A cosmic romp, fairytale science and a toad witch by various authors – children’s book reviews

Peregrine Quinn and the Cosmic Realm by Ash Bond

Age 9 plus:

Peregrine Quinn and the Cosmic Realm

Ash Bond

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If gods, monsters, oracles and a thrilling quest tickle your reading taste buds, then treat yourself to an electrifying debut novel which imagines a cosmic realm tingling with mythology, mind-blowing fantasy and mesmerising magic.

Peregrine Quinn and the Cosmic Realm is the first of a sparkling new middle-grade series created by former bookseller Ash Bond who sprinkles her classics-based stories with a special brand of fairy dust, and sweeps away readers to edge-of-the-seat adventures and worlds full of mayhem and malevolence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using a bold and inventive new spin on classical myths, Bond brings us the traditional Greek heroes but with their fantastical lives cleverly melded into a contemporary and inventive technology known as CosTech. The result is a spectacular collision between ancient and modern, and rip-roaring escapades starring old heroes and a feisty and fearless young girl who must race between worlds.

Peregrine Quinn has always loved hearing her godfather Daedalus Bloom’s stories about his life as an immortal, but that’s all they were... stories. That is, until the portals that connect the Terran Realm with the Cosmic Realm mysteriously shut down and Daedalus, the only one who can fix them, is kidnapped. Peregrine is then swept into a nail-biting adventure, racing through the streets of Oxford, down the riverways of London and into the Under-Underground. She soon realises that not only are the creatures from her godfather’s stories real, but they are shooting at her with laser blasters. Fortunately she has help from dryad librarian Rowan Strong and Olympus Inc. liaison (and faun) Callimachus Thorn. Together they must fix the portals and rescue Daedalus before an ancient evil rises and chaos takes over. Time is running out and the fate of all the realms is now in Peregrine’s hands...

Inspired by her childhood hero, Indiana Jones, Bond says plucky Peregrine was forged from ‘a lifetime of curiosity for the ancient world’ and our daring adventurer certainly delivers a coruscating, cosmic package of breathless action, witty dialogue, other-worldly fun, and a marvellous makeover of some familiar myths and characters.

With maps and chapter-head illustrations by Patrick Knowles, and the brilliant character illustrations of Brie Schmida putting Peregrine and her people into focus, this is a story to thrill and a book to treasure.

(Piccadilly Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 5 plus:

Big Bad Wolf Investigates Fairy Tales

Catherine Cawthorne and Sara Ogilvie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once upon a time there was a Big Bad Wolf who’d had enough of all that fairytale nonsense about wearing glass slippers to a ball and swallowing granny whole... so he decided he would bring the house down with some delightfully debunking science!

Author Catherine Cawthorne and award-winning illustrator Sara Ogilvie have fun with facts and deliver miles of smiles (is that even scientifically possible?) in this terrific, non-fiction picture book perfectly created for inquisitive children who like to ask big questions.

Combining science, technology, engineering, and mathematics topics with classic stories children know and love, this clever, comical and fascinating exploration of scientific plausibility packs in learning and laughs at every turn of the page.

Did a princess really feel a tiny pea through a mountain of mattresses and could a pumpkin actually turn into a carriage to carry Cinderella to the ball? Of course not! It’s all a load of fairytale nonsense... or is it? Do pigs really have hairs on their chinny, chin chins? Could you really wear a pair of glass slippers? Could you really make a gingerbread house big enough to live in and could a plant really grow as high as a house? The Big Bad Wolf is on a mission to find the truth behind these tales, and (of course) clear his name in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s one thing that is certain and that is the fact that Cawthorne really knows how to entertain her young audience and with Ogilvie’s richly detailed and fun-filled illustrations bringing the all the science to life, Big Bad Wolf is guaranteed to be the new fairytale favourite!

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Fablehouse: Heart of Fire

E.L. Norry

Protect your home, light your fire, fulfil your fate... and step back into the fantastical world of danger, wonder and thrilling magic conjured up by exciting author E.L. Norry.

Norry, who grew up in residential children’s homes and foster homes, relied on books and her ‘big wild imagination’ to get through some tricky times. She says that as mixed-race, Welsh and Jewish, she always felt that she belonged ‘everywhere and nowhere, an inhabitant of multiple worlds and identities.’

