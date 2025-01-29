Blood Brothers: A gritty glimpse into bare-knuckle fighting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Acclaimed photographer John Bolloten brings his powerful exhibition to Open Hand Gallery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Step into the raw, unfiltered world of bare-knuckle pit fighting with Blood Brothers, a gripping new photography exhibition by acclaimed documentary photographer John Bolloten.

Running from February 1 to March 20, at Open Hand Gallery in Abingdon Street Market, this powerful showcase unveils the visceral intensity of Spartan Bare Knuckle Fight Club — the UK’s only licensed hay bale fight club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolloten’s striking images provide a rare, behind-the-scenes look into one of the most extreme combat sports in the world.

Blood Brothers

Since first attending an underground fight event in a Bradford hotel in February 2020, just before the pandemic lockdowns began, he has immersed himself in this brutal world, documenting fighters, fans, and the unrelenting physicality of the sport.

His work captures the raw emotion, camaraderie, and violence that define the Spartan Fight Club, revealing an underground culture where pain, endurance, and respect collide.

A Story of Grit, Brotherhood, and Survival

Blood Brothers is more than just a photographic journey—it’s a deep dive into why people willingly engage in one of the most unforgiving and physically demanding sports.

Bolloten’s powerful images depict bloodied faces, roaring crowds, and moments of sheer determination, offering a profound reflection on human resilience, passion, and the primal instinct to fight.