Blackpool women's rock choir steps up to a new stage
A popular local rock choir is getting ready to present it's summer show at the home of live entertainment in Blackpool.
Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs, led by Musical and Creative Director Tanya Lawrence, presents 'Rockin' Harmony 24: The Next Stage' at Layton Institute Blackpool on Thursday 11 July at 7.30pm.
The show will include a mixture of audience favourites and new additions to the choir's vocal harmony programme, with covers of songs by icons such as Heather Small, Billie Eilish and more.
Admin. and Marketing Director Jackie Speight says: 'Our members have been working incredibly hard over the past few months, and we can't wait to perform at such an iconic local venue and share our love of singing with everyone!'
Tickets cost £8 each and are available now at Eventbrite, or you can find them through the choir's own website https://www.womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk/
A donation from ticket sales will go to local charity Blackpool Carers Centre, which provides specialist support, respite and outings for unpaid carers from the age of 5 and their families; the charity will also be conducting a fundraising raffle on the night.
