around the corner. Packed with timeless messages about love, hope and comfort, the magic of wintertime and the joys of community, friendship and family, this gentle, uplifting story is perfect for the season of giving.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Crazy Stickers: Christmas Fun

Danielle McLean and Julie Clough

Deck the halls! There are pages of festive fun and lots of super seasonal stickers in this Christmas sticker book bursting with interactive creativity! Use over 300 stickers to let young imaginations run wild as they transform everyday objects into festive Christmas friends and make their own lovable characters. This quirky, pun-filled sticker book is bursting with colour and imagination, and is ideal to keep little hands busy in the run-up to Christmas.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £4.99)

Age 2 plus:

Amazing Animal Tales: Baby Polar Bear

Anne Rooney and Qu Lan

We all see pictures of adorable baby animals… but how big are they really, and how much do they weigh? The ever-inventive book boffins at Oxford University Press work their magic on this exciting and innovative picture book series which delivers incredible baby animal survival stories and optional flaps which open to reveal amazing facts. So say hello to Baby Polar Bear who loves to play and explore her snowy home. When the family sets off on a long trip, she must stay alert as there is danger about... but Mummy Bear is always close by! This heartwarming story – superbly illustrated by Qu Lan in a blue toned palette – features an animal family living in the Arctic and has big flaps to open and polar bear facts to discover. Readers will love interacting with the flaps where they can help Baby Polar Bear across a maze of ice floes! And with a black-headed gull to spot on every page, and the choice to make the story a non-fiction experience, this gorgeous book is a feast of fun, facts and furry delights!

(Oxford University Press, hardback, £11.99)

Age 1 plus:

Busy Christmas

Angie Rozelaar

Push, pull and slide… and meet two young children as they get ready for Christmas Day! Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without an inventive board book to let the youngest family members get in on the festive fun so let them push, pull and slide as they have fun sledging in the snow, decorate the tree and take part in the school Nativity play before waiting for Santa on Christmas Eve. Children will love playing with the easy-to-handle mechanisms, learning from the gently rhyming text and enjoy the rich detail of Angie Rozelaar’s magical illustrations as they immerse themselves in the wonder of Christmas. And with plenty to talk about and things to find on every page, Busy Christmas is sure to be read many times before the big day!