And it was her constant search for ‘connection,’ and Holnicote House, a Somerset orphanage that was once home to the ‘brown babies’ of white women and black American GIs, that inspired the creation of her moving and heart-rending Fablehouse stories set in the 1950s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fablehouse is a children’s home like no other. Heather and her friends who live here hope they have found their forever home. But these special children also have magic at their fingertips and they have a powerful friend in Palamedes (Pal,) the Black knight from King Arthur’s court, who is out of time and place. But not everyone the children meet is on their side. Fablehouse is threatened by an inspector who is searching for a reason to close down this safe haven for mixed-race children. The kids are desperate to save their home, but Pal is distracted. He cannot rest until he has completed the quest given to him by King Arthur centuries ago. Heather can conjure up fire at her fingertips but is scared that she can’t control the fire raging within. Fire can destroy... but could Heather also use its warmth and protection to save her friends and their home? And can magic help the children to fulfil their destiny, or will they be more isolated than ever?

With action, drama, magic and adventure on every page, and history and legend providing a colourful backdrop, reading Fablehouse is a thrilling escape into a world tingling with atmosphere. So fasten your seatbelts and get ready for this unforgettable ride with a feisty, fearless heroine and an inspirational friendship group that refuses to give up the fight to save their home… and to claim their rightful destinies.

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Wonder Team and the Pharaoh’s Fortune

Leah Williamson, Jordan Glover and Robin Boyden

The pioneering Dick, Kerr Ladies football team from Preston, which found fame over one hundred years ago, were the inspiration for this exciting time-twisting adventure series from captain of the Euros-winning women’s England team, Leah Williamson. The Wonder Team and the Pharaoh’s Fortune is the second book in this super action series which has been written in tandem with debut author Jordan Glover, who is Williamson’s cousin, and includes illustrations by Robin Boyden. These fun soccer adventures star schoolgirl Leah who, along with her friends, is here magically transported to Egypt where they soon realise they have also been taken back in time... and are stuck in the year 1900! And even worse, their school bully William has somehow travelled back with them. But when they meet 12-year-old Khalid and his aunt Amina, an Egyptian archaeologist who is on an expedition to discover a mythical amulet, Leah and her friends are excited to join the hunt. With a mysterious figure working to sabotage Amina, the Wonder Team will have to work together to uncover the clues and dodge booby traps as they search for the pharaoh’s treasure. Can they solve the mystery before time runs out, or will the mysterious figure they keep encountering sabotage their work and keep the secret of the pyramids hidden forever? These fast-paced, fun-filled stories are written straight from Williamson’s heart, and explore themes of teamwork, friendship, resilience, leadership and problem-solving, and aim to introduce young readers to inspiring and fascinating women from history. Don’t miss kick-off!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Myths, Monsters and Mayhem in Ancient Greece

James Davies

Discover some of the oldest and most exciting stories ever told in this richly detailed and fabulously illustrated comic book from Welsh author and illustrator James Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greek myths are simply amazing stories of deadly monsters, heroes and gods and, like many other ancient civilisations, the Greeks told fantastical stories to teach lessons about right and wrong, tell the history of their gods and explain the world around them… from why the seasons change to where human beings come from.

And this striking collection – brimming with Davies’ uniquely bold, graphic style illustrations influenced by old cartoons and retro picture books – is the perfect introduction to the world of the gods, containing six tales full of love, loss, greed, envy and bravery.

Journey down to the Underworld with Orpheus, open Pandora’s famous Box and join Theseus in his quest to defeat the dreaded Minotaur as you enter a world like no other. Bursting with awesome facts, eye-opening illustrations and humour, Davies’ retelling of the Greek myths will delight readers of all ages.

(Big Picture Press, paperback, £9.99)

Age 7 plus:

Betty Steady and the Toad Witch

Nicky Smith-Dale and Sarah Horne

Meet Betty Steady, the Guardian of Wobbly Rock! As the daughter of two knights, she is blessed with unmatched strength, speed and stylish hair, but what’s even better is that she’s the shining star (well, most of the time!) of a funny new illustrated fiction series from the top team of author Nicky Smith-Dale and talented illustrator Sarah Horne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With madcap humour at every turn of the page, a cast of the weirdest characters this side of Wobbly Rock, and a lead player who is just a teensy bit too big for her boots, this rollicking romp will have youngsters laughing all the way to the final battleground.

