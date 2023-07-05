Bolton Choir on tour in The Fylde to raise funds for Trinity Hospice

Happy Voices Choir in Action

The choir’s weekend away follows similar visits to Chester and North Wales in previous years, during which hundreds of pounds was kindly donated by their audiences to similar good causes. The choir will be heard at places ranging from pubs to beaches, and the highlight will be a concert at St Cuthbert’s Church in Lytham at 3pm on Saturday July 8. For this, Happy Voices are thrilled to be teaming up with the Heyhouses Community Choir.

The full list of venues is

· The Black Bull, Fulwood, Preston : 12.30pm, Friday July 7

· The Colour Run, Starr Gate Beach, Blackpool : 10.00am, Saturday July 8

· St Cuthbert’s Church, Lytham (Concert with Heyhouses Community Choir) : 3- 4pm, Saturday July 8

· Amphitheatre, St Annes : 11am, Sunday July 9

· Fairhaven Lake, Lytham : 12 Sunday July 9

· Lowther Gardens, Lytham : 1.15pm, Sunday July 9

The choir will also be singing for the Hospice staff, patients and visitors on the Friday afternoon.

“We’re really excited to be visiting this area, and singing for such a good cause,” said Musical Director Helen Washington. “We’ve already been made to feel really welcome by the venues we’re going to be visiting. And knowing that any money we raise will be put to really good use by Trinity Hospice makes it very special.”