At twelve years old, Betty Steady is faster than an angry goose and stronger than an ogre in yoga pants. Tall and dazzling, Betty defends Wobbly Rock, a faraway kingdom which she protects fearlessly all on her own. But then the Toad Witch literally cuts Betty down to size. Can Betty prevent disaster before the Toad Witch and her evil army launch a terrible attack on Wobbly Rock? And when will she learn that she doesn’t have to do stuff all on her own any more?

Get ready for fights and friendships, lasagne-eating snails and slimy villains, and enjoy getting to know Betty and her crew – Figg the imp, Simon Anderson the stallion in tiger-print cycling shorts, and Elle Emen O’Pea the trumpet-playing mouse in a bobble hat – as Smith-Dale and Horne work their magic on this hilarious adventure.

Funny, joyful, big-hearted, and serving up extra dollops of youthful exuberance, this is an all-action adventure series perfectly fashioned for readers new to chapter books.

(Farshore, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

The Little Gardener’s Handbook

Michael Holland and Maria Dek-Lewandowska

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to help make the world a greener place, look no further than the eye-catching inspiration you can happily dig out of this very special gardening book.

A vibrant introduction to the different aspects of growing and nurturing, The Little Gardener’s Handbook is the beautiful creation of Michael Holland – who enjoyed a 25-year career at the eminent Chelsea Physic Garden in London – and Polish artist Maria Dek-Lewandowska who uses the traditional technique of watercolour for her charming and joyful illustrations.

The book’s first important lesson is to reassure young readers that whether you have a big garden or just a small windowsill, you can still grow your own plants and vegetables, and do your bit for a greener planet.

Gardening is one of the best hobbies and is good for both you and your neighbourhood too. Learn how to plant a seed in your garden, grow sunflowers in wellington boots, plants herbs in recycled tin cans or make a terrarium in a jar in your bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children can also discover how plants work, how to grow their own vegetables, how to encourage wildlife into the garden and why protecting plants is so important. And along the way, there are plenty of activities and experiments to try out for themselves... mostly using everyday materials you can find at home.

The perfect, fully illustrated handbook to encourage young readers to pull on their gardening gloves and explore the world around them.

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £16.99)

Age 2 plus:

Sharky McShark and the Shiny Shell Squabble

Alison Murray

Calling all shark lovers! Dive into this fintastic new undersea picture book which puts friendship firmly into focus! Sharky McShark and the Shiny Shell Squabble was conjured up from the depths of the ocean by Scottish author and illustrator Alison Murray who grew up in Lanarkshire and is a twice shortlisted Scottish Book Trust artist. Sharky McShark and her best friend Teensy Wee Crab are the perfect twosome, making sure to do everything together at the bottom of the deep blue see. They really are the closest, best-est BFFs that ever swam the ocean until one day – with a plink, twirl and plonk – an itsy bitsy shrimp called Shrimpy arrives on the scene and wants to be their friend. Is there room for one more in this friendship? Sharky is not so sure! Brought to life by Murray’s vibrant, bold and colourful artwork, this fun-filled, sea-soaked story about sharing, welcoming new friends and overcoming jealousy has a warm heart and a keen eye for little ones struggling to cope with their own ‘waves’ of emotion. Shark-friendly fun for all the family to enjoy!

(Orchard Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age six months plus:

That’s not my... Farm!

Fiona Watt and Rachel Wells

Get hands-on – and sounds-on – down at the farm with an exciting new sound book addition to Usborne’s award-winning That’s Not My... series which delivers a vividly visual and hands-on treat for inquisitive babies and toddlers. The simple text, bright, bold and colourful illustrations and tactile patches in these books are irresistible to babies and toddlers who love turning the pages and touching the fun and ‘feely’ patches. Written by Fiona Watt and illustrated by Rachel Wells, this new larger format book explores the farm where youngsters meet a soft cow, a fluffy sheep and a muddy pig. Then watch little faces light up as they press the sound button on the final page to hear a chorus of all the animals on the noisy farm! With a fun narrative and fuzzy, furry, smooth and soft tactile patches on each page, these books are specially designed to develop sensory and language awareness. Touchy-feely genius at a stroke!